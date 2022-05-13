But wait, there’s more
ScottyfromCasting is now pleading with the electorate to re-elect him because there are more characters he hasn’t yet had a chance to show us.
Daggy DIY curry-cooking ukulele-playing dad and number 1 Sharkies fan, high-viz and hard hat spokesmodel, apprentice welder, hairdresser and barrista, has “a lot of other gears” he promises to show us should his season be extended.
“I know Australians know that I can be a bit of a bulldozer when it comes to some issues and I suspect you guys know that too,” said Scott.
It’s not a description I have heard others use. Bullshitter, yes. Arrogant, yes. Asleep at the wheel, yes. Perhaps he was referring to his ability to wreck relationships in record time.
Scotty assured us that, “as we go into this next period on the other side of this election, I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things.”
A 54 year-old man (happy birthday BTW), who has been in parliament for 15 years, is promising to change and be nicer? But not till after the election.
I find myself looking up the signs of an abusive relationship.
What a freakin’ lunatic! Should read:…. “I know all Australians know that I can be full of bullshit when it comes to most issues and I suspect all you guys know that too:….ey Snott? So, Good Government Starts After The Election ey Snott?
I can think of one job I’d like to see him do, though it might be short-lived, and that job is as Leader of the Opposition.
Compares self to bulldozer, how surprisingle honest, ”
The history of the word “bulldozer” goes back to the 19th century when a bulldozer denoted a horizontal forging press used for shaping and bending metal. Another term, a bull-dose, was a large dose — literally effective for a bull — of any sort of medicine or punishment. Bull-dosing also meant coercion or intimidation, and according to my Webster’s Dictionary, specifically means bashing up African Americans at polling booths to stop them from voting.
If this week was horrible, Scummo wise, then what does next week hold in store for us. I also imagine the anti-Labor and different independents electioneering filth from the LNP and assorted shit spreaders will go into panic riddled overdrive.
Michael,
Can you really picture Saint Scummo becoming the leader of the opposition and being able to stand the shame, humiliation, embarrassment, mortification, disgrace, dishonour, stigma, disrepute, discredit, degradation, abasement, opprobrium, obloquy, scandal, infamy, indignity, ignobility, loss of face? I was going to use “ignominy” but a single word didn’t seem quite appropriate.
Scummo should add to his resume basics like honesty and leadership with a little courage.
The very last thing we need in this country is a head of state who is completely insensitive, in fact a self confessed freak, when dealing with countries who do in fact carry a big stick.
Back to a job on the tools for you, Scotty.
We have never ever had such a childish, infantile, backward, neurotic, self deceiving, self romancing, self polishing peanut as a leader, a “man” who has never ever worked, always bludged and bullshitted and backstabbed, who FAILED at LYING in advertising, not once but TWICE. A posing pervert, a posturing prick, an acting anus, a theatrical threat to us, Morrison the Tube of imitation human must GO.
Even if he is genuine (no-one who has been watching Bargearse-McSmirky for the last 3 or so years believes that), that doesn’t address the bigger issue. That is, in three years, he has, by and large, completely bungled every major issue facing Australia – including the economy that he so loudly proclaims is in great shape due to no more or less than his genius for economics (when the evidence shows the economy has gone downhill under 10 years of the LNP and the incoherent drivel Morrison spouts about the economy shows he doesn’t understand economics at all). He has done nothing that has created any lasting value or improvement for Australia as a whole, as opposed to his mates, donors and tradies that have been given handouts. His government has been the most incompetent, corrupt, nasty and bungling government in history – with their only purpose to embark on a furtive programme of rampant state capture to hollow out democracy, whilst leaving the appearance of democracy in place and to recast Australia as an authoritarian state. If re-elected, the LNP will continue to engage in its boondoggles and pork-barrelling, rewarding its mates and barrackers, but those who Morrison despises (anyone who doesn’t vote for him or is on any kind of benefit) will continue to be punished for daring to be poor – it’s their own fault according to Morrison’s faith. If we want Australia to stop its inexorable descent into authoritarianism and austerity (to solve the “budget crisis”), the only option, in the short term at least, is to vote the LNP out of office. That won’t solve the problem for good, but there will at least be some respite and perhaps even some restoration of Australian secularism.
Jobkeeper allowed Harvey Norman to make a motza selling freezers and fire pits and home offices while we, the taxpayer, paid the wages of his staff plus more.
Jobkeeper subsidised the wages of teachers in private schools, allowing the schools to pocket the windfall of parent fees, govt subsidies plus free staff.
Qantas accepted $1.6 billion in federal support. but still sacked 2000 workers because they decided to outsource baggage handling….and hasn’t that gone well.
Yet they claim to be good economic managers?
How ridiculous to set defence spending at 2% of GDP regardless of what GDP is or what defence needs are. They have had so much money thrown at them they are wasting it on silly stuff.
Since Frydenberg used his 2019-20 budget to forecast a surplus, the Coalition is on track to record deficits worth a combined $524 billion by mid-2026.
The mothers at playgroup could do a better job of budgeting than this motley crew.
Kaye, compare that to the days when I was a public servant under Howard and we’d take to court any welfare recipient who defrauded the govt of more than $500.
It’d cost us $5,000 to chase $500.
(Thankfully Kevin Rudd put a stop to that insanity.)
Why omit his artistic flair, suggesting a paper mache yellow model of a Ute up high on a pole? What an idiot. Oh begone you twat, you twerp.
Yet Labor agrees now to charge fleeing people for their own imprisonment … get yourself some courage to be a decent human, albo, don’t ape that clown.
If Scummo loses the election, which he will do, he will be out of politics and the COAL-NP even quicker than The Holy Virgin Gladys ran away when she was outed by NSW ICAC 3 times.
He is a bigger coward and doesn’t like to be publicly shamed like he will be when the Federal ICAC start looking at his past deeds.
He has already lined up his 6 figure job with News Limited or the Minerals Council of Australia who really admire the way he will bend over and pull his pants down for corporate money.