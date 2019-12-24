Christmas comes but once a year ...

… And here it is! Christmas Day, 2019.

We wish all our readers, authors, and their families a wonderful Christmas Day. You all deserve it!

The days leading up to Christmas have been one of sadness for so many of our brothers and sisters. On this day we think of them.

We have all felt anger, too. With the government, at times with each other, and indeed with the troubles that are brewing the world over. But on this day we trust that it is not anger, but hope that our efforts in making this country – and world – a better place.

We are the people who can do our part: our authors and our readers.

May this also be one of love and peace to you all.

And after what has been a chaotic month Michael and I would like to give a special thank you to our admin group of Kathy, Roswell, and our Facebook team who have all risen above the call of duty.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

Carol and Michael.

PS: Don’t forget that The AIMN is donating our reader donations received today or tomorrow to the Australian Bushfire Appeal.

