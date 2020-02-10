Chris Kenny vs Paul Barry and the ABC
Kenny is very upset by Paul Barry’s presentation of Media Watch (Feb 3 this year) in which Barry discussed the views of several well-known right wing journalists and had videos of them stating their views. No doubt he would also be upset by the Four Corners program on the ABC the same night, by the way Jim Molan was exposed on Qand A, and by the film and panel discussions on Nine’s 60 Minutes last night (Feb 9).
Kenny is writing under the heading: “Media Watch host Paul Barry fans flames, dodges climate change facts.” (The Australian, pay-walled)
“Fans flames.” A poetic touch.
“The ABC’s Media Watch, hosted by Paul Barry, claims the high moral ground, declaring it exposes “conflicts of interest, journalistic deceit, misrepresentation, manipulation and plagiarism”. But the problem is it is full of journalistic deceit, misrepresentation and manipulation itself.
“Rather than measure reporting against facts, the program weighs journalism he does not like against the opinions that dominate the left-green Zeitgeist.
“…it misrepresented people and facts in order to promote global warming alarmism and denounce News Corp journalism.
“…my repeated position… based on public scientific and expert documents was only that activists were grossly exaggerating the role of climate change.”
And here we come to the crux of the matter: there is News Corp climate change and there is “activist” alarmist, exaggerated climate change. And not just one News Corp climate change; there are many of them, as Kenny explains:
“Barry said we “all sing from the same song sheet on climate change”, when clearly we have differing views (perhaps from the groupthink of the ABC this diversity is hard to comprehend). What we have in common is a thirst for the facts, which we inject into the debate. But Barry’s critique avoids facts.”
So, in Barry’s presentation in which the people he was critiquing and who spoke for themselves on sound bites, there were no facts?
And of course, having no single coherent climate science is the major characteristic of sceptics/deniers.
Ian Plimer says CO2 has nothing to do with climate change; Bob Carter said CO2 is a greenhouse gas; Richard Lindzen says there has been no global warming in the past 20 years; Jennifer Marohasy says we need to keep assembling data more so we see the cycles which drive our weather events; Judith Curry says we will not see the really bad effects of climate change until the end of the C21st or into the C22nd; some people say volcanoes drive climate change; someone said climate is being driven by stream of photons coming from an exploded sun deep in the universe…
James, younger son of Rupert Murdoch, says that the Murdoch media is not doing enough on climate change.
In the WE Australian 8-9 Feb, Kenny said this:
“The climate election [May 2018] should have settled all this but, alas, the climate saga is alive again.
“[The climate saga] is “the ridiculous conscription of belief into science.”
That is, it is as Ian Plimer claims, just a primitive religion filling in a spiritual emptiness.
Kenny goes on:
“There is nothing about the climate debate in Australia that is normal. The level of misinformation is disturbing and deliberate. The amplification of the issue’s significance in this country by environmental, media and political activists is inversely proportional to the nation’s global role in the solution.
“Paul Barry also misrepresented Rowan Dean [Spectator Aust. Editor] ‘who says climate policy in Australia could only have a small (1,3 percent) effect on bushfire intensity’.”
Kenny tried to defend his position, of not being in denial, by quoting himself from the past:
(Dec 14, 2019) “The expert analysis shows that if there is a long term influence from either of these blights [bushfires and drought], it will be to make each of them slightly more common in a land where they are common already. Whatever Australia does on carbon emissions can have no impact on any of this, at least for decades to come as global emissions continue to rise.
(Jan 18, 2020) “The reason these climate changes should be relatively marginal in the discussion is that they relate to making an existing catastrophe slightly more common.”
“Slightly.” “Slightly more.”
So what is all this chatter and palaver all about. It is really about the word “unprecedented.” Kenny refuses to acknowledge what so many people are saying, people who were there, that they had never seen anything like the fires we saw recently. Kenny is not reminding us about this in detail or what he said in defiance of this common exclamation, that there is nothing “unprecedented” about these latest fires.
Back in Jan 18, 2020, Kenny listed three fires which he claimed were “even worse” because more people tragically died in these fires than in the recent fires. That was the extent of his research and attention to verifiable information.
See what he says back then:
“Media Watch focused on how some of us challenged and exposed claims made as far back as November that this season’s fires were unprecedented.
“We did this through diligent attention to verifiable detail and historical records.
“Barry dismisses these assessments, not based on facts, but based on opinions he prefers.
“Some of his preferred opinions were from authoritative voices but were still but opinions – what matters are facts.
“Clearly his [Barry’s] thesis, his whole show, is not about facts, fairness and reality, it is about distorting reality so he can share the vibe of the climate activists.”
So we are told here that there are the facts of the News Corp journalists and there are the mere opinions of climate alarmists and other people of opinion. There is the balanced science of the journalists, and there is the beat-up exaggerations of the climate activists. Fires over the past 6 months or so, over most states, are only “slightly” different from fires in the past. Only Murdoch Media people know the truth, the “real” truth, not just opinions.
Then of course we could go to other news sources and see the real facts about the recent fires: the number of people who tragically died, the number of houses and property destroyed or damaged, the extent of the burnings across most states, the destruction of livestock and wild animals, destruction of the environment, the insurance costs, the costs of lost income, the cost of time and energy taken up with fighting the fires, the on-going costs…
You will not find anything like it by looking into the past 200 years in Wikipedia or somewhere. These fires are unprecedented!
And what of the future?
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
5 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Phil Pryor
-
Baby Jewels
-
Henry Rodrigues
-
Keith
-
Roland Flickett
The local right wing ratbag rubbish is fuelled by a core of perverted scribblers, the Murdoch media maggots. They are paid sluts for money, notice, pose, career, and ignorant objects of derision. Some are better trained than others, being romanist absorbers from youth, of fantasy, lies, myth, fears, speculations, dogma, all things mentally corroding and distorting. The modern roles of advertising, media opinioneering, movie fantasy, stating any blurted bullshit, all this has ruined intellectual decency and actual capacity. Most people most of the time cannot, will not and do not think things out and through, based on science, sense, logic, the known facts, the likely outcomes. This rotten putrid government is loaded with romanist rubbish in particular, fascist fraudulent fantasy and it is sickening that talking turds like Joyce, Abetz, Andrews, the former Pyne, Canavan, Kelly and hosts of others get to LIE for a LIVING.
Kenny is a deliberate, filthy liar, most likely in the pocket of coal, as are most so-called “climate deniers.” I can see no other reason anyone in their right mind would deny science. What else is there, if you don’t believe the vast majority of climate scientists? Money – vested interests – can be the only possible reason. And forsaking the future of the next generation for money is traitorous and deserving of the most severe punishment.
Here’s a challenge for this ignoramus Kenny, one of Murdoch’s arse lickers, If he can demonstrate that he is more knowledge than thousands of climate scientists, has a scientific background on climate matters, is technically more qualified to analyse the evidence than NASA, has more hands on experience than David Attenborough, in observing the natural world and the effect of the changing climate on it, is not beholden to Murdoch and the IPA and the Minerals Council and that oversize blob of putresence who resides in the west and whose only purpose in life is the longevity of her coal business, we’ll might just pay him some attention. Until then he can ply his bullshit with the like minded dickheads he associates with.
In short, Chris Kenny, FUCK OFF.
Kenny is part of the problem, it is a case of not understanding, or studiously ignoring nuanced information. Also, more likely than not his ideological views getting in the way of any sensible acknowledgement of science. Deniers such as Kenny do not follow the science of climate change and loath being called out. Kenny, Jones and Dean etc need to be challenged hard requesting data that fits their views. A few years ago studies by sceptical scientists disputing climate change tried to be replicated, they were found not to be replicible. They would be hard pressed to provide any science to fit into their views. Only a fool tries to dispute scientists with PhDs which have taken years to gain.
I suppose if you have worked with professional people holding a code of ethics, then you understand that not everybody is a liar, cheat, or breaker of acknowledged codes.
Your featuring this plonkers views give him a wider audience than his articles would usually get. I don’t imagine ANY Murdoch rag would feature an article by – say – David Marr or another writer who does not reflect the views of the readership of The Australian, which its Letters to the Editor consistently show.
I am old enough to remember when The Australian was launched. It was a mainstream version of the National Times and the Nation Review, with articles by thinking non-aligned writers. Gough apparently insulted the now-wrinkled Yank by suggesting he didn’t enjoy the conversation at a dinner they both attended, and Rupert the Red ( which he was called in his early days) turned into a kardonnay shunt.
Many of the journalists on The Australian resigned in protest at Murdoch’s virulent anti-Labor stance after 1972. That sort of integrity disappeared from Newscorp, never to return.
Owners of media have every right to display a political point of view, but deliberate bias and news manipulation is not a acceptable.
Having said that, the latest Essential polling suggests that despite the appalling behaviour of the Nationals and blatant incompetence of the liar from the Shire, the LNP still has the support of the overwhelming majority of Coalition voters. So maybe it’s us who are out of line.