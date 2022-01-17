Why You Definitely Should Do Your Own Research…

“One death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.” Joseph Stalin.

Of course, you shouldn’t listen to me because I’ve started this by quoting a Russian communist and we all know that communism is wrong and that Russia is evil… unless they’re helping out Donald Trump who was sent here by God to fix things and stop the evil deep state who – in some cases – are so deep that there’s no evidence of them.

Yep, the trouble with a lot of conspiracy theories is that they make no sense. The trouble with others is that they have such a wonderful internal logic that it’s impossible for an outsider to penetrate the inherent absurdity because any attempt to do that just shows that you haven’t “done your research” and that you’re a sheeple who just believes what they’re told. The person telling you this will then show you someone who’s told them exactly what’s going on and how you should just ignore the fact-checkers who pointed out that the girl in the photo who allegedly died from the Covid injection is actually the photo of someone else and it’s easily verifiable by actually doing one’s own research.

At this point, doing your own research is no longer something to be encouraged because you’ll find heaps of stuff on the internet that merely backs up what the evil ones who are controlling us want you to believe and it’s only when you find a video from someone who has some unclear qualification that you can see the truth.

Now, I don’t want you all to get the wrong idea. I think it is a good idea to be cynical. I don’t think that we should just accept what the politicians and the media tell us without question. However, there is a difference between questioning a disputable fact and refusing to believe that it’s raining just because Scott Morrison said it… Although, in the latter case, it would be wise to check by looking out the window. I’d suggest that you could also check the Bureau of Meteorology website, but some people believe that they’re in league with the government because Malcolm Roberts said so.

If we look at some of the more well-known conspiracies, one of the troubles with debunking them is that there is so much that can feed into them. For a start, the media ARE constantly framing things to suit vested interests and politicians ARE constantly lying to us. Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein show that there are people who exploit others and who seem to have been protected by powerful friends. But it’s still a fair jump to assert that celebrities are feasting on children or that the world is being run by lizards. It’s even harder to believe that Donald Trump is the leader who’s going to fix things.

To the believer, everything is able to be explained because the evidence is either in plain sight or hidden away. Whichever way one goes, it’s clear that they’re right and you just haven’t done your own research… even if your research involves a Ph.D in the area. Particularly if it’s a Ph.D in the area because then you’re one of the ones spreading the misinformation and part of the plot.

Take Tim Smith, the MP for Kew (or Q). He was challenging the state government and look what happened to him! He drove his car into a fence and hasn’t been heard of since. As if a drunk driver would lose control of their car… I know plenty of drunks and none of them have ever had an accident apart from three or four and even then it wasn’t their fault. No, Tim Smith was working for Kew (Q) and they’ve whisked him away to the secret tunnels where they’re torturing him and re-educating him so that he won’t criticise Chairman Dan when he eventually emerges.

I probably shouldn’t have written that previous bit. Someone’s bound to quote it and use it as evidence, and let’s face it, it’s no more ridiculous than some of the stuff you’ll find if you actually do decide to “do your own research”.

So how do you know who or what to trust?

Well, I could suggest that you can trust me and if you send me a thousand dollars I’ll make sure that it gets to Hillsong where it belongs but I suspect that most of you aren’t likely to fall for that one… unless you ARE a member of the Hillsong church and I was just joking about not falling for it and please make your cheques out to me personally because that’s what Jesus wants.

Speaking of Hillsong, I guess you’re all wondering how “rules are rules” when it comes to a tennis player but Hillsong can sing and dance and escape a fine because it’s not in the public interest. You’re probably wondering how they managed to corner the market on RATs as well, but you need to remember that the Lord moves in mysterious ways and such things are a mystery to the non-believer.

Of course, it’s great that Djokovic has been deported because, well, the Liberal Party have always been strong on borders and keeping people out if they don’t follow the rules. Novak wasn’t vaccinated so he shouldn’t have been allowed to compete. In fact, he shouldn’t even have been granted a visa but no matter, Scotty is strong on borders and he kept him out. Well, not exactly kept him out but sent him away after a few days here. He and the other tennis players – the ones who weren’t stopped from entering by Border Force – have all been sent packing. That’s what having a strong border means. You realise that you’ve let in people who don’t have their au pair licence and you rectify your non-mistake because, when it comes to borders, the government doesn’t make mistakes. I mean, it’s not as if Morrison didn’t say this just two months ago:

“But now it’s time for governments to step back and for Australians to take their life back and for Australians to be able to move forward with the freedoms that should be this… we aren’t in favour of mandatory vaccines imposed by the government”.

Ok, that’s enough for today because I’m off to do my own research on why we seem to be able to shrug and say, “Another thirty or forty deaths from Covid today, gee, isn’t it great that it’s not serious.” Yeah, it’s interesting that the arrival of Omicron enabled Morrison to suggest that Delta was completely gone and nobody seems to have questioned him on it. Are the deaths from some of the Delta cases still circulating or is Omicron actually mildly killing people?

Yes, we heard about the four killed in the pink batts installations for years and they were all supposed to be Kevin Rudd’s fault, but we can have dozens dying every day and it’s just the price of a healthy economy. Who says this government doesn’t put health first? I guess the pink batts guys didn’t have “underlying health conditions”…

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



