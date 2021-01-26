To everyone...

Michael Taylor January 26, 2021 at 2:55 pm

I’d never seen the words to that song. Wow. They were brilliant. Would love to have it as our national anthem.

But I would change one word: change 40,000 (years the First Australians have lived on this land) to 60,000.

(For decades the oldest archaeological remains in Australia were consistently dated at 40,000 years, so logically it was assumed that Aborigines came here 40,000 years ago. But then in the 1990s it was discovered that the dating method – carbon dating – had a limit of 40,000 years).