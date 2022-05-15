Your super under attack
Former Prime Minister Paul Keating has described the Liberal party’s policy to allow people to access superannuation to obtain housing deposits as “another frontal assault by the Liberal Party on the Superannuation system”. I agree with Mr Keating.
In a statement today, 15 May 2022, Mr Keating, who was the architect of the superannuation scheme, says the policy is an attack on the role of government in public life. Further, Mr Keating said:
“The Liberals hate the Superannuation system – they object to working Australians having wealth in retirement independent of the government.
The Libs believe ordinary bods should be happy with the Age Pension. Let them know their place.
The Superannuation taxation concessions exist solely to produce a retirement income for people. Its key is preservation. Accumulated funds preserved to age 60 so working people secure the power and benefit of compounding.
Preserved, Superannuation savings, double roughly every eight years. Over a 40-year working life, at 12% contributions, savings should accumulate to approximately $2million in today’s dollars.
Too good for them, says the Liberal Party. We’ll let them pilfer it away in the supposed good cause of housing deposits. Next it will be aged care or longevity or paying out HECS debt – anything to puncture the pool of money they do fervently hate.
If the public needs yet another idea to put this intellectually corrupt government to death, this is an important offence – and with the government, its unprincipled Prime Minister.”
I concur again with Mr Keating. The Morrison Government have failed in their economic management overall, including housing, as they have allowed prices to surge and there is now a lack of supply of affordable housing, which has resulted in the cost of housing reaching a level that now places owning a first home out of reach for many young families. Indeed, it’s highly unlikely many first home buyers would have enough super to make a deposit on a home, but in any event accessing superannuation is killing two elements of the economy with the one stone.
The proposed housing solution policy being put forward by Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party is the only sensible solution to the housing crisis, a policy which I attach the link to below for your consideration.
well actually, this is a good move . Its going to start the questioning of this outrageously stupid fantasy.
Super is the answer when governments were asked to raise pensions. Its a new trillion dollar industry that was supposedly a cash cow for governments but has now become a drain.
Implement a UBW and eliminate super. If the UBW is high enough, we can eliminate the scourge of interfering governments who only know how to inflict pain.
Housing prices is a total disgrace.
And even worse, flogging your house when your older. Making a profit, putting that in a non gov super scheme of course. And then losing access to the age pension. Because you made some money. A cunning plan indeed Scotty.
P M Morrison, now clearly the DUMBEST and most economically illiterate bullshitter around, says one dollar will now be TWO. Miracle. Just tear up your dollar, or cut the coin, and like the magic pudding, it will restore itself into TWO, so you can rally have one in housing and one in superannuation. Disney, Capone, Ponzi, anyone horrible, might have put this up, because there is a sucker born constantly and money can grow on trees, in Morrison’s muckheap merdey mind, and now, in both housing and superannuation. Two real dollars for one, yes, at a dirty rotten conservative party launch near YOU.
Effectively having the property and/or FIRE sector subsidised by part pensions if buyers using significant part of their super, hence, may need to apply for a pension in retirement (with decline in working age vs. retirees, for PAYE taxes); the best economic managers or supporting a rentier economy for corporate donors?
Dick Head Scummo the Liar has just annouinced another way to increase the value of his and all his rich mates housing portfolios.
Letting people use their Super to buy a house is just once again, going to increase demand and push up house prices and rents further and make homes even more un-affordable for young people and newlyweds.
The problem is the lack of supply of houses to buy and rent and no increases in community housing projects.
When he allowed young people to access super during the pandemic lockdowns, they actually spent 90% of it on gambling and alchohol to the tune of 3.9 billion dollars.
Did it ease their cost of living, motgage or rent stress or just make things worse because they blew their super and don’t have any money for retirement?
Who did that benefit? Oh yes, it benefitted his wealthy political donors who sell alchohol and gambling.
Once again it shows beyond a doubt who COAL-NP are actually governing for and it isn’t the average Australian.
Don’t be fooled.
Lets get rid of these fuckwits when you vote next Saturday and don’t forget a vote for Palmer’s UAP or Hanson’s One Nation is still a vote for Scummo.