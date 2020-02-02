Thank you for your application, Barnaby but you are not what we need right now

So Barnaby will put his hand up to be leader … if called on of course.

Have we so quickly forgotten why he resigned? It wasn’t because of an extramarital affair with a staffer. It wasn’t because he got her high-paying non-existent jobs in other MPs’ offices. It wasn’t because he misused his expenses to pursue his affair. It wasn’t because he had been sitting in parliament for years even though he was ineligible.

It was because he “could not continue as leader” while “spurious and defamatory” allegations of sexual harassment were being investigated.

I am wondering how Catherine Marriott is feeling right now. She was under the impression that her complaint had led to real change in the Nationals Party. To reinstate her harasser would show utter contempt for that process.

Another reason that should give the Nationals some pause before considering resurrecting the Beetrooter, is that the Auditor-General is currently doing an investigation into water buybacks and that could shine a light on the dodgy dealings between Barnaby Joyce and Angus Taylor’s Cayman Islands companies.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Barnaby Joyce is a climate change denier and that, in itself, means he should be thrown on the scrap heap of obsolescence.

As scientists get increasingly strident about their warning that we must stop burning fossil fuels, the government decides to call for more gas extraction.

And lo and behold, Piliga Barnaby gets all excited. He wants a piece of that no doubt.

We don’t need a retail politician, Barnaby – we need a real one, someone who puts the interests of the country in front of that of their mates.

Thanks for the application, but you are not what we need right now.

