Time for action

By RosemaryJ36

Recently, a friend of mine had problems with his AIMN subscription, but when I later asked if it was sorted out, he responded that he was thinking about cancelling it, because all the writers were preaching to the converted.

And with a few notable exceptions – in the case of some of those who leave ignorant comments – he is right.

And I know only too well the frustration he feels, and which I share – that so many of us care about the world’s future and are confident that we know what governments should be doing – while they deny the issues even merit discussion!

Kaye Lee wrote about her despair at being expected to be proud of being Australian. It rang so true for me but I have double trouble on that one!

I have dual British/Australian citizenship, and the older I get and the more I see of the damage done to so much of the world by English colonisation, I am not proud of my inheritance from that source, either.

Other recent articles have been informative rather than expressing opinions, detailing facts that should be keeping our leaders awake at night.

Schools are back in the immediate future but for how much longer can we rely on our children marching for climate, only to be rubbished by so-called adults with dollar signs for eyes?

It is time!

It is time for us – every single one of us – to be out there, on strike if necessary. Filling the streets and telling our ignorant politicians they have got to shape up or go!

And we need to stay out there until those who are supposed to be leading us start to listen to the experts and seek their advice.

Every day that passes puts more emissions into the atmosphere than the day before.

We have rampant population growth, we have out of control pollution, we have corrupt political leaders who don’t give a damn about us as long as they can milk the system – preferably without being found out, but even then, in the certain knowledge that their comrades in arms will cover up for them.

Global corporations call the tunes and governments just say; “Yes Sir!”

We are saying the same things, over and over and over and nothing is changing.

We cannot make other countries take action – although many of them are doing a damned sight more than we are – but we cannot blame them for not doing so if we are not taking action ourselves.

SO!!

We must force change in the attitudes of our politicians!

Civil disobedience is the only way to go now or we will be saying the same thing while the elements explode around us.

STOP asking – “How much will it cost?”

START telling them “We cannot afford the cost – in lives, livelihoods and property – of failing to take action!”

We have the knowledge of a massive variety of sources of renewable energy.

Some of us have experienced having to put normal life on hold while we deal with a life-threatening emergency and we know it can be done.

We are sick to death of one-upmanship in politics and we need and want leaders who are prepared to listen to the experts and let them provide the necessary policies.

Without action in the very near future, we might just as well cut our throats now, because if we continue on our present path, we are going to find existence becomes unbearable.

If Greta Thunberg can work it out and we ignore the message, how can we face our grandchildren?

Climate change is influencing the elements to present us with extreme and devastating weather events and the prolonged drought and the ferocious bush fires are the entrée!

Out rivers are running dry while scarce pure spring-water is being bottled from the few remaining untainted sources to sell for profit while people in remote areas cannot even shower regularly!

How sick can we get!

We have witnessed heroism from our firefighters on an unprecedented scale but we have a long way to go before we all recover and we cannot take their efforts for granted the way that our useless PM is doing.

Let us make a commitment.

Choose a weekday when we can all walk out of work and home and fill the streets for at least 2 yours to demand action.

Every week until we succeed.

Talk gets us nowhere.

Violent action gets us to the wrong place.

Inaction dooms us.

Once more – this is my Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

Can we all commit?

