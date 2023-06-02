The rebirth of Donald Trump has biblical overtones. But can he win?

Who else but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be game enough to shape up to Donald Trump? A man who encouraged a pack of low lives to overthrow the Government because he felt (and still does) he had been robbed of a presidential victory. Millions of his followers side with him, despite the evidence to the contrary.

One thousand men have been charged, and one hundred have been convicted over the invasion by supporters of then-President Donald Trump when they swarmed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021

He is the only President in history to be impeached twice.

A jury of six men and three women recently awarded the writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages after finding him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. Trump called the verdict a “disgrace“. Carroll now seeks an additional $10 million after the former President called her a “whack job” in a town hall meeting.

It gets worse. He will also:

“… face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024, over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. That means Trump will be going on trial during the heart of the 2024 presidential nominating primaries, when he and his rivals to be the Republican candidate will be criss-crossing the country to drum up support among the party faithful.”

And so the story of this brainless cote continues. Trump is now in his second coming. Like Lazarath, he has risen from the dead to again challenge for the Presidency.

His first coming was like that of a Messiah, “I am the way the truth and the life“. Without wanting in any way to compare him with Jesus, one cannot but help to notice the similarities with Trump’s messianic messages.

Jesus was a messiah who wanted to rid the world of its sin, whereas Trump sang “My Way”, as if he had some sort of ownership of righteousness.

I’m not suggesting comparisons of virtue, but analogies of each one’s place in the world say that Jesus was all grace, compassion, and forgiveness. Trump had narcissism deeply embedded in the maze that is his brain. He admitted to being a genius. It’s my way, my truth, and only I can restore the great American dream.

Who but a narcissist would say such things? Who but a climate denialist would appoint acolytes with a long history of climate denialism to his cabinet?

But his troubles mount:

“In April, the New York Times reported that in an extraordinary appearance at the Criminal Courts Building in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to his role in what prosecutors described as a hush-money scheme to clear his path to the Presidency in 2016.”

More will be added, yet this man with a “mentally illness” will again run for President of the United States despite all his abuse, convictions, lies, and denial.

Only a sick man who thinks he is “the way, the truth and the life” would dismiss an established scientific view without training in climate change. In fact, one would have to be gullible in the extreme to do so.

Or perhaps not. Perhaps it takes a man with a messianic message that says, “Greed is good.” That nothing, repeat nothing, comes before the great American dream of the land of milk and honey. That everyone is entitled to be rich above and beyond all other considerations. That regulations only get in the way. Science has a place if it enhances wealth, but it must be ignored if it prevents it.

Only a man who thinks he is some sort of capitalist Messiah would say such things. He had a cabinet of old white men and a few women, who followed the Messiah’s teaching, “I am the way, the truth and the life,” in their lust for wealth before enlightenment, they created an arrogance beyond measure. A vulgar display of wealth and success designed to impress a world in meltdown.

The former President is a recorded serial liar, yet millions still believe him and will vote for him. Only in America.

During his years in office Trump made the most outrageous claims to exaggerate the extent of his accomplishments. He overstated his achievements on everything from tax reform to manufacturing investments.

Venerable writer and commentator Robert Reich has likened him to Senator Joe McCarthy, who called hundreds of people communists during the 50s, thus ruining many lives. McCarthy’s advisor was attorney Roy Cohn, an expert at character assassination and mentor to Donald Trump.

Can this seriously flawed sex-crazed excuse for manhood win the Presidency in 2024? Currently, incumbent President Joe Biden is the favourite at most betting agencies. Biden has around +135 election odds. Donald Trump is about +250 at most sportsbooks, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is +550.

As an outsider, I find it disturbing that a political party like the GOP, or any political party, would allow a person with Trump’s gutter personality to represent it, knowing what they know. And secondly, how is it that a country like the United States of America is so embracing of his condition that its people might reelect him regardless of his questionable mental capacity.

Can he win? I don’t know. Strange things happen in a country that allows its children to be murdered in its schools. Where religion dominates its politics and its debt reaches thirty-five trillion dollars. Where black lives don’t matter, and women don’t either.

“Only in America” rings true.

My thought for the day American exceptionalism is a concept that should not be included in the same sentence as making America great again.

