Scottie And The Miracle Of The Simultaneous!
One of the things about climate change deniers that’s always amazed me is their capacity to hold two contradicatory positions simultaneously. You know the sort of thing I mean. After asserting for several minutes that the climate isn’t changing, that they can suddenly point to a cherry-picked set of figures and argue that not only is it getting cooler, but that climate has always changed and therefore it’s got nothing to do with mankind.
By itself, that would be contradictory enough, but then they will often move on and question the qualifications of someone like David Suzuki, Tim Flannery or Greta Thunberg because they’re “not experts” and have no “qualifications”. They know this because Alan and Andrew have told them. And what do you mean, they’re not experts either. Everyone has a right to an opinion and you are stifling my freedom of speech exactly like my teacher did when they said that I couldn’t call the other students certain names. It’s only because my teachers insisted hat there was only one right answer that meant that I failed all my exams and why shouldn’t I be allowed to question whether A squared plus B squared really does equal C squared by writing any number I chose in the answer?
Now, you can expend a lot of hot air arguing with them, but that probably just helps contribute to the growth of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere so the best thing to do is quietly walk away… unless you can convince them that putting a “X” beside all the candidates they don’t like in the next election is a perfectly valid way to vote.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the miracle of the simultaneous lately as I read the comments on social media. Apparently we’ve always had bushfires so this is nothing out of the ordinary. At the same time, these fires are unprecendted and caused by what Prue MacSween called “greenie infiltrators” on councils who have someone prevented fuel reduction burning. Some people even go further and suggest that these are being started by arsonists belonging to Extension Rebellion in order to convince us about the need for climate change. Which, of course, brings up the further contradiction that these protestors were meant to be “inner city types” who never venture outside their trendy cafes and are too lazy to do any proper work. But if we’ve always had fires, how is it suddenly only because of arsonists or the lack of fuel reduction burning.
Say what you like about Scott Morrison, the man is always thinking ahead as to how to turn a situation to his advantage. He’s gone to see John Howard, so I’m expecting them to trot old Johnny out so that he can do the empathy thing and Scott can stand around behind him hoping that his smirk seems like a smile of approval. That should free him from any more criticism about forced handshakes. Howard was occasionally good at the consoling thing and, if the sight of boats arriving with people from fires zones doesn’t make him slip up and instinctively say something like, “These people throw their children into the sea!” then that should take the pressure of Morrison to look like he actually cares.
This will free up Morrison to do what he does best and make more Liberal Party ads. He’s just made one about the deployment of troops to help with the bushfires…
We know it’s a Liberal Pary ad and not a government announcement because it says “Authorised by S,Morrison, Liberal Party” at the end, and not “Australian Government”. This ad has attracted a lot of criticism because some didn’t think that up-beat elevator music was the best back drop. It’s attacted criticism from others because it seems to suggest that the only thing that matters to the govenment is its own image. The second crictism is unfair because people keep asking for truth in advertising so they shouldn’t complain when they get it.
So what will the next one be about?
Well, he did tell us that the most frequently raised issue with him by communities was lightening fuel loads…
Now, i’m not suggesting that this wouldn’t be an issue to some people. However, I do wonder that there weren’t many other issues that people would have been more likely to raise. For example, the funding of aircraft to fight the fires, the slowness in getting support to some of the victims, climate change, what’s happening about all the people who have lost their houses, his trip to Hawaii… the list goes on. Let’s take our PM at his word, and presume that this is the number one issue. Which is lucky for Scottie because, as he told us, these issues are overseen entirely by state and local governments, so nothing to do with him.
In spite of this being a state responsibility, it now needs a nationally coordinated approach. Scottie already has the answer: more land-clearing and controlled burn-offs.
I must say that I am pleased to see the word “controlled” in there. Various people have been complaining that there were all these restrictions that stopped people doing burn-offs on their property. While I’m sure nobody meant something like days of “Total Fire-ban”, the idea that anyone can just decide to burn at any time doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence.
However, I suspect it’s the “more land-clearing” that we’re going to see in the next ad from Scottie from Marketing and we’ll see something like:
“These National Parks are a national asset and a national liability.”
SHOT OF FIRES BURNING THEM.
“Let’s liquefy the asset before fire takes it.”
SHOTS OF LOGGERS.
“There’ll always be those who seek to wreck”
SHOTS OF PROTESTORS
“But let’s build our future together.”
SHOTS OF ANZACS SUPERIMPOSED OVER AN AUSTRALIAN FLAG.
Yes, you heard it here first. Ah, the Coalition Government… Satire one day; Policy the next!
New England Cocky
wam
RomeoCharlie29
Josephus
Terence Mills
Phil Pryor
Ahh Rossleigh, another gem!! It seems appropriate to use a kindergarten reading primer to sell the message to the unthinking masses but I am surprised that you blame the Liarbral Nasty People misgovernment with being capable of “policy the next”.
I guess the only thing saving Scummo from speculation in Canberra political circles about the Ides of February is that his Liarbral colleagues are on “Ministerial study tours overseas at taxpayer expense” and out of immediate contact with Duddo and the Fascist faction.
How could you have missed the Sydney Furphy about “these fires were deliberately started so that the NSW government Very Fast Train Project would have cleared railway easements”. THIS FURPHY IS ABSOLUTE RUBBISH BECAUSE THE BURNT PARTS OF NORTHERN NSW ARE MAINLY NEAR VERTICAL WET SCLEROPHYLL FOREST WITH EAST WEST RIDGES DISCOURAGING RAILWAY DEVELOPMENTS.
How steep? A friend drove me down one power line easement with my feet on the dashboard of the Land Cruiser and no sight of the bonnet in front!!
Beauty rossleigh, a wee bit of licence here and there but we all have friends and rellies that fit the bill.
I also suggest an X next to labor and ….. because one x is probably judged valid by indicating last position.
The flag is very important in showing you are sincerely an Australian and want to reclaim our Australia back from where ever it has been taken by those politically correct lefties.
To suggest that the lnp have presided over the americanisation of Australia so that we might as well cut out the Union Jack, especially as ‘union’ is a dirty word in England, a insert the Stars and Stripes (try and write that without capitals), gets some cautious agreement against the horror of just cutting out the jack.
Has the NSW government just announced it is privatising state forests? If so, expect land clearing dressed up as hazard reduction.
Brilliant, angry and evidence based
Wish this was pasted on walls as in dictatorships ie a samizdat series of walls
Climate change denial is an interesting phenomenon and appears to completely reject what we used to call the precautionary principle : put simply, adopting precautionary measures when scientific evidence about an environmental or human health hazard is inconclusive or uncertain and the costs of doing nothing are outweighed by the potential risks at hand.
Usually human experience should dictate that where there is an unquantifiable risk with uncertain consequences, that we proceed with caution but this approach is anathema to those who insist that climate change is a ‘cult’.
Internationally, these ‘cultists’ in the form of scientists from every major science academy in the world have contradicted Abbott. It seems that Abbott’s anti-science views on climate change whilst well known in Australia are not well known in international circles and would normally not get any oxygen but for the fact that he makes himself available for these interviews, as a former prime minister, posing as an informed source which of course he isn’t.
But, the Murdoch media empire then add fuel to comments by the likes of Abbott and every commentator within the Murdoch compound – with the noted exception of Peter Van Onselen – jump on the band wagon and the screeching from Bolt, Kenny, Murray etc on Sky is deafening. Not only will they not adopt a precautionary approach and listen to the science, they want to shut down all talk of climate change and ridicule those who bring balanced arguments to their attention. To suggest that Murdoch is not driving this personally is hard to believe and yet :
In 2020 I think we need to actively put these people under greater scrutiny and question their motivations. I believe that the ABC can play a role in this by drawing some of these vocal deniers out of their echo-chambers to participate in open balanced discussion on programs such as Q&A and Insiders and other such forums where their motives and their beliefs can be probed and exposed.
In other words, we have to stop this being a Right v Left issue as it is in the USA and bring it back to the centre : several western economies have done so successfully including the UK and the European Community and there is no longer the rancour that we have, they just get on with the job of saving the planet.
We may never change the basic inadequacy and stupidity of shitdrenched superstitious, fanatical deviates, primitives, mediaeval minds, fantasy friendly fools, romanist ratbags, ndoctrinated dickheads and scheming idiots.., so let us not elect them, let us loudly challenge and abuse, let us denounce and destroy arguments. Australia deserves far better than having corporate bumboys and careerist political perverts in office. It has never ever been as bad as this, because modern life has been organised to dumb down, mentally cripple, confuse and crush by weight of lying insistent advertising and brainless excessive consumerism.