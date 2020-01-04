What a competent government would have done …
Who said there’s no difference between Labor and the LNP? I thank Henry Johnston for pointing me to this media release by Bill Shorten (on 17 March, 2019) which provides us with one glaring difference. Read on, and be the judge:
A Shorten Labor Government will boost Australia’s firefighting capabilities with a national fleet of aircraft and dedicated smokejumper units to keep Australians safe from bushfires.
All Australians understand the devastating impact that bushfires have. Lives are lost, homes destroyed and communities shattered.
Our firefighters and emergency services personnel are among the best in the world, and they do a tremendous job, often putting their own lives at risk. But they need more support from government.
At the moment, Australia doesn’t have a government-owned fleet of water bombing aircraft – making us reliant on borrowing from private companies domestically and from overseas.
The bushfire season in Australia is lengthening and already overlapping with the northern hemisphere, increasing the risk that we won’t be able to access the aircraft we need at times of peril.
At the same time, the Federal Government’s contribution to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre has plummeted from 50 per cent of funding to just 23 per cent, reducing our overall firefighting capability.
The Bureau of Meteorology has identified this summer as Australia’s hottest on record, which included devastating bushfires in Victoria and Tasmania. Now is the time to invest in giving our firefighters the resources they need to keep us all safe.
Labor’s national firefighting package will deliver:
$80 million to establish the National Aerial Bushfire Fighting Fleet of aircraft
This fleet will provide standing aerial firefighting capacity that can be used on demand in emergencies.
It will include retro-fitted Black Hawk helicopters as they are phased out from active use by the Australian Army and Erickson S-64 Air-crane helicopters (or ‘Elvis’ as they are commonly known) which has a 2,650 gallon tank capable of snorkelling or scooping fresh or salt water.
It’s expected that the national fleet will include a standing capability of up to six Large or Very Large Air Tankers, and up to 12 heavy rotary wing helicopters.
The benefits of aerial firefighting are clear. Aircrafts offer speed, access and observation advantages over ground crews. Containment is more effective and the final fire burned area minimised using aerial capability, thereby reducing demand on ground crews.
Australia’s first ‘smokejumper’ units
Smokejumpers are firefighters trained to be rapidly deployed by helicopters at remote fires during the short window during which those fires can be contained.
Smokejumpers usually rappel from helicopters and use chain-saws, hoes and other dry firefighting tools to establish a containment perimeter around the fire. They then patrol the perimeter to ensure the fire does not jump containment lines while working with water-bombing aircraft to ensure the contained fire is fully extinguished.
California and other US states currently have a number of smokejumper units which have proven successful.
As part of the $80 million commitment to establish a fleet, Labor will work with the states and territories to establish smokejumper units across the country.
$21 million for the National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC)
A Shorten Labor Government will stop the Federal Government’s reduction in funding for our firefighting capabilities by returning to a 50-50 funding split between the states and territories and the Commonwealth.
Labor’s investment will ease the burden on state and territory governments, develop new national programs including a national risk management model, and national research and development programs including trials of new aircraft and night firefighting activities.
Labor can pay for new firefighting aircraft the smokejumper units because we are making multinationals pay their fair share and closing tax loopholes for the top end of town.
Well, at least people who receive franking credits are happy and Clive Palmer will get his mine.
New England Cocky
Phil Pryor
Yes Minister
Michael Taylor
Kaye Lee
Michael Taylor
Vikingduk
Carol Taylor
Keitha Granville
corvus boreus
Christine Farmer
Glennis Whitney
Another positive Labor policy that the MSM chose to ignore, likely on the orders of the US citizen who controls so much of the Australian media. Time use a Fiji strategy; media ownership only by Fiji nationals.
People do not seem to understand policy and philosophy, nor do they react with awareness and common sense. One should read all offered policy and should check past performances, the gaps and lies and exaggerations, and, if necessary, choose the best, or best of the worst, or the least worst. It is honest and accurate to say that Australian political awareness is below average by any known standards, and cannot be otherwise, for an observance of patterns and results and personnel since 1901 shows this clearly. The weight has gone with habit, region, insolence, revenge, ignorance, pose, tradition, fear, anything but intelligent appreciation of needs. This dogshit stinking Morrison government, full of deviates, crooks, crims, cruds, careerists, petty thieves, ambitious larcenists and devoted liars, is a superstitious outfit, totally unfit to think their way out an accusation, a problem, a situation, without recourse to fascist fraud.
Ahhhh, but the writer of the above has conveniently chosen to ignore one significant point. That is that Bill Shorten is a politician, and as we all know, when its a politician and its lips are moving, it is almost certainly lying.
I’ve said as much to politicians of various persuasions and told them that if they seriously expect me to take them seriously, I expect a stat dec sufficient to have them for a whole raft of criminal offences when their lies are revealed. I’ve seen far too many instances of deliberate bullshit from all political tribes to trust any of the clowns. Doesn’t matter what colour jersey they wear. My immediate reaction is that they are full of shit and it is their responsibility to convince me otherwise.
There were many of them NEC. Even the ones that got bad publicity were the right thing to do for the country.
Cue the IPA’s Freedom Boy Tour, the death taxes bullshit, the Kill Bill campaign, the ridiculous brainwashing that unions are bad, and the Austalian’s relentless climate change denial, and scary bears sick asylum seekers set to invade us
Throw some dead cats on the table courtesy of Israel Folau and the oh so troubled Alan Jones…..
Remember Michaelia Cash’s crusade to save our utes….well gee it seems the government has realised that was one screech too far, now that the election is over of course. It’s getting so that very few MPs and Senators from WA are allowed out any more.
I have worked for three prime ministers and countless ministers over three governments. In that time I only knew of two politicians to deliberately lie: John Howard and Joe Hockey. I never worked under Abbott, so he’s not included in the short list.
I believe Bill Shorten.
From my recollections, this would not have been our first “smokejumper” unit. This proposal would have restored what we once had — a national parks and wildlife crew that existed for 20 years. One of many services gutted by our completely fucked political class. A professional and supremely competent crew dropped into inaccessible areas to fight fires. All of that expertise gone. And with the albanese I love coal tour of FNQ, who exactly is left to address the major fly in the ointment, climate change?
Indeed, in the bitterness of hindsight we can contemplate what might have been. Whether it’s because of his denialism, or because of waiting for the Rapture or whether it’s because Morrison wanted his holy icon the Surplus protected, we are now having to suffer the consequences. Whether Shorten would or wouldn’t have lived up to his word is irrelevant, it’s the fact that the Liberal government was privy to the exact same information as Labor, yet chose to do nothing.
An excellent policy, one of many, that the bulk of the electorate chose to ignore.
It will be fascinating to watch the PM quietly adopt some of those ideas and pretend he was always going to.
Sadly there are still rusted on Libs who believe the bs – the Greens are to blame for preventing fuel reduction burns, Climate Change isn’t really bad, it’s a State responsibility ie it’s not our fault
Too bloody late
Even if you are cynical about how much of the ALP improved fire-response agenda would have been practically implemented (we do love a surplus), it shows a realistic awareness of the ever-escalating threats and the resultant need to increase both availability of resources and ability to co-ordinate their deployment.
And yes, as Vikingduk has stated, the ‘smokejumpers’ are a reincarnation of thespecialised NPWS crews who used to operate as an effective form of remote area first response, before budgetary dictates forced their disbandment.
How can the government not see that instead of highly expensive submarines we need a dedicated and properly equipped force for firefighting and dealing with other disasters? However, it seems that they have so painted themselves into a corner that this is unlikely to happen. Having refused expert advice from firefighters in the autumn of last year it will be interesting, and probably horrifying, to see how they try to wriggle out of making the sort of commitment necessary to be able to cope with such future disasters.
Until Morrison and friends admit that climate change is not something that might happen in the future but something which is happening right now, and that things are not going to return to “normal“ , I fear nothing will be done to prepare for what looks like a foretaste of our summers in the future.
It’s not man-made terrorism which is our problem, but the terrorism of nature. If the number of people who have died in these fires had died in a terrorist attack just imagine what the response would have been.
Also all the lies and shit from the 60 million $$$$$”s from Clive Palmer and all the shit that came out Pauline Hanson’s mouth. The imbecile never got my vote Dumb BASTARDS!!!!! That includes “Smerky Morrison”.