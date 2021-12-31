We’ve made it!

We made it to 2022, but it feels like we just crawled over the line to get here.

Now we can pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and tread cautiously into the New Year.

The enthusiasm we felt twelve months ago to the day that 2021 was going to be better than the previous year is now a distant memory. We don’t have the same enthusiasm now.

Conversely, we’re somewhat deflated.

COVID is ripping through the community and is doing so because we have a federal government who wasn’t prepared for, or accepted, the consequences.

But we suffer more consequences of an underperforming government than COVID alone. To list them will just be covering old ground. We know what they are, and we have reported them in hundreds of articles throughout the course of the year.

We can venture into 2022 cautiously – as stated above – with the hope that we’ve learnt something from 2021.

We at The AIMN make no apologies for wishing for a change of government in 2022.

A change of government is just one of our wishes. The other is that we wish our readers stay safe and take care in what is likely to be another year of challenges.

From all at The AIMN, have a happy as can be New Year.

