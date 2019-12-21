Dutton could be next, so God help us!

By Kathryn

This depraved, unspeakably callous monster, Dutton, is using inhumanity, hatred, fear, division and breathtaking sadistic mistreatment of desperate asylum seekers to cater to the decreasing number of his putrid rabble of xenophobic racist supporters in the red-neck haven of far northern Queensland and other areas of Bogan Australia!

What is really worrying, is that this demonic creature has been salivating after the PM job for years and now that MorriScum has chosen to abandon Australia, race over to Hawaii (in order to hand over $150K of taxpayer funds to his mentor, Brian Houston of Hillsong notoriety), it looks like SlowMo has committed professional suicide with Dutton waiting in the wings like some enormous, demonic Grim Reaper!

In the Lying Nazi Party, the psuedo-leaders, bible-thumping hypocrites and sociopathic sadists just seem to get worse and worse! We all thought that we couldn’t possibly do worse that the snivelling, pathological liar and alleged war criminal, John Howard, eh? Then, along came Phony Abbott – a swaggering, misogynistic, raw-onion-eating bogan who had the foresight and intelligence of a telegraph pole! Tony Grabbit proved to be such an unconscionable serial liar, he almost made Howard look honest by comparison! Abbott even bragged about lying – who else could wear dishonesty and deceit like a badge of honour?

To make matters even more intolerable, Abbott revealed himself to be so corrupt, his blatant nepotism in handing over plumb government jobs to his “mates” became a frequent and disreputable hallmark of his short career as the worst PM on record … this included handing all three of his daughters high-paying plum jobs (none of whom – it is arguable – had one iota of training for those positions).

Abbott, always the crawling, obsequious imperialist, then thought handing over a knighthood to the Duke of Edinburgh would be a good idea! Phil is a condescending member of the Royal Family whose lack of tact rivals Abbott and who is known to despise Australia and Australians with fervour. Abbott’s decision to reward Phil’s bad behaviour (not surprisingly) proved to be a very unpopular idea and Phony Tony soon realised that his breathtaking lack of good judgement (that embarrassed our nation on the world stage) would spell the end to a brief political parasitic career that was littered with non-achievement, lies, corruption and internationally embarrassing faux pas! Next!

Then we had the supercilious Turnbull. After Abbott was unceremoniously kicked to the kerb, I think we all felt that Turnbull would have to be an improvement, eh? I mean, really? After all, wasn’t this the man who headed our Republican movement? Wasn’t this the man who cheered on the ALP version of the progressive NBN – the Labor-backed system that was supposed to be operated by optic fibre instead of antiquated copper? Nope! Nope! Nope! Instead of that man, we got the gutless version of the capitalistic hero to neoliberalism who kowtowed to the shrieking hysteria and paranoia of the far-right extremists rising from the depths of the increasingly soulless and self-serving LNP like a cancerous growth. Instead of that man, we got a lily-livered version of Turnbull who folded faster than a paper tent in a gale! We got the cheaper, slower version of the NBN that made Australia go from hero to zero as a nation with one of the world’s worst, most regressive national network systems. We all hoped Turnbull would soften the LNP’s cruel, hard-lined approach to its illegal detention of asylum seekers – but it wasn’t to be! Turnbull’s short tenure as PM was littered with disappointment, a total lack of initiative, zero foresight, a total lack of courage against the ravaging extreme right-wing and devastating policies that further targeted the poor to feed the rich. It wasn’t long before the Grim Reapers within the LNP started sharpening their knives and, in the end, Turnbull had so many blades in his back, he looked like one of Edith Head’s pin cushions! Next!

My God, what happened next was, perhaps, the worst cut of all! The insufferable, bible-thumping Pentecostal hypocrite, Scott Morrison – aka the Liar from the Shire! WOW! This bastard is beyond words! Sanctimoniously preaching, waving a bible on one hand whilst destroying and selling off everything taxpayers own, vandalising our environment and maintaining an unspeakably cruel stance on illegally detained asylum seekers with the other!

Here is a depraved individual who is so arrogant, so smug, he can barely hide his condescending contempt for us mere mortals, we ordinary Australians who pay his huge, undeserved salary (a salary he had the gall to increase no less than three times whilst our wages have been stagnated for years). Now that Morrison is one of the highest paid leaders in the OECD world – earning a salary higher than his hero, the recently impeached President Trump; higher than the revered Angela Merkel; higher than the bumbling clown, Boris Johnson – Australians would have every right to expect this megalomaniacal narcissist (Morrison) to get off his ample behind and do a bit of hard yakka, right? Nope! Nope! Nope!

After doing six months of delegated destruction and turning our country to shit in record time, MorriScum decided he had had enough of doing nothing to benefit the lives of ordinary Australians, pack his bags and get his family as far away from the catastrophic fires and smoke-filled pollution as he could and take a taxpayer-funded first class flight to Hawaii for a “much-deserved” rest from doing zip!

Morrison’s government has barely sat in parliament for 14 weeks of his short reign as the newly appointed worst PM in living memory! This is the man who defunded State schools to the tune of millions whilst pouring countless millions into the religious hysteria of Pentecostal religious schools throughout the nation! This is the man who (like Howard, Abbott and Turnbull before him) kowtowed to the unelected swill in the IPA, following their notorious neoliberal agenda to the letter in defunding the ABC into oblivion, the last taxpayer-owned form of media which is (mostly) outside of Murdoch’s manipulative reign of influence constantly spouting the politically-biased propaganda of the LNP and character-assassinating attacks on anyone opposed to the callous inhumanity, rising fascism and lack of transparency of the LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance!

This is the tyrannical dictator who refuses to be questioned, refuses to be challenged, who cowardly runs away from interrogation and whose smug superiority is becoming so insufferably intolerable, the growing amount of simpering rage in Australia is almost tangible. This is the snake-oil salesman who’s fake pretence at being “one of the boys”, a football-loving-bogan of the Insular Peninsular cannot hide his hatred and loathing of our egalitarian life.

Morrison went on and on tearing down our democracy, piece by piece: shutting down free speech by infiltrating our taxpayer-owned ABC by parachuting a variety of IPA representatives and LNP/Murdoch sycophants onto the Board of the ABC to ensure that its LNP-bias is complete; arresting journalists, prosecuting whistle blowers and, now, attempting to obstruct, charge and prosecuting citizens of our nation who dare to practise their democratic right to protest against the LNP’s climate-change-denying lunacy, its ongoing horrendous waste of taxpayer funds, its short-sighted ineptitude, callous inhumanity which is now receiving international condemnation and its rising, very worrying, level of horrendous fascism! This is a man who believes the sadistic, soulless, child-torturing grub, Peter Dutton, is doing a great job as the terrifying SS Guard to our borders! Morrison, clearly, is a man too stupid, too lacking in good judgement and/or insight to realise that it is Dutton who is waiting, scythe in hand, to remove SlowMo at the first opportunity so that he (Dutton) is next! God help us!

Make sure none of these grubs are “Next!” – kick them all out at the next federal election! There is not one person in the whole cabinet of the LNP who has a single redeeming feature – not one! Albanese may not be everyone’s cup of tea but, at least, he has a cabinet of competent, compassionate and hard-working people behind him.

This article was originally published as a comment on; That’s another Fine Mess you’ve gotten us into, Spud!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



