You have a #Right to Know, but only when the media says so. Media and the Morrison holiday.
For the last few days there has been unrelenting speculation on social media concerning Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s whereabouts.
Yesterday evening journalist Samantha Maiden published this piece in The New Daily, confirming he is holidaying in Hawaii. This photo, taken by Australian tourists who ran into the Prime Minister and posted the image on Instagram, accompanied her article. For context, around the same time as this photo was taken and posted on social media, two volunteer firefighters died in bushfires in NSW. Morrison has yet to acknowledge those deaths, or express concerns for the families, co-workers and friends of the two deceased. There are also two firefighters in induced comas, and three injured.
‘Legend’ PM stars in brew Hawaii, as police reduce 10-year-old to tears https://t.co/MOTVFlAdr3
— 𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟 (@samanthamaiden) December 19, 2019
Also yesterday the Australian Financial Review posted an editorial in which it was claimed that the Prime Minister’s minders “ordered” the Australian media not to report on his decision to take leave at this time. The reason given for the ban was that the minders and presumably Morrison feared there would be “churlish” commentary from people who thought the PM’s place was in Australia during the bushfire crisis. The AFR apparently ignored this order & reported the holiday some days ago. Other media such as Crikey, and The Guardian published pieces defending Morrison’s “right” to take a holiday without confirming that he had done so.
Et tu, Crikey? https://t.co/Cxxq6icwCK
— That Dr Sheep Person🌱💧 (@noplaceforsheep) December 19, 2019
Never in the history of this country has a Prime Minister taken a holiday in the middle of a natural disaster. For reasons that on the surface appear unfathomable, the majority of the Australian media opted not to question the judgement of the incumbent in choosing to leave at this time. Indeed, they decided to defend his decision. Neither did they question the bizarre secrecy surrounding Morrison’s absence, as I wrote here yesterday.
When the media don’t question incidents that are not normal behaviour for politicians those abnormalities quickly become normalised. The media is all we have to point out abnormalities in political behaviour and when they fail to do that, they are failing at their job and they are failing their audience. Speaking truth to power is their mission, not protecting power from scrutiny. Whether the PM is insufferably arrogant, sociopathically incapable of feeling empathy owing to his religion’s cavalier attitude to lives other than those of its followers, or more incapable of reading a room than any politician in Australia’s history, it’s the media’s job not to maintain its silence about these deficiencies but rather to trumpet them. Morrison’s behaviour in this crisis speaks to his capacity as a leader, & if this is all he’s got, we should be very afraid.
There are occasions when a Prime Minister’s whereabouts ought not to be public knowledge, usually only for a day or so while he or she is on their way to a troop visit that can’t be advertised. Genuine national security is more important than anyone’s right to know. However, in this case, the press were ordered to embargo the information in an attempt to protect Morrison from “churlish” commentary. We might ask, how weak is this man that he has to be protected from adverse commentary?
In October 2019, major media outlets formed the Right to Know Coalition in response to police raids on News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst, and the ABC. The Coalition includes 9, News Corp, the ABC, SBS, The Guardian and journalist’s union MEAA. The Coalition’s mission is to protect the “health of democracy” by ensuring that members of the public have the right to know and are informed about the conduct of those in power. The Coalition sought the public’s support in the stand it has taken against government resistance to scrutiny. I have steadfastly supported this Coalition and its aims. However, this last week would seem to suggest that the Coalition is rather selective about what it considers is in the public interest, appearing to have come down strongly on the side of protecting the Prime Minister from scrutiny. They’ve used the argument that he has a right to have a holiday, while apparently obeying the PMO directive to not actually confirm he’s on a holiday.
Hardly transparent. We do have a right to know how the PM is conducting himself in a time of national crisis. I would like to see any argument the Right to Know Coalition can produce that proves otherwise.
UPDATE: The Prime Minister has now released this statement on the deaths of the firefighters:
He put out a separate statement before this one. Two statements. one about his leave, one about the deaths This is part of it. pic.twitter.com/eoHMBsurDB
— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) December 19, 2019
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
7 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
ajogrady
-
Peter Stevenson
-
divergent
-
Phil Pryor
-
Kathryn
-
ajogrady
-
Wobbley
There are no words to describe my anger and disgust for this coward of a man and his disciples of deceit. Disastrous leadership and pathetic judgement is a start but not the whole painful story. The L/NP and their partners in crime, the Main Stream Media, have created a country that a lot of Australians do not recognise anymore. I want my country back!
I believe that if it is appropriate to take a weeks secretive leave by the PM (which turns out to be in Hawaii) at a tlme of a natural disaster, then it would have been more than appropriate for Christine Nixon to take an evening meal break which was criticised by Scott Morrison. This makes him what he truly is a hypocrite of the highest order. I hope some journalist is game enough to take him to task over this matter without fear of being raided.
It’s a good thing he isn’t subject to “operational requirements”. As all of his public servants are subject to. How many have had their leave cancelled or been recalled to duty over this period. His scheduled leave was cancelled to fit in with international commitments. If I changed a travel schedule I’d lose the lot. Perhaps the better course of action would have been to delay the overseas commitments and attend to the crisis here and take leave at a quieter time and visit these leaders at a better time.
Leave the Head Moron alone, for alone and far away is the consolation prize for his nonposthumous existence. You cannot argue much with a slut for money, pose and position, nor can you easily alter the behaviour of a liar, friend of thieves, crooks, deviates, dills and duds. Saturated, drowned, immersed, in media and advertising filth, lies, distortion, exaggeration, erration and fantasy, we are doomed.
Holiday leave from WHAT? This is a lazy, self-entitled PM who has done NOTHING, achieved NOTHING in six months who wants to now take a taxpayer-funded holiday from doing ZIP to improve the lives of the ordinary Australians who fund his ENORMOUS salary! Do readers know that Morrison is now one of the HIGHEST PAID leaders in the OECD – earning an exorbitant (undeserved) salary that is higher than his soon-to-be-impeached mate, Donald Trump; higher than the revered Angela Merkel and even higher than the elitist Tory grub, Boris Johnson! The point is that Morrison has done NOTHING to deserve a holiday considering his lazy, totally inept, increasingly fascist regime have only sat for around 15 weeks during the time of his abysmal performance as an unelected prime minister who (since Howard and Abbott) has NOW already attained the ignominious title as the “Worst, most undemocratic PM in living memory” !!! Morrison’s reason for a taxpayer-funded holiday to Hawaii was to hand over $110K of hard-earned taxpayer funds to the multi-millionaire, paedophile-protecting Brian Houston of Hillsong notoriety! WOW, couldn’t give a CENT to fire fighters but pouring money into theological CULTS like there is no tomorrow!
HOLIDAY BE DAMNED! This is a man who’s sneering lack of concern for our desperately exhausted fire fighters warranted the LNP’s defundment of taxpayer funds to assist fire fighters, their closure of countless fire brigades and Morrison’s contemptuous statement about volunteer fire fighters being there “because they wanted to be there!” …. since then, the tragic death of two of these very brave heroes protecting the lives and property of total strangers in the worst fires in our history has underscored the breathtaking callousness, ineptitude and climate-change-denying idiocy of this unspeakably inept pack of parasitic elitists in the MorriScum regime, Morrison and Dutton being the absolute WORST examples!
Now we have the ShowMo Muppet being (literally) DRAGGED back to Australia, with his tail between his legs, no doubt ORDERED back by LNP stalwarts (including some words of criticism from his Propaganda Minister, Murdoch) because of his born-to-rule arrogance in the face of so much catastrophic tragedy which HIS nauseating government – in no small way – helped to CREATE!
I want my country back. I do not want the L/NP’s, IPA’s and the Murdoch MSN cruel vision for Australia and Australians. They are willfully and flagrantly destroying our democratic institutions.
It’s what the fireies love, to be put in harms way for no compensation at all other than a pat on the back afterwards and perhaps a few sangers and a coke during the event. When the fires are brought under control the fascists polllies and the rest of the community go volunteer fireries, who are they? Pathetic really. Oh and I hate horriscums guts, pig of a man. And as for Gladys dereliction, what more can I say.