Lies and videos won’t cut it any longer, Scotty
2019 was Australia’s warmest year on record. It was also our driest year on record.
The country is on fire and water is running out.
Our annual national mean maximum temperature was 2.09 °C above average, smashing the previous record of +1.59 °C in 2013. The annual national mean temperature was 1.52 °C above average. Not looking good for us to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
Record low rainfall of 277.6 mm also smashed the previous record of 314.5 mm set in 1902. It’s been much drier than both the Federation and Millenium droughts, except for parts of Queensland who got enormous amounts of rain in a very short period early in the year causing catastrophic devastation.
Whilst Scotty may admonish us that it would be “absurd” to link any one fire to climate change (does he actually know how many fires are burning?), it would be criminally absurd to ignore the fact that all the years since 2013 have been amongst the ten warmest on record for Australia. Of the ten warmest years, only one (1998) occurred before 2005.
Stop saying we can’t make a difference and bloody well work out how we can both through our own actions and through global leadership.
If I hear any more crap about meeting our emission reduction targets “in a canter”, when everyone knows that it is only being achieved by fiddling with land use change figures and carry over credits, I will scream.
Your own report says that, since 1990, transport emissions have increased by 63.5%, fugitive emissions by 51.4%, stationary energy excluding electricity by 53.1%, electricity by 38.8%, and industrial processes and product use by 33.3%.
The only way we can even pretend we have reduced emissions is by claiming that Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) emissions have reduced by 110.4% – a figure that is notoriously difficult to verify and that conveniently ignores bushfires. We may not be cutting down as many trees but we have just burnt down millions of hectares.
80,000 people packed out the Domain for the School Climate Strike last September. Another 30,000 marched this evening in Sydney.
Lies and promotional videos won’t cut it any longer, Scotty.
Phil Pryor
RomeoCharlie29
Kaye Lee
The world has just seen Australia endure an extreme nastiness, and event continuing, a threat and warning, while we still have a dogshit government led by a shitheaded shire liar, who cannot comprehend evidence, needed action and basic awareness. How can we tolerate a cowpat headed horror in charge of a huge emergency, with essential revisionist action needed NOW? VOMITOUS.
I couldn’t stand to watch the Liar from the shire on 7.30, even though he sounded like he was getting as much of a grilling as Michael Rowland could give him without facing the ABC with more funding cuts.
Of course this is still a possibility though Auntie’s performance in both reporting and being the disaster warning broadcaster should give her some protection.
However back to the main deal, I am pretty sure I heard Scummo/ Smoko repeat the canard that we will meet our emissions targets with current policies. Now, if he didn’t I apologise, but if he did then I am wondering how little he has absorbed since his return from holiday
Of course we know he is a liar and prevaricater, he cannot respond honestly to a question but must find a justification, and one that looks positive, for every problem that has arisen. Anything not to look as bad as he has so many times recently.
However for me his absolute, categorical unfitness for the position was confirmed when he said there had been no deaths on Kangaroo Island when we all knew two people had died, a father and son, but no ordinary obscure father and son rather two well- known and respected people.
Few people in Australia can have been unaware of these tragic deaths, but for the PM not to have known, or worse, forgotten ( or not been briefed) was inexcusable but then to compound his gaffe by saying he meant no firefighters had died was just beyond the pale.
The people of Australia must be reminded at every possible time over e next two years, what a pathetic buffoon he is.
Scotty is flirting with the idea of a Royal Commission into the bushfires. Any RC that didn’t include our government’s woefully inadequate response to emissions reduction would be farcical but, as the government sets the terms of reference, and chooses the commissioner, what chance do we have of any meaningful investigation into why our country is burning? Any genuine investigation would crucify the Coalition.
PS The father and son who died on Kangaroo Island were both volunteer firefighters apparently. Scotty fucks up again.