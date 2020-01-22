The consequences of a callous, incompetent government
A quick scan of today’s news paints a very sorry picture of a callous, incompetent, ideologically-driven, and arguably corrupt, government.
Aboriginal youth are being detained at a rate of more than 20 times that of non-indigenous young people in the justice system.
There is rising unmet demand in Australia for accommodation for people who are homeless, new figures show. The Productivity Commission report showed 33.8 per cent of Australians needing access to accommodation services in 2018-19 were not getting them.
Older Australians are waiting longer to enter residential aged care, with most waiting about five months after being approved for a spot by a health professional. The median waiting time was 152 days for 2018/19, an increase from 121 days from the year before, according to a Productivity Commission report released on Wednesday.
More pensioners than ever are having to work part-time just to get by according to new research, with nearly 5 per cent of people on the pension now doing paid work.
In Australia in 2019, politicians spent more time discussing how best to punish environmental protesters than they did devising legislation that might protect the climate. In part, the pivot away from climate represents a simple bait and switch. After the world recorded its second-hottest year ever, conversations about hazard reduction help drown out conversations about climate. But the new focus also shifts the debate in a direction the government likes.
If environmental bureaucracy had prevented hazard reduction (it didn’t), the answer lies in slashing green tape, an easy extension of an already existing ideological commitment to deregulation. More importantly, the identification of (a largely bogus) arson outbreak transforms an ecological crisis into a law and order problem, paving the way for new legislation and fresh penalties.
A legal challenge against plans to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight has been launched in the Federal Court. The Wilderness Society is taking the national regulator — the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) — to court after it granted conditional environmental approval to Norwegian oil company Equinor to conduct drilling.
Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie is facing an investigation into whether she breached ministerial standards as part of a sporting grants scandal.
Councils and sports clubs in Tony Abbott’s seat of Warringah received more than $1m in grants under a controversial federal program, including a $70,000 grant to a surf lifesaving club of which Abbott was a member. Trent Zimmerman did not declare to parliament that he was a patron of the Hunters Hill Rugby Club, which received a $500,000 grant just before the election.
The office of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was suspected of leaking information it was told was classified about the cost of medically evacuating refugees to Taiwan, as the Government geared up to campaign against newly passed medevac legislation last year.
And that’s just today’s news … so far.
Do this current Australian Federal government do anything right ? I certainly dont think so.
Very sad for Australia when our non-esteemed “leader” is given the title of “Crime Minister”. Seems to suit him though…..Would you buy a used car from him?
you forgot to mention the selling out and privatising of our social security system in Australia to the 4 big banks and everyone who receives some type of benefit from centrelink on the indue card within 2 years. Jacqui Lambie has told people in Laverton/Kalgoorlie this information on her ‘fact finding mission’ to NT this week. the ABC ran a very brief story yesterday. Please follow it up, it is vitally important people know about this BEFORE the LNP quietly try to ram this through.
I think the Feral government can be described as a crime spree,given the evidence of the last few years,and it is definitely ramping up of late.The prosperity cult that Morrison subscribes to are just another bunch of deluded extremists,and his extremism is tearing the fabric of society in this country apart.What on earth is going on within the government itself that they allow this fool’s behaviour to continue? Surely they can’t all be that stupid.Although a glance at that photo at the top is pretty telling.
If no one inside that party is actively working on removing him,then they are all willing participants in the destruction of our country.Oh, and we DON”T need Darth Dutton to help us out.Albo? Vote of no confidence in the pipeline?
Corruption is world wide, in the news every day the one word that is more common than others is CORRUPTION.
Corrupt Countries, Corrupt Parliaments, Corrupt Governments, Corrupt Senates, Corrupt States, Corrupt Councils,
Corrupt Public Servants, Corrupt Corporations, Corrupt businesses, Corrupt Police, Corrupt MPs, Corruption, Corruption, Corruption I am sick of hearing the word Corruption. Sorry about that, one more time CORRUPTION.
Integrity is a word that is dying out. It’s a sorry state of affairs when our sports people are held to a higher standard and are more accountable than our politicians.
So KL you have identified some of the examples requiring investigation by a Federal ICAC. And what chance will there be for this Smirko Morriscum Liarbral Nazianal$ misgovernment to initiate the required legislation when so many of the politicians are on the scam for foreign owned multinational corporations?
Ken (above) is correct.
Jackie,
It has been going on for a while….this is over 15 months old….
“According to the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), who represent Centrelink workers employed directly by the government, 2700 Centrelink jobs have been outsourced to four private companies: Stellar Asia Pacific, Serco, Concentrix Services and DataCom Connect.
This is after the government cut 2500 jobs.”
https://thesocialist.org.au/centrelink-being-privatised-by-stealth/
They are outsourcing the visa system too
“Is Scott Briggs – Scott Morrison mate, Liberal staffer, News Corp lobbyist and Packer empire crisis consultant – now the front-runner to win the Government’s billion-dollar privatisation of Australia’s visa system? Or is it his rival suitors from Accenture and Australia Post, a consortium packed with Liberal Party identities?”
https://www.michaelwest.com.au/mate-versus-mate-inside-scomos-billion-dollar-visa-privatisation/
The former architect of Australia’s immigration visa system has warned moves now afoot to outsource the processing of millions of applications to private infrastructure carries “immense” IT risks.
https://www.itnews.com.au/news/home-affairs-1bn-visa-platform-outsourcing-riddled-with-it-risks-531488
But hey, if mates of the Liberal party have a go, they get a go.