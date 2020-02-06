If this country saves itself, it will not be thanks to the Coalition
The Coalition have become so entrenched in maintaining the status quo that they have forgotten what it means to govern. Their fetish to be a “small” government has seen them all but disappear from policy development, concentrating purely on electoral strategy.
The last time a Coalition government acted decisively to do something to benefit the country was when John Howard introduced gun laws. He would not have been able to get that through without the support of Tim Fischer who copped enormous flak from his constituency. Could you imagine the current Nats having the courage or the will to do that?
We have universal healthcare and compulsory superannuation thanks to Labor – initiatives that the Coalition fought tooth and nail against.
Labor acknowledged the Stolen Generation and apologised – something Howard refused to do.
Julia Gillard, in a hung parliament, introduced a price on carbon, tripled the tax-free threshold, got the NBN and NDIS started, introduced paid parental leave, started the RC into child sex abuse, put a tax on mining superprofits, and got part way towards education reform with funding based on need – amongst many other things.
Since the Coalition took over in 2013, what have they done?
A whole heap of axing of things, lots of feasibility studies and inquiries and reports, plenty of announcements that have no detail or timeline, contracts given to connections without tender, and loads of grants handed out to marginal seats..
All amidst constant ego and scandal-driven leadership coups.
We will never be in front of the curve with a Coalition government because they are more focused on watching each other and protecting their place at the trough than looking where we are going. No-one’s navigating because they like where they are right now.
The car industry is a perfect example of just how clueless they are.
Their latest report on the Australian Automotive Industry shows how much time, expertise, money and opportunity was lost by not supporting the domestic auto industry to innovate for the future.
“Going forward, the Australian Government will continue to encourage innovation, build industry capability, and assist future emerging industries such as autonomous vehicle and related technologies; hydrogen and electric vehicles and related technologies.”
Continue to encourage??? The people who screamed blue murder when Bill Shorten suggested we should be moving towards electric vehicles? He was stealing our weekends! He was taking tradies’ utes!
What message does that send to investors considering building the infrastructure to support the transition to electric vehicles?
Despite the government’s inaction, figures from the Electric Vehicle Council show 6718 electric cars, including hybrid plug-ins, were sold nationwide last year, up from 2216 in 2018. Meanwhile, new combustion engine vehicle purchases dropped by 7.8 per cent in 2019.
Amazon announced last September that it was buying 100,000 electric trucks from US electric-vehicle startup Rivian as part of its effort to eliminate the carbon footprint of the company by 2040.
This trend will only continue. But with a Coalition government, we will be, as we are with everything, behind the rest of the world.
Businesses are trying, experts are trying, individuals are trying to drag this government kicking and screaming to face up to doing their job of preparing this country for the future.
They are worse than just dead weight holding us back – they are exacerbating the risks we face and the eventual cost to address them.
If we survive, it will not be thanks to the muppet show that calls itself our government.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
9 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Phil Pryor
-
Roland Flickett
-
Harry Lime
-
Sam
-
Graeme
-
Kaye Lee
-
Terence
-
paul walter
-
paul walter
The Enemy, the conservative coalition, the supporting corporate bullies, bullshitters, bumboys, barnacles, blathers in media, bastardry from wage robbers, country party idiots who thieve, cheat, lie and abuse, will go close to killing us all, certainly the planet.
The fires destroyed countless animals. What do the preferred alternatives to the Nats (the Shooters) do when they get the urge to kill?
Is that the Liar with his pet cockatoo?
A decade ago, when the IPA introduced their 150 point legislation directive for their literal 4th reich govt, they thought they’d have a few years to push it through, 2 fraudulent elections later, we’ve been ticking off the legislation implementation which is a chilling simile to 1930s Germany and people still refuse to call out Fascism.
Oh, they’ve done a few things…. They have passed tax cuts for the wealthy; reaffirmed franking credits for those who don’t pay tax. By their lack of policy government initiative they have allowed interest rates to fall so low that retirees are suffering and the housing bubble is growing again (ready to pop). …how good is the LNP for average Australians?
They also reduced penalty rates and got rid of the schoolkids bonus. Oh and gave us the Indue card and Robodebt.
Kaye Lee
Good leadership is when someone sticks it to their own side and they accept it. Howard did some dodgy things but I agree with many that gun reform was Howard/Fischer crowning achievement.
What doesn’t get recognised no where near what it truly deserves is Julia Gillard’s RC in to Child Abuse. Howard and Tim only had to contend with the fruity farmers brigade and some wannabe Rambos at the local gun club. Gillard had to deal with some very, very powerful individuals/organisations/vested interest groups who piled on with those who were already hell bent on destroying her. I was contracting in a particular Canberra Govt Dept which was very close to the action at the time it was announced and she ruffled a lot of feathers, even within her own ranks. The harassment, actually the venom that she copped was unprecedented but still held her ground and therefore that act alone should be the stuff of legends.
You can say whatever you like about Julia in relation to other achievements (I personally think she should also be proud of the NDIS) but the RC was probably one of the greatest displays of leadership that I have witnessed. If for nothing else, every Australian should be grateful and thank Julia for setting up and giving these long suffering victims a voice which truly deserved to be heard.
Kaye Lee is no black sheep in criticism of them.
Here:
https://newmatilda.com/2020/01/20/its-time-for-revolution-our-climate-crisis-and-our-future-demands-it/
Watching the Drum visit Stanthorpe, I waited in vain, with the Mayor on the panel, for someone to mention the role of Joyful View, an off shore corporation involved a massive extraction of bore water that has caused the expensive trucking in of water, nearly a $million a week apparently paid for by Queensland tax payers, to a place where people hardly have water to drink or wash themselves.
A couple of people on the panel alluded in vague terms to it and one poster on their faulty on line feed interactive had the wit to mention Joyful View, without any response.
I marvelled that a show such as this was subject to some sort of censorship or self censorship on such a critical issue and wondered at the role of possible government interference and the role of secretive FTA’s in silencing the anti social activities of big corporations from overseas.
The implications as to loss of sovereignty are huge.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-16/company-approved-to-take-water-in-drought-ravaged-queensland/11873394
And what is this about?
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/liberals-split-over-casey-council-s-decision-to-extend-aziz-s-paid-leave-20200205-p53y33.html