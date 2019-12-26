Lucy, you are a waste of space
No doubt like many of you, I received a Christmas email and card in the post from my local member, Lucy Wicks. She chose a very bad time to try to promote herself to me.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who backed and believed in me and the Morrison Government following my re-election for a third term in the May election.
Thank you to my supporters and all those who voted for me. I am looking forward to representing you over the next few years in Canberra and making sure your concerns, issues and needs are heard at the highest levels of government.
I also look forward to ensuring our election commitments including the additional commuter car parking at Gosford and Woy Woy stations and the $70 million Central Coast roads package are delivered.”
Seriously? Carparks? As we burn?
She goes on to talk about her attendance at school presentations and her Christmas card competition before mentioning that “some properties have been adversely affected” by the megafire that has threatened and choked us all for weeks.
Lucy is “so relieved there has been no loss of life or serious injuries.” She then informed us that “the volunteers have been overwhelmed by the donations. They have enough food, snacks and drinks to last some time so residents still wanting to show their support can visit the NSW RFS Donations Page or make an online donation to the NSW RFS Trust Fund or a participating brigade” before urging us to “Be kind to each other and take care.”
Righto. Her government will do nothing other than instigate another inquiry into why the state governments aren’t dealing with this whilst urging us all to do and give more. Meanwhile, she will endorse the underwriting of more fossil fuel burning power stations and more coal mines to funnel profits to foreign shareholders.
I normally treat Lucy with the ignore which she deserves – she is dumb as a post – but this time I just had to respond.
“Please take me off your mailing list.
Your government’s inaction on climate change, your cruelty to asylum seekers, your determination to keep unemployed people in poverty, your failure to act to reform the aged care and juvenile justice systems, your lies about emissions reduction through accounting tricks, your callous dismissal of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, your enabling of water theft…and so many other travesties….make me ashamed of my country.
You wonder why wages are stagnant when wage restraint is your admitted policy. Your unholy war waged against workers having a voice through unionisation has emasculated any chance of workers sharing in the record profits that their labour has produced for the companies for whom they work – companies who then avoid paying any tax to compensate the country for providing a well-educated, skilled and healthy workforce and the infrastructure to support their business.
Your homophobia was writ large in your sycophantic speeches against marriage equality. These people are our children, our brothers and sisters. How dare you make it a priority to ensure that discrimination against them continues.
You have young children. Does your political ambition outweigh any desire to make the world a better place for them?
Look at the bills you prioritise – they are crap. You ignore what the country needs in order to feather your own nest and promote the greed of your donors.
And STOP sending me birthday and Xmas cards at my expense. Don’t you people pay for ANYTHING yourselves?
Oh, and btw, we still don’t have mobile reception. Three elections you have been promising to fix that.
You blocked me from contacting you. I shall return the favour. Leave me alone.
You are a waste of space.”
Oh how perfect. I wish a Liberal would write to me so I could copy.
Although our MP is Labor I am sorely tempted to write and complain about the total lack of any kind of opposition we have at the moment. After your example, I just might,
But but but Kaye what about the NBN, religious discrimination bill and the toilet gender issue. And the policies we took to the election on climate change and and and the PM’S return from wherever he was and Barnabys invocation to someone in the sky ( a higher authority apparently) to fix the drought and climate problems. I cannot see how you cannot but be enamoured of these wonderful policies and am praying that you may be enlightened through faith and a lump of coal.
Kindest Regards
Lucy Wicks
Dear Kaye– would you mind terribly if I were to cut and post your letter to my own LNP representative (Steve Irons) since it so perfectly expresses my own views. Waste of Space is the kindest thing one can say about these cruel trogdalytes.
I am more than happy for anyone to cut and paste or add to and use what I wrote. Bombard the bastards.
I am surprised you did not choose to mention the most recent examples of their psychotic decision making, re the Darling and water policy and the repulsive power grab inhered within the response to the bush fires.
As for the rest all repressive with a mentality best expressed through the ROBODEBT arbitrary cruelties that attempted to supercede asylum seeker policy as cause for community outrage
Kay Lee- a nicely worded labour campaign letter – or should I say your socialist and leftest views do not do anybody any favours
Aortic,
Because this is a marginal electorate, we got the NBN before most. My 94 year old mother got FttP…then Labor lost the election and Lucy gave us FttN. We were forced to sign up to it but they didn’t have the technicians able to deliver it. My business was without EFTPOS, fax, or security for about two months because no-one knew what they were doing. We lost tens of thousands of dollars during that time as I spent literally hundreds of hours trying to sort it out.
The same thing happened for home. We were given a deadline date to change over. No-one explained that my landline would no longer work if there was a blackout (which are frequent here) and as I mentioned, we don’t get mobile reception despite the fact that I can see Sydney from my verandah. Then they changed their minds so now we have some sort of shared thingo which means our speeds can never get to anything like what we were paying for..
GRRRRRRRRR….don’t mention the NBN!!!!
What bullshit i have a disability and Lucy wicks and her team has helped me with NDIS and lots of other issues i also asked Labor for help and was given no help from Labor or unions this site is biased and nothing but a leftist attack because the majority of Australians dont believe the human climate change lies and the reason for the intensity of these fires is fuel yes overgrowth that Labor bob carr and the Greens put policys in place that stopped back burning and when Tony Abbott was Prime minister he was out fighting the fires and attacked for not being in canberra governing this site it disgusting and Un Australian
Re:
And so they should. After all, it’s essential that the ‘surplus’ be preserved so that that Nation is well prepared for the metaphorical rainy day – which for some strange reason is uncharacteristically late this decade. Besides, as a government we are committed to becoming even smaller while those imbued with the prosperity gospel will inevitably inherit much more of the earth (parched as it may be).
Barnaby’s on the money with his plea – to have less government in our lives. He will set the good example by resigning in the morrow (via a ‘perfect’ phone call in the Trumpian sense), renouncing his entitlements and returning Vikki to …. But possibly not.
Gee the trolls are bad tonight.
Barry,
Perhaps you are unaware that it was Labor that introduced the NDIS. As a business owner who is involved in the delivery of the NDIS, I can tell you that this government has made it extremely difficult for us to do our job. I am not sure why you would be asking “Labor and the unions” to help you when you have a Liberal member representing you. I am glad you have received some help but, being a provider, I can tell you that many many people have been severely disadvantaged by this government’s inept handling of what was a wonderful Labor initiative.
Your assertion that “the majority of Australians dont believe the human climate change lies” is crap as is the lie that the Greens have stopped back burning. Do you understand that there is only one Greens member in the HoR? Have you ever read Greens policy regarding back-burning?
https://greens.org.au/bushfires
And do you seriously believe that Tony Abbott, as PM, was ever near any actual firefighting? Did you ever wonder why the film crews were always on hand?
MN,
I find it interesting that I send an email to Lucy and Harry and Barry pop up. I very much doubt that they would be regular readers of this site.
So what to do about what we might call ‘trolls’. No doubt some come richly clothed in ignorance as is evidenced by their (mis)use of ‘labour’ when referring to the Australian Labor Party (ALP). Then there’s their ‘command of English’ or lack of same. What with ‘wont’ (will not – correctly written as won’t) and don’t (do not – correctly written as don’t).
But to proceed further would be unkind. So I won’t.
No doubt Lucy will have much to say about the decline in ‘standards’. Nice to know she’s reading – even if her comprehension is somewhat lacking.
Lucy loves to do the street walk with camera crew in tow. But she sends a minion in first to set stuff up. When the minion came to our business asking if we would would like to be filmed praising her (I am paraphrasing there) we replied that we had several things we would like to discuss with her. Her “advisers” hurried her on past our business. No photo opportunity here.
Re:
There’s a line there about walking the streets but I won’t touch it for (potentially) legal reasons.
Nevertheless, she’s reasonable ‘wallpaper’ for TV broadcasts of Question Time. Then there’s the ‘original’ questions asked …