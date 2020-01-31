We. Have. No. Water.

We. Have. No. Water.

Image from abc.net.au

Dear All,

I have just emailed the Premier and Barnaby Joyce to tell them that I am starting a social media campaign. (I don’t actually know how to do this, being the wrong generation …).

Perhaps you can help.

We have no drinking water in Uralla. We have to fetch bottled water from out the back of our local shop. For the house-bound and the elderly, this is inadequate.

The state government is building sporting facilities in the city. They are intent on spending millions moving the Powerhouse Museum. Why is drinking water for NSW citizens not a burning priority?

We have no water.

WE HAVE NO WATER.

How can I make my voice heard? And the voices of Merle and Phyllis and Maggie and all the older people of this town?

Please help us.

Oliver Trymble.

(Originally published on Oliver’s Facebook page).

  1. David Evans

    Suggestion:,Just rename yourself The Uralla Water Sports Club and morrison will personally get involved, probably bring you a few million dollars worth. Just tell him that Merle and Phyllis and Maggie have to change behind the shelter sheds, he’ll come running! Bare feet and Hawaiian shirt and all. He’ll probably bring a crew of murdoch photographers as well. Seems about right……Good luck.

