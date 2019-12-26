Lucy, you are a waste of space

No doubt like many of you, I received a Christmas email and card in the post from my local member, Lucy Wicks. She chose a very bad time to try to promote herself to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who backed and believed in me and the Morrison Government following my re-election for a third term in the May election. Thank you to my supporters and all those who voted for me. I am looking forward to representing you over the next few years in Canberra and making sure your concerns, issues and needs are heard at the highest levels of government. I also look forward to ensuring our election commitments including the additional commuter car parking at Gosford and Woy Woy stations and the $70 million Central Coast roads package are delivered.”

Seriously? Carparks? As we burn?

She goes on to talk about her attendance at school presentations and her Christmas card competition before mentioning that “some properties have been adversely affected” by the megafire that has threatened and choked us all for weeks.

Lucy is “so relieved there has been no loss of life or serious injuries.” She then informed us that “the volunteers have been overwhelmed by the donations. They have enough food, snacks and drinks to last some time so residents still wanting to show their support can visit the NSW RFS Donations Page or make an online donation to the NSW RFS Trust Fund or a participating brigade” before urging us to “Be kind to each other and take care.”

Righto. Her government will do nothing other than instigate another inquiry into why the state governments aren’t dealing with this whilst urging us all to do and give more. Meanwhile, she will endorse the underwriting of more fossil fuel burning power stations and more coal mines to funnel profits to foreign shareholders.

I normally treat Lucy with the ignore which she deserves – she is dumb as a post – but this time I just had to respond.

“Please take me off your mailing list. Your government’s inaction on climate change, your cruelty to asylum seekers, your determination to keep unemployed people in poverty, your failure to act to reform the aged care and juvenile justice systems, your lies about emissions reduction through accounting tricks, your callous dismissal of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, your enabling of water theft…and so many other travesties….make me ashamed of my country. You wonder why wages are stagnant when wage restraint is your admitted policy. Your unholy war waged against workers having a voice through unionisation has emasculated any chance of workers sharing in the record profits that their labour has produced for the companies for whom they work – companies who then avoid paying any tax to compensate the country for providing a well-educated, skilled and healthy workforce and the infrastructure to support their business. Your homophobia was writ large in your sycophantic speeches against marriage equality. These people are our children, our brothers and sisters. How dare you make it a priority to ensure that discrimination against them continues. You have young children. Does your political ambition outweigh any desire to make the world a better place for them? Look at the bills you prioritise – they are crap. You ignore what the country needs in order to feather your own nest and promote the greed of your donors. And STOP sending me birthday and Xmas cards at my expense. Don’t you people pay for ANYTHING yourselves? Oh, and btw, we still don’t have mobile reception. Three elections you have been promising to fix that. You blocked me from contacting you. I shall return the favour. Leave me alone. You are a waste of space.”

