The rebirth of Donald Trump has biblical overtones. But can he win?
Who else but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be game enough to shape up to Donald Trump? A man who encouraged a pack of low lives to overthrow the Government because he felt (and still does) he had been robbed of a presidential victory. Millions of his followers side with him, despite the evidence to the contrary.
One thousand men have been charged, and one hundred have been convicted over the invasion by supporters of then-President Donald Trump when they swarmed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021
He is the only President in history to be impeached twice.
A jury of six men and three women recently awarded the writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages after finding him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. Trump called the verdict a “disgrace“. Carroll now seeks an additional $10 million after the former President called her a “whack job” in a town hall meeting.
It gets worse. He will also:
“… face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024, over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
That means Trump will be going on trial during the heart of the 2024 presidential nominating primaries, when he and his rivals to be the Republican candidate will be criss-crossing the country to drum up support among the party faithful.”
And so the story of this brainless cote continues. Trump is now in his second coming. Like Lazarath, he has risen from the dead to again challenge for the Presidency.
His first coming was like that of a Messiah, “I am the way the truth and the life“. Without wanting in any way to compare him with Jesus, one cannot but help to notice the similarities with Trump’s messianic messages.
Jesus was a messiah who wanted to rid the world of its sin, whereas Trump sang “My Way”, as if he had some sort of ownership of righteousness.
I’m not suggesting comparisons of virtue, but analogies of each one’s place in the world say that Jesus was all grace, compassion, and forgiveness. Trump had narcissism deeply embedded in the maze that is his brain. He admitted to being a genius. It’s my way, my truth, and only I can restore the great American dream.
Who but a narcissist would say such things? Who but a climate denialist would appoint acolytes with a long history of climate denialism to his cabinet?
But his troubles mount:
“In April, the New York Times reported that in an extraordinary appearance at the Criminal Courts Building in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to his role in what prosecutors described as a hush-money scheme to clear his path to the Presidency in 2016.”
More will be added, yet this man with a “mentally illness” will again run for President of the United States despite all his abuse, convictions, lies, and denial.
Only a sick man who thinks he is “the way, the truth and the life” would dismiss an established scientific view without training in climate change. In fact, one would have to be gullible in the extreme to do so.
Or perhaps not. Perhaps it takes a man with a messianic message that says, “Greed is good.” That nothing, repeat nothing, comes before the great American dream of the land of milk and honey. That everyone is entitled to be rich above and beyond all other considerations. That regulations only get in the way. Science has a place if it enhances wealth, but it must be ignored if it prevents it.
Only a man who thinks he is some sort of capitalist Messiah would say such things. He had a cabinet of old white men and a few women, who followed the Messiah’s teaching, “I am the way, the truth and the life,” in their lust for wealth before enlightenment, they created an arrogance beyond measure. A vulgar display of wealth and success designed to impress a world in meltdown.
The former President is a recorded serial liar, yet millions still believe him and will vote for him. Only in America.
During his years in office Trump made the most outrageous claims to exaggerate the extent of his accomplishments. He overstated his achievements on everything from tax reform to manufacturing investments.
Venerable writer and commentator Robert Reich has likened him to Senator Joe McCarthy, who called hundreds of people communists during the 50s, thus ruining many lives. McCarthy’s advisor was attorney Roy Cohn, an expert at character assassination and mentor to Donald Trump.
Can this seriously flawed sex-crazed excuse for manhood win the Presidency in 2024? Currently, incumbent President Joe Biden is the favourite at most betting agencies. Biden has around +135 election odds. Donald Trump is about +250 at most sportsbooks, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is +550.
As an outsider, I find it disturbing that a political party like the GOP, or any political party, would allow a person with Trump’s gutter personality to represent it, knowing what they know. And secondly, how is it that a country like the United States of America is so embracing of his condition that its people might reelect him regardless of his questionable mental capacity.
Can he win? I don’t know. Strange things happen in a country that allows its children to be murdered in its schools. Where religion dominates its politics and its debt reaches thirty-five trillion dollars. Where black lives don’t matter, and women don’t either.
“Only in America” rings true.
My thought for the day
American exceptionalism is a concept that should not be included in the same sentence as making America great again.
Great to have more Lord insights into the craziness of world media. Certainly ”Only in America” rings too true and the fanatical chasing of ”the American dream” of individual personal wealth beyond imagination has been shown to create the ”nightmare on Main Street” for too many others in the community.
.
The scary thing is that Trumpery as a convicted criminal is still eligible to run for POTUS in 2024.
.
However, there is an alternative view to the Biblical version of Easter and subsequent alleged events that suggests an armed Palestinian uprising against the Roman conquerors that was put down with the usual great force. But here is little surviving contemporary evidence, written or otherwise, remembering that the most recent gospel dates from about 70AD.
I belive he’ll lose and when he does we can expect a apoplectic (apocalyptic?) Trump enraged ramp up and possibly even more violent rerun of the great steal of 2020. If he does lose I also think the GOP will start doing rats on a sinking ship impressions on The Donald because the blow to his ego may well tip him over the edge of the high thin cliff of sanity that he stands on.
It seems Donald Trump may have broken a U.S. federal law and a Georgia state law against election tampering by pressuring the state’s top officials to find him the extra votes he needed ; remember those phone call transcripts ?.
This issue, of all the Trump legal wrangles, is the most important and potentially destructive for Trump’s future aspirations. The Fulton county district attorney in Georgia is expected to ask a grand jury starting in mid-July to return charges against Trump and dozens of people involved in efforts to reverse his defeat in the state of Georgia.
My guess is the the GOP won’t want to risk supporting Trump and will get behind Mike Pence.
Watch this space !
Believe shmelieve… as my dear departed stepmama once told me, ‘don’t count your chickens before they hatch.’
America, being the land of the crazy, might just re-elect the orange turd to the White House, given that he’s – if he gets to poll position – running against old ‘fall down’ Joe, and when it comes to invigorating the crazies, the OT beats FDJ by an American mile.
Whatever. Like everything American, there’s bound to be surprise, controversy and heartache when it comes to the actual contest.
One wonders when Satan will tire of propping the Orange Clown up.As for ‘fall down’ Joe,they’ll have to do a bionic remake before he’s running anywhere.America…where Hollywood trumped reality years ago.Cut and run Albo,before we’re sucked down the gurgler with them.The entire planet has been poisoned by Uncle Sam.Can the cretin Trump win? No..rugs ready to be pulled are lined up everywhere…including the one on his repulsive head.
One hopes, in self delusion, for gradual improvement in the world, as if it had been promised, guaranteed, by goodwill, material improvements, education. But this is not so, with imperious warmongering, deceptive and dishonest behaviour, political deviates, social evils like mass murders, pollution and degradation everywhere, pointless overpopulation pressures, untrustworthy public and political life. Two of the worst types ever may be USA candidates for office soon. Superstition still abounds and fuels much irrationality. Media, soon to be “enhanced” by more I A, is totally untrustworthy in doing duty. Sick selfishness has new power, and a Bezzuckermuskosberggatesmurdochism threatens actual sanity. Trump, Putin, Johnson, Morrison, too many sick fools. But they get endorsed, corner votes and donors.., while we notice apparent decline in all areas of social and political observation. But, only the poor are killed and jailed, not the rich and powerful. Steal a loaf, go to Botany Bay, but steal Bengal and become a governor.
“But they all grew idle & hard to please
And easy to swindle & hard to please”
A line from C. J. Dennis’s “The Stones of Gosh” that refers to Australians in the poem but applies easily to Americans.
DeSantis is more of a concern to the US because he’s a bigger, more rabid fanatic, anti-abortion…well, anti everything that doesn’t skew to his way of thinking and isn’t hard core right wing GOP.