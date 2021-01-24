The Day John Lennon Was Shot I Had A Cold Sore So It Was A Bad Day For Both Of Us!
I remember clearly that the day John Lennon was shot was a pretty bad day for a lot of people. Personally I had a cold sore so it wasn’t flash for me either…
Ok, I know a lot of people will think that I’m drawing an equivalence between the two but I don’t think you should draw that inference. And a number of you probably think I’m making reference to Scott Morrison’s remarks about January 26th not being flash for the convicts that arrived…
Although, now that I think about it, why would arriving in Australia after a long sea voyage be a day that wasn’t good for the convicts? I mean, I’m not saying that life was great for the convicts; I’m just suggesting that it may have been nice for them to actually survive the voyage and disembark but I wasn’t there so I’m only speculating and one shouldn’t speculate about such things unless one is the PM, which I was shocked to discover is short for Prime Minister and not Posing Model!
And speaking of not being flash, I must say that I was particularly shocked that Margaret Court is about to be given a Companion of Australia which is a higher honour than the one she has.
I’m not one of those left-wing people that think she should be excluded because of her views. After all, if we start excluding people from Australia Day honours just because their views are homophobic, racist, fascist, unscientific or ignorant, we’ll end up with a very small honours list indeed.
No, what surprised me was the number of people saying that she was being given it for her tennis! Given that she hasn’t won a grand slam event this century and that she already had a court named after her and the second highest gong, what tennis has she played to deserve an upgrade? I mean I’d not expecting Phar Lap to be named “Horse of the Year” or Bradman to be awarded the Alan Border medal any time soon, so I have to conclude that it’s her work spreading the word of Robert Copeland. (For those unfamiliar with the man, I’ve added a video at the end.) She apparently ordered a series of tapes from the Robert Copeland Ministries and that she wore them out which is a rather silly thing to do because that wouldn’t meet many dress codes. She then ordered a second set and this time she “listened to them until she was established in righteousness.”
So there, she’s established in righteousness, so take that people. When you call her self-righteous, she actually agrees.
Last year we had Bettina Arndt for her services to men and this year we have Court for her service game because what says “Australia” more than the capacity to hit a ball and if that’s not deserving of our highest honour, then what is?
Still, that controversy about changing the date just won’t go away… particularly when various media personalities and politicians start complaining about those suggesting a date change well before anyone has even mentioned it. I had an idea for a compromise this morning, so hear me out before you reject it out of hand.
Keep the date the same, but change the name. Yes, I have suggested calling it Rum Rebellion Day before because that actually occurred on January 26th and who couldn’t celebrate the overthrow of the ruling elite? Others have suggested it be called Invasion Day but that’s just likely to cause division.
No, I’m proposing we simply call it “White Australia Day”, because after all isn’t it actually celebrating the arrival of white people?
Ok, I realise that there may be some echo of the White Australia Policy which would make it seem a little racist, but surely the people who currently insist on keeping the date where it is would have no problem with a little racism. As for the rest of us, at least we’d know that those honouring the day have no doubt what they’re doing!
But is you want an unedited one:
Court getting the AO has about the same validity as Morrison accepting the trump “Legion of Merit” medal recently. Both are equally without merit, especially since ScoMo’s is supposedly for “leadership in addressing global challenges”.
According to the article below, included on the national panel for making these Australian awards, is Shane Stone, former Liberal Chief Minister of the Northern Territory and the former Federal President of the Liberal Party during the time of John Howard’s Prime Ministership, and also, Matheas Corman, currently an eager OECD Presidential aspirant, and the one time close political colleague of Malcolm Turnbull, until he helped pull the pin on Turnbull’s Prime Ministership, in favour of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an action that served to generate the outcome of granting us our present PM disaster, Scotty from Marketing.
With people like this as representative of the wider diverse Australian community, overviewing recommendations for these awards, what could possibly go wrong ?
Methinks Scotty who approves the recommendations of the Order of Australia Council, is using the appointment of Margaret Court as a Pentecostal Trojan Horse, to further his own religious beliefs.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/who-chooses-the-queen-s-birthday-honour-awards-20200608-p550iq.html
The ambitions of the religious right is something we should all be aware of. They don’t follow the teachings of Christ but some twisted version of their own.Beware Australia they are the coming threat to our Democracy.Give me a good old athiest P.M. anyday.
You are correct Rossleigh. Arriving safely in Botany Bay then up to Port Jackson was a major feat of naval brilliance among many done by Philip in his naval career. Indeed, with the arrival of the Lady Penrthyn containing the women convicts you overlook the about a week of Bacchanalian debauchery briefly commented upon by contemporary historians.
Indeed, on your example above a sceptical observer could reasonably conclude that commentators were misogynists picking on any woman who has had the temerity to be more successful than every man in creation ….. which under the present COALition misgovernment, is not very difficult.
@TwainandHume: Expect future Birthday Honours for members of the Hellslingers Cult of Greed & Paedophile Protection after ‘donation’ of the appropriate amount into cult funds.
Just wanna say that Court’s religious beliefs align with Scottyfrommarketing in that she preaches prosperity and god approved wealth.
Coincidence??
Also while Scottyfrommarketing claims it is not in his brief as PM to select those gaining awards, can he please explain how it is that Abbott managed to knight Prince Phillip??
Court’s opinions are foul and, to put it in terms she might be able to grasp “unsportsmanlike”. That photo is the first I have seen of her attempting a smile. She is sour, bitter, nasty and unworthy, quite apart from Rossleigh’s valid point that she already has one and in giving her another effectively robs another worthwhile person (say maybe someone who has worked tirelessly during the pandemic 🤷🏼♀️) from getting a gong.