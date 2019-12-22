Stop panicking, no crisis here

Whilst there may be some truth in asserting that “the direct connection to any single fire event” and climate change “is not a credible suggestion”, how about when hundreds of catastrophic fires are burning all over the country? How many lives, how many homes, how many businesses must be lost? How many animals must die? How much forest must burn before our PM finds the link “credible”?

Does our stand-in Elvis and Deputy PM impersonator still think the warnings from experts about the catastrophe we are now enduring are “the ravings of some pure enlightened and woke capital city greenies”?

How long is the PM going to peddle the line that “We are carrying our weight. We are meeting and beating our target” when the whole world knows that is a bald-faced lie?

“We will stick to the policies we took to the election” says the PM who thinks a promised holiday for his daughters is more important than responding to a national emergency. He won’t “act in a knee jerk, or crisis or panicked mode.” He’s so calm about it, he won’t act at all.

Our PM is “comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here”. Well I am so glad that ProMo is comforted but I think he is missing the point.

Your feelings are completely irrelevant turkey. You buggered off when the country was in crisis. I bet many of the people fighting these fires, or those watching their homes burn, had holiday plans too.

And if our current excuse for leaders are not bad enough, we are once again subjected to stacks of photos of our ex PM out there posing in his fire gear, with praise heaped upon the man who destroyed any chance of this country taking any credible action to reduce the risks posed by climate change.

Both Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison have been prepared to sacrifice the world for their own brief moment on the stage. And Morrison will follow Abbott, not with a bang but a whimper. We can no longer indulge their selfish ambition.

