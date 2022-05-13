But wait, there’s more

ScottyfromCasting is now pleading with the electorate to re-elect him because there are more characters he hasn’t yet had a chance to show us.

Daggy DIY curry-cooking ukulele-playing dad and number 1 Sharkies fan, high-viz and hard hat spokesmodel, apprentice welder, hairdresser and barrista, has “a lot of other gears” he promises to show us should his season be extended.

“I know Australians know that I can be a bit of a bulldozer when it comes to some issues and I suspect you guys know that too,” said Scott.

It’s not a description I have heard others use. Bullshitter, yes. Arrogant, yes. Asleep at the wheel, yes. Perhaps he was referring to his ability to wreck relationships in record time.

Scotty assured us that, “as we go into this next period on the other side of this election, I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things.”

A 54 year-old man (happy birthday BTW), who has been in parliament for 15 years, is promising to change and be nicer? But not till after the election.

I find myself looking up the signs of an abusive relationship.

