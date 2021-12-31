We’ve made it!
We made it to 2022, but it feels like we just crawled over the line to get here.
Now we can pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and tread cautiously into the New Year.
The enthusiasm we felt twelve months ago to the day that 2021 was going to be better than the previous year is now a distant memory. We don’t have the same enthusiasm now.
Conversely, we’re somewhat deflated.
COVID is ripping through the community and is doing so because we have a federal government who wasn’t prepared for, or accepted, the consequences.
But we suffer more consequences of an underperforming government than COVID alone. To list them will just be covering old ground. We know what they are, and we have reported them in hundreds of articles throughout the course of the year.
We can venture into 2022 cautiously – as stated above – with the hope that we’ve learnt something from 2021.
We at The AIMN make no apologies for wishing for a change of government in 2022.
A change of government is just one of our wishes. The other is that we wish our readers stay safe and take care in what is likely to be another year of challenges.
From all at The AIMN, have a happy as can be New Year.
hear hear and thank you all for keeping me sane and hopeful in these turbulent times
Happy Year, Everybody!
Thanks for all the good work in 2021, and may this be the year that sees the ignominious defeat of You Know Who and You Know What!
Me too. Always grateful for the alternative point of view. Usually supports mine!! Good not to feel so alone!! And to have such thorough evidence to support me.
Thanks to all involved with producing intelligent journalism at AIMN during the EIGHTH (8th) year Liarbral Nazional$ misgovernment for the benefit of self-serving politicians and their corporate ”political donations” aka ”political bribes”.
Welcome all to 2022 when we have the ability to restore competent Australian government by casting Scummo et al into the political waste paper basket at the forth-coming feral elections.
Happy New Year 2022!!
Goodbye 2021 and a warm expectant optimistic, 2022.
My new years wish ? If somehow these crooks can be put on trial for their misdeeds and corruption. Including the little lying rodent holed up in Woolstonecroft.
On a brighter note, many wishes for a great new year, free from the shackles of the media slime, and the imminent departure of a certain crinkled old scroat.
Thanks to all whose ideas and opinions I cherish and take comfort from.
NSW
22,577 total new cases
901 people in hospital
79 people in ICU
Great work DoPe.
The planet’s dying, the people are dying, but hey, have you seen our GDP!
Gross DoPe Preposterousness?
What they all said.
Tasmania spent nearly two years almost free of the virus, we just carried on with our lives normally. But now our leader has decided he wants to be part of the LNP team so we have mask mandates, nearly 400 people with the virus in the 2 weeks since we opened up, even on King Island which had ZERO for two years, and no notification of where any infected travellers might have been ! Our lives are now the same as NSW and VIC and QLD. Goodo.
Thanks for nothing. Tourists might be coming in and wandering about, but we locals who have supported our economy during the bad times are now staying home.
The Feds couldn’t possibly have handled this worse: it’s a shambles, a debacle, a catastrophe of the highest order.
Best wishes to all as we start again, and inside or outside of the ring here, we comment on in the hope of better, more open. I note a huge amount of Jack Howard material out, as the conservative media connections must think the stinking old pile is a plus for the vacuum of current fed. droppings. Howard always was a fixated egodriven mustbenoticed turd, and his past criminality extends far and wide. He might have been shot against a wall, with others, in many a civilised nation not so long ago, for many reasons which have been hidden by conspiracy, for the conservatives draw a tight net to keep down any possible investigation. Standards have sunk since his time, an uncivilised oaf willing to do anything to please donors and get in those books.
From 2021, we have learned that we can neither trust nor rely on our government(s). So who can we trust and rely on in 2022? The answer is ourselves! The very same people who have built and inhabited this country. Let us hope that egalitarianism, the founding principle under which our nation evolved, still has a place in our national conciousness. Whilst crushed under the boot of Jackboot Johnny, in his quest for conservative class entitlement and relative priveledge, having a nation remember and pursue the constructs of a fair go for all, looking after our mates, and helping each other when help is needed, seems like a better form of building a better society through advancing together. What we used to call ” building a common bond”. It’s time for each of us to start rebuilding our nation and its principles!
I first met my Scottish relatives in 72. I discovered these honest christian conservatives gave honour to Hogmanay over christmas.
So Haud Hogmanay
Here we go again.
Stay safe, my friends, and let’s do our bit to make 2022 a prosperous one despite the odds.
@Jim Jacobsen: The present political situation is a self-inflicted wound that only Australian voters can remedy.
.VOTE ANYONE BUT LIARBRALS IN CITY ELECTORATES
VOTE LOCAL CREDIBLE INDEPENDENT OR SFF IN COUNTRY ELECTORATES.
VOTE BELOW THE LINE AND NUMBER ALL THE CANDIDATES IN MY PREFERRED ORDER OF ELECTION &
we may just save Australian democracy for our kids.
Happy New Year Michael and everyone here, I hope this year brings an end to Covid and this toxic government.
Happy New Year to all at The AIMN and all who contribute their comments.
In this federal election year I look to you tell me what Merde-och won’t or will lie about.
Sad reflection on where we’re at, eh?