Sniffing Change in the Financial Rafters in a New Age of Aquarius?
By Denis Bright
Arrival of Chinese New Year and Spring Festival in this Year of the Metal Rat brings new possibilities in the transition from this very challenging Year of the Earth Pig on 25 January 2019.
The progressive prescription for the Metal Rat must demand outstanding critical financial planning skills.
New policy directions are needed to assist Australian policymakers with a smooth transition from the excesses of market ideology and the vacuous planning goals which have taken our nation to the brink in bush-fire disasters and ignorance about the consequences of global warming.
Corporate dreams can of course continue as shown by this advertisement to promote Independent Living Units (ILUs) for seniors at Rothwell near Bayside Brisbane for less than $400,000 (Images from villages.com.au):
The challenge for Australian Progressives is to extend this commitment to a happy private life with a love for community development and social justice. The potential progressive support base in localities like Rothwell in the Petrie federal electorate has strayed from commitment to Labor’s Light on the Hill despite the electrified rail services to Rothwell and Redcliffe which were funded by the Gillard Government.
For seniors making lifestyle choices in the Bayside suburbs of Brisbane’s Petrie Federal Electorate, Scomo’s scare strategies worked well for the LNP at the 2019 elections with additional support from preferences allocated by One Nation with those few extra votes from the UAP and Fraser Anning’s Conservative Party. After preferences, the LNP vote increased by 4.65 per cent at the Rothwell booth to 60.73 per cent.
One sign of this social empathy came in a press release from the Queensland Government on 12 December 2019 to announce the formation of a Queensland Future Fund:
The Palaszczuk Government is committed to delivering more jobs in more industries, in addition to building the infrastructure and providing the services Queenslanders need today and in the future.
To support our current economic plan and, importantly, guarantee Queensland’s future economic success, the government will establish the Queensland Future Fund with initial funding of $5 billion… The Queensland Future Fund will be managed by our internationally renowned investment arm, Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), who have been returning significant earnings back to the Queensland taxpayer for decades through the sound investment management of our fully funded Defined Benefits scheme….The Fund, similar to the NSW Generations Fund, will be established under an Act of the Queensland Parliament, and will require that funds can only be used to pay down debt.
With the QIC in charge of the financial rafters of the proposed Queensland Future Fund, this state’s new ventures into investment fund management will have a better start than the NSW Generations Fund.
As expected after the NSW sale of electricity distribution systems, the state LNP in NSW has not run out of assets to sell to top up its existing Generations Fund with its macro-commitment to debt reduction in the old Thatcherite traditions.
The NSW Softwood forests are the next public assets on the privatisation block (Anne Davies in The Guardian 27 December 2019). This article is best perused in its entirety as it exposes the desperation of the NSW Government to continue its privatisation agenda well beyond the proposed sale of the softwood plantations.
Unlike the canny Metal Rat in Year 2020 in the Chinese Zodiac, the NSW Generations Fund is of that gnawing variety which will eventually run out of assets to chew away in the rafters. Queensland might do better with the QIC professionally managing its proposed Future Fund.
In a middle-sized Australian economy, the proverbial digital rats in our financial rafters can and should be programmed to seek new sources of capital and technology to maintain and diversify the state public sector. Opportunities exist with a newer generation of public sector initiatives through Private Public Partnerships (PPPs) using capital invested by hedge funds particularly from overseas based corporations.
The state LNP in Queensland under Premier Campbell Newman regrettably embarked on a privatisation which the NSW Government is following today. Naturally, the operators at Transurban are all smiles about Premier Newman’s initiatives (Images from Transurban International):
All this political energy could have been used more productively to overcome a capital shortage problem in urban motorways. Premier Newman was so obsessed with the merits of privatised motorways that he overlooked signing up on the $6 billion cross-river rail project which was offered to Queensland by Prime Minister Rudd in the last days of the Labor Government. The funding provided by the incoming federal LNP Government after 2013 was zero.
Overseas corporate investors would welcome opportunities to invest in PPPs without the need for fixed rate investment returns as invited in the traditional government loans and bonds of old which attracted capital with interest rate returns well above bank rates.
Today’s canny digital financial rats would sniff opportunities from investment bonds offered by agencies like the NSW Generations Fund without the need for extended terms of investment or guaranteed returns. The stability of the Australian dollar would be enough reward for investors from corporate customers in countries where currencies are unstable. All future withdrawals would ultimately be at Australian currency rates.
Such changes would require amendments to the governance sections of the NSW Generations Funds Act 2018:
The Queensland Government is to be commended for its rejection of Premier Campbell Newman’s discredited privatisation agendas and as a late starter in the formation of a Future Fund, Queensland can easily improve on the NSW model. Having the QIC in control of assets held by the Future Fund is indeed a good start.
In the meantime, Queensland leaders should be guarded about the value of the NSW Generations Fund model in the context of a broader assessment of investment future funds in Scandinavia, Canada and Singapore and the roaring success of the QIC whose finances and investment achievements are available for perusal by all (https://www.qic.com.au/ ).
Citizens’ journalist Denis Bright checking out the good, the bad and the ugly in corporate society and back-pedalling against unfair wages and working conditions under the false flags of free enterprise and trickle-down wealth agendas.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
3 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
New Engand Cocky
-
Matters Not
-
Matters Not
Newman and the NLP were a disaster for Queensland and that state is still recovering from the ideological destruction of an excellent public service for no good reason.
Newman’s successors have as much charisma as a dead rat and about as much a ability between them as could be described on the back of a postage stamp leaving room for the recipient’s address.
Where do they git ’em??? Oh I remember, from a schooling system that disregarded secondary education because it taught kids to think, and then these kids started asking questions, and next thing you know they wanted to change towards a better democratic world.
While I agree that Newman was a disaster (as evidenced by his political annihilation after just one term) there’s a few other statements that bear closer examination. In the post World War 2 era, when secondary education was expanding rapidly across Australia, Queensland was under a Labor government (and was for most of the 40 years to 1957). As Coaldrake points out:
A few things to note. Decentralisation made activity more expensive (relatively). Second, the (Labor) Parliament was representative of an electorate which didn’t express a felt need for advanced schooling. Thus no pressure and no vision (if you like) meant Queensland was left behind when it came to the provision of secondary education which then translated also to lower participation in University. In turn, that led to less funding (structurally) for higher education when the Commonwealth assumed responsibility for same and decided that the ratio of existing expenditure would serve as the basis for future funding.
It’s well documented by Clarke and Logan who worked in the History Unit in the Queensland Department of Education – which was abolished under an incoming Goss Labor government. (Yes sometimes that excellent public service also did things for no good reason and I can vouch for that personally.)
https://www.couriermail.com.au/extras/ww2/queensland.htm
You can read much more about the development of QLD secondary education here.
https://education.qld.gov.au/about/history/Documents/secondary-education.pdf
Dennis, having rid myself of that burr, can I also agree that when it comes to long-term financial management Queensland has a very good track record, at least in the public sector. QSuper, for example. has been kind to me and mine due (in part) to good Board management from the representatives of the Public Service and the public service Unions – in particular the QTU. One hopes that any merger doesn’t stuff that up.