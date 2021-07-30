The contagion of conspiracy theories
On February 22nd 2020, AIMN author John Lord penned an insightful observation.
In an essay entitled ‘Truth doesn’t have the same importance it once did’, Mr Lord opined; ‘lies are so commonplace now that people just discount them or factor them into whatever context they read into various methods of communication. Many believe them.’
The contagion of lies and conspiracies became a global phenomenon after astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. When the Apollo Lunar Module, Eagle, touched down on the moon, millions called the landing a hoax.
Then as now, the world is witnessing conspiracies spread across the globe.
For example. On February 17 2020, in the United States – the epicentre of conspiracy theories – a Republican senator from Arkansas claimed the coronavirus is the product of a Chinese biological laboratory.
We simply do not know if this is true or false.
And on February 26 2020, a far-right commentator awarded the US Medal of Freedom, claimed the common cold, aka Covid-19, is being deployed to ‘get Trump’.
The world is awash with conspiracies, ranging from the downright weird – QAnon comes to mind – to subtle, reasonably sounding counter arguments mounted by so called libertarians.
The main enabler of both brands is – you guessed it – the hydra headed global entity known as News Corp.
At the QAnon end of the spectrum is Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro and others on the Fox News network in the USA. In Australia it is Paul Murray, Chris Kenny, Alan Jones et al, on Sky After Dark.
All of the above are highly paid entertainers masquerading as journalists. It’s pointless enumerating their collective idiocy other than stating the obvious danger of their prognostications. Craig Kelly spruiking Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 on Sky After Dark, is a prime example. Let’s hope NSW Police knock on Kelly’s door and serve him with a warrant under the current NSW Health regulations.
Sadly, this will never happen.
The more insidious conspiracy mongers are those who count themselves as libertarians. Writers for The Australian newspaper, Tom Switzer, and Adam Creighton, come to mind.
Switzer hosts Between the Lines, a talk show broadcast on ABC Radio National. On the surface the programme comprises crisp, reasonable chat about weighty matters dear to the heart of its conservative audience.
But listen carefully, and Switzer and company smoothly promulgate falsehoods every bit as cock-eyed as those of Craig Kelly and celebrity chef Pete Evans.
The most recent example can be found on Between the Lines broadcast on the ABC on 29/07/2021.
At six minutes and eight seconds into the broadcast, Creighton says forced masking is underway in the United States. The fact is, mandated masking is in place in nine US States and many US overseas territories.
No such mandate exists in at least 40 US States and territories, yet the libertarian Creighton blithely misinformed his audience without so much as a by-your-leave by host Switzer.
Again, at eight minutes and fifteen seconds into the programme, Creighton says he does not believe there is exponential growth in Covid. The key word is ‘exponential’ as per this article published in the UK edition of The Conversation by Christian Yates Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, the University of Bath.
Creighton may not believe Covid is spreading exponentially, but the citizens of India certainly do!
And to say “frankly I don’t think people would even be aware there is a pandemic without the media” is, in my opinion, dangerous cant. Again, neither Switzer nor the programme’s other guest, Danielle Wood, executive director of the Grattan Institute based in Melbourne, took Creighton to task.
So, what is the end game of the conspiracy mongers? The answer: untrammelled power. The HBO documentary series Q: Into the Storm reveals just how close a conspiracy came to toppling the United States.
Without giving too much away, six months ago Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to condemn ex-US President Donald Trump, for enabling the riot in the US Capitol building.
Now, in an epidemic within a pandemic in New South Wales, it behoves journalists of standing like Tom Switzer and Adam Creighton to report facts rather than hide behind the trope of so-called conservative libertarianism.
A true libertarian advocates liberty especially in thought or conduct. In my opinion the recent edition of Between the Lines is as much a sham as the hideous weekly tosh known as Outsiders broadcast on Sky. The difference being the former claims gravitas via its association with the ABC, while the latter is as weird as the conspiracies it peddles.
Henry Johnston is an author based in the Blue Mountains. His latest book, The Last Voyage of Aratus is on sale here.
Interesting and frustrating but this is the imported GOP etc. architecture or modus operandi to form ‘conservative’ voter coalitions round sociocultural issues and perceptions.
Either Jane Mayer or Nancy MacLean, referring to to the role of Koch Networks etc. (‘owning’ the GOP) explained how Evangelicals, pro-lifers, white nationalists etc. have been used to create an ageing white GOP conservative coalition based upon beliefs, authoritarianism, avoidance of science and analysis.
The latter then allows unpalatable ‘radical right libertarian’ policies to pass in the background, or conversely blocking e.g. environmental legislation aka Koch’s ALEC (whose ‘Australian’ representation had been via a NewsCorp journalist).
Now, conspiracy theories, and those who follow are also ripe for the picking to participate in same coalition of ‘shared values’ based upon ignorance, mistrust of ‘experts’ and nativist agitprop; maybe the potential for this MO is waning as demographics change.
Switzer is a pile of shit done up as an academic of some class, balance, integrity, but, he is and always was a plant, an injected, spying, lying, rumourmongering, divisive ugly grub. Today lies, which were once repressed in the great press of orthodox religion, for moral and ethical purposes to suit the management, have been released from constraint and bondage, so that gross lying story telling and impure bullshit fiction is fully embraced as the way to assert yourself, be noticed, fool the other dickhead, advance your ego and cash in. What swine we have in public life now, treacherous.
Gone again, shot through, didsappeared, so.., what is it?
Phil, the problem has been logged with the web hosts and we’ll be working through it tomorrow.
By the way, was your comment the one that now appears? Please let me know. 👍
I gave up listening to Switzer years ago. It shits me that the ABC give him a platform.
News Corpse, the birth place of exponential growth in pseudo journalism.
Welcome to the nightmare, now living life between a rock and catch22.
(To Michael. FYI. Last comment I made there was no 5 min edit function.)
The modern religious trilogy:
opinions need no basis in fact
what you believe is truth ergo opinion is truth
beliefs cannot be challenged ergo opinions can grow on propaganda, casual observation or whim without any learning
The ring that rules them all is firmly on the finger of sky news which begins to trash regional minds as ‘regional’ news