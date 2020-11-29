Trump is going to La La Land

I dared not think it but I couldn’t avoid the reality. I dared to think that the vindictive nature of the President would come to the fore. Was he in his vindictiveness, by doing nothing to prevent further coronavirus-related deaths, actually punishing Americans for not voting for him? Was it possible? His personality suggests a categorical ‘yes.’

Deaths are predicted to double and hospitalisations will soar before any vaccine offers relief.

If Nero fiddled while Rome burned then Trump is guilty of golfing while people perished.

Five years ago, he was to me nothing but a celebrity of little note. A person of no redeeming features; just another tin man who loved to exhibit his wealth, his racism floated around him, narcissism and nefariousness walked with him in a way that appealed to the like-minded.

At the same time, he displayed his ability to lie in a way that demonstrated his impaired process of believing his lies to be the truth.

Then in my analysis l felt an unexpected pang of sorrow for this sad excuse for a human being. That anyone, let alone a President, would allow an expected 500,000 of his people to die when avenues were open to try and save them could only be done by someone either brain damaged or brain dead, and that person was the POTUS.

Ad Astra on these pages described him as a cult leader. He may very well correct.

Grumpy Geezer, also on these pages, said he was:

“Devoid of friends, not even a dog. Devoid of humour he doesn’t make jokes, he doesn’t laugh. Not ever. An occasional dismal rictus, a necrotic gash in his ochre-lacquered face-bladder signifies nothing more than his satisfaction in transacting another con. He’s a loathsome coagulation of every human failing with no compensating virtues. A craven coward. A sociopath. A serial rapist. A racist. A quisling. An opportunistic grifter. An inveterate cheat. A deceitful toad. A chronic liar. A shameless braggart. An ignoramus who lacks curiosity. He doesn’t read, he doesn’t care.”

Both are correct in their assertions and views such as theirs have been voiced by good people around the world.

I have no doubt that he should be committed or institutionalised for acts against society. That he is mentally unstable is a given. I of course have no qualifications that would merit such a judgement. I only have a lifetime of studying human nature to back up my supposition.

Farron Cousins writing for Stand Up. Move Forward has been one of many professionals to voice an opinion on the President.

“Former Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Lance Dodes didn’t mince words during a recent conversation with Salon.com when he said that Donald Trump is a successful sociopath. Dr. Dodes says that Trump only cares about his own well-being, and his presidency has just been an extension of his sociopathic tendencies. Psychiatrists and other mental health professionals are tired of mincing words about Donald Trump’s mental health and they’ve now come out and been very blunt about the fact that the president is not well.”

Psychiatrists usually stick with their associations advice and don’t comment on the health of prominent public figures but any Google search on the subject will reveal hundreds of professional people prepared to diagnose this POTUS.

Having said that, we have all made an effort either in our minds or with keyboard to analyse this person of ill repute. Diagnosing on mass those who have supported him is another matter altogether.

‘Crass’ is the first word that comes to mind when I think about Donald Trump. Another is ‘superficial.’ Crass because he has one of those mouths that seem to put you offside. His vile “pussy” comment seemed to sum him up. Superficial because there was always something sinister about him that was un-presidential. He wore a coat of many colours, none of which could be trusted. A man of superficial charm that left me cold. His glibness of sole and falseness of sincerity was astonishing and lacked any conscience. He wasn’t complex as many would have it. He was a simpleton. We normal people are complex.

People of Trump’s ilk, well, you can see right through them. He lacked empathy and in terms of mortal importance only one number mattered.

He was a sexual predator who failed intellectualism. A charmer, whose merit was purely verbal and had no underlying substance.

A very “stable genius” who knew more about anything than anyone else was the way he described himself.

But all these things accumulated together with his vindictiveness never approached his capacity for untruthfulness.

“All of Trump’s lies that contradicted commonly accepted facts challenged the fundamental principles of the Enlightenment, which are premised on the belief that there are objective facts discoverable through investigation, empirical evidence, rationality, and the scientific methods of enquiry.” (brookings.edu, April 13, 2018).

From these premises, it follows that political discourse involves making logical arguments and adducing evidence in support of those arguments, rather than asserting one’s own self-serving version of reality.

Senator Patrick Moynihan’s admonition is apropos: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”

“These are the diagnostic standards for a textbook sociopath.” He seems to fit them all.

Trump’s belief that as President he didn’t have to refute any charges that he wasn’t telling the truth, that as the President he didn’t have to explain himself to others.

This self-imposed God-like power suggested a highly inflated appreciation of the Presidency and that others had to accept his version of reality, or none at all.

Surprise slithered across his face when they didn’t.

Anyone for golf? No cheating.

My thought for the day The Office of the American President was once viewed by its people as an office of prestige and importance. Trump has reduced it to one of ridicule and contempt.

