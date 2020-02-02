Thank you for your application, Barnaby but you are not what we need right now
So Barnaby will put his hand up to be leader … if called on of course.
Have we so quickly forgotten why he resigned? It wasn’t because of an extramarital affair with a staffer. It wasn’t because he got her high-paying non-existent jobs in other MPs’ offices. It wasn’t because he misused his expenses to pursue his affair. It wasn’t because he had been sitting in parliament for years even though he was ineligible.
It was because he “could not continue as leader” while “spurious and defamatory” allegations of sexual harassment were being investigated.
I am wondering how Catherine Marriott is feeling right now. She was under the impression that her complaint had led to real change in the Nationals Party. To reinstate her harasser would show utter contempt for that process.
Another reason that should give the Nationals some pause before considering resurrecting the Beetrooter, is that the Auditor-General is currently doing an investigation into water buybacks and that could shine a light on the dodgy dealings between Barnaby Joyce and Angus Taylor’s Cayman Islands companies.
Perhaps most importantly of all, Barnaby Joyce is a climate change denier and that, in itself, means he should be thrown on the scrap heap of obsolescence.
As scientists get increasingly strident about their warning that we must stop burning fossil fuels, the government decides to call for more gas extraction.
And lo and behold, Piliga Barnaby gets all excited. He wants a piece of that no doubt.
We don’t need a retail politician, Barnaby – we need a real one, someone who puts the interests of the country in front of that of their mates.
Thanks for the application, but you are not what we need right now.
Paul
Phil Pryor
Terence Mills
Jack Cade
Oh dear!
A tag team with Shouty Mcshoutface and the Beetrooter…
Surely even these clowns couldn’t be so stupid?
Extremely odious, a stinker of a shit, Joyce is good at lying, thieving, rorting, rooting, drinking, lying, drinking, (did we say that enough?) He is a relatively brainless type for higher office, a former Kyogle poor quality accountant, he actually knows nothing much about anything, but patches this up with loud bullshit, exaggerated thespian comment, extravagant exaggeration, over confidence, resort to dark superstition, fear, threat, hint and mediaevalism, all to utilise the lying fantasy rubbish taught to him in a romanist background. Such people were the non commissioned officers of fascist regimes, manning the gates, marching and yelling. Poop.
Dear Mr Joyce
The people of Australia thank you for your application to be the next Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the National party.
The people of Australia have noted with interest your qualifications and after due consideration have come to the conclusion that a ‘pants-man’ and serial groper is not necessarily in the best interests of the country at this time. We have also particularly noted that you and your new partner have stressed the need for the extra money this elevation in your status would bring to your lifestyle but point out that this is a position of trust and a commitment to public service. So, the facts that you are going through a costly separation currently and that you need to upgrade fencing on your farm, whilst interesting, are not really the concern of the Australia people.
Could we respectfully suggest that a little more time focusing on the needs of your New England electorate rather than your own career could be beneficial to all concerned.
Yours Faithfully
The [long suffering] People of Australia
Kaye.
You of all people know that what WE want is absolutely irrelevant.
A poster to a recent Guardian article said he was a volunteer firefighter who was almost unique in that he was a Labor voter. All of his firefighting colleagues were – so he said – hardcore Coalition voters, climate change deniers, anti-immigrant and Green haters.
People on the front line, denying the bleeding obvious.
Cut Qld out of the equation and we’d have a Labor government. We are in thrall to the ‘dinkum Aussie’, pigshit thick and Murdoched’ to buggery.
The reincarnated desk-top Lothario is no more than we deserve.