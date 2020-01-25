Giving our children a start in life

Most people facing parenthood do so with some trepidation, others with great joy. All of us hope to be able to give our children a good start in life.

But that means such vastly different things to people.

For some, it means giving them a job in the family business, setting up trust accounts, giving them the money to buy their first property, paying for the best education possible, buying them a car, using your network to help get them started.

For others, it means an endless struggle trying to provide food and shelter, taking whatever part-time job you can whenever you can, and being able to do nothing about the erosion of your workplace entitlements or exploitation by your employer. Or trying to get by on Newstart or Youth Allowance if you can’t live with your parents.

For many around the world, it means fleeing war, oppression, intolerance, famine and abject poverty.

But there will be one great leveller – global heating.

Sure, some will be able to afford their air-conditioned mansions and the ever-increasing price of food – but how will their businesses go as supply chains and distribution and communications networks are devastated by what should no longer be described as natural disasters? What happens when their customers can no longer afford to spend money? Or when their seaside homes are washed away by storm surge?

Those that advocate short term greed are not giving their children a good start in life. They are threatening them with an apocalypse that will be ever-increasingly expensive and difficult to avoid.

Now is not the time for deregulation. It is not the time for more fossil fuel subsidies and environmental approvals waived through. It is not the time for pointing at the other guy.

If we care about our children, every one of us must contribute to a global effort to reduce emissions in whatever way we can. We must collaborate in a collective endeavour.

Deniers say the climate has changed in the past. Well so has the economy. To think we can continue to use up finite resources and use the world, its waterways and atmosphere, as rubbish dumps, is beyond selfish – it is madness.

Our government’s excuses can no longer be accepted.

