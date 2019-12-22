Stop panicking, no crisis here
Whilst there may be some truth in asserting that “the direct connection to any single fire event” and climate change “is not a credible suggestion”, how about when hundreds of catastrophic fires are burning all over the country? How many lives, how many homes, how many businesses must be lost? How many animals must die? How much forest must burn before our PM finds the link “credible”?
Does our stand-in Elvis and Deputy PM impersonator still think the warnings from experts about the catastrophe we are now enduring are “the ravings of some pure enlightened and woke capital city greenies”?
How long is the PM going to peddle the line that “We are carrying our weight. We are meeting and beating our target” when the whole world knows that is a bald-faced lie?
“We will stick to the policies we took to the election” says the PM who thinks a promised holiday for his daughters is more important than responding to a national emergency. He won’t “act in a knee jerk, or crisis or panicked mode.” He’s so calm about it, he won’t act at all.
Our PM is “comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here”. Well I am so glad that ProMo is comforted but I think he is missing the point.
Your feelings are completely irrelevant turkey. You buggered off when the country was in crisis. I bet many of the people fighting these fires, or those watching their homes burn, had holiday plans too.
And if our current excuse for leaders are not bad enough, we are once again subjected to stacks of photos of our ex PM out there posing in his fire gear, with praise heaped upon the man who destroyed any chance of this country taking any credible action to reduce the risks posed by climate change.
Both Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison have been prepared to sacrifice the world for their own brief moment on the stage. And Morrison will follow Abbott, not with a bang but a whimper. We can no longer indulge their selfish ambition.
Aortic
Kaye Lee
“We will stick to the policies we took to the election”. If anyone could elucidate as to exactly what these policies were, you are far more erudite than me. Mind you the toilet gender signs and religious freedom issues have probably been sorted, so as we breathe our last on our unliveable planet, we can at least be thankful that these crucial issues have been resolved. Clive Palmer and Rupert Murdoch, you stand accused of the manipulation of unthinking drones leading to the detriment of the country and ultimately the planet. Still as long as the Stock Exchange and Wall Street are flourishing I guess that’s all the matters I guess. Shame on you and those who are deluded by your utterly shameless publicity threatening the lives of future generations. Come on Albo and team, it can’t be too hard to come up with reasoned thinking to take the Libs to task and expose them for what they are a mindless leaderless rabble.
Aortic,
It’s kind of hard to take the Libs to task when you are in the middle of a coal-loving tour…oops I mean a “listening” tour…. in regional Queensland.
“Mr Albanese has called on Adani to deliver the jobs it promised.”
“If Australia stopped exporting today there would not be less demand for coal – the coal would come from a different place,” Mr Albanese said in an interview.
Labor are painting themselves into the same corner they did with asylum seekers. Oh for some moral fibre.