Help us help

The destruction we are witnessing is touching us all. The loss of life, property and wildlife is heartbreaking.

Families, broken.

Homes, destroyed.

Firefighters perishing. Perishing for fighting for someone they’ve never met. That they will never now meet.

Koalas – already facing extinction – are perishing in their thousands. And what of livestock?

In our burning country there is someone who needs our help. Whether it’s water or sandwiches for the firefighters, help for the families who have lost their homes or a loved one, or even a local vet trying to save the life of an injured animal.

Perhaps there is something we can do by way of a small donation.

We can all do our bit in that regards.

We here at The AIMN would like to help in some small way, therefore we have decided that all donations received on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be forwarded on to the Australian Bushfire Appeal.

To donate, click on the Donate button below.

It will be appreciated.

Thanking you,

Michael and Carol.

