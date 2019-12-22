Scott Morrison should resign

By RosemaryJ36

When our accidental-Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, took office, he swore an oath to ‘be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Her heirs and successors according to law.’

No mention of his duties to his wife and daughters. They are a private matter and, as long as he remains Prime Minister, his duties lie to the high office to which he has (sadly) been elected, and for which it appears he totally lacks competence!

Prime Minister – this is not all about you.

You really don’t have a clue, do you?

It is not about your promises to your daughters.

It is not about sharing the grief of people whom you have let down.

It is not about getting a few more photo ops, showing the caring Prime Minister comforting the distraught property owner who has lost everything.

Or the grieving widow with a young family whose partner died fighting the fires because he cared about his community.

That is all hypocritical flim-flam which highlights your failings.

Australia, along with all inhabitants of this planet, is facing an existential crisis.

The Coalition climate deniers have also been denying their country the ability to take actions which might have – at least to some extent – mitigated the current catastrophic conditions, and without which we can guarantee this is not the end but the beginning of a growing disaster.

Yes – we are not the only country needing to take action – but we are the developed country with the highest per capita level of emissions of greenhouse gases.

Yes – countries like China, India and the USA are lagging behind in taking action, but that does not give us licence to do nothing. Instead it gives us an obligation to put them to shame by showing how a relatively small country can rapidly become carbon neutral.

Yes – action will adversely affect our economy, but – surprise, surprise! – inaction will affect it even more adversely.

Yes – emissions are not the only issue. There are also over-population, pollution and recycling needs, re-training for workers made redundant when fossil fuel production decreases – the list goes on – which all require long-term planning and immediate attention!

Has anyone thought about how and when to compensate the firefighters and their families for the losses and damage they are incurring, covered by no workers compensation insurance because the firies are volunteers?

Has anyone thought how the property losses will affect future insurance premiums – or state/territory budgets if/when they pay compensation to the uninsured?

Has anyone remembered that the CSIRO was once the envy of the world – but we lost our best innovators overseas because they lacked funds to follow up development of their inventions?

Are there communities in remote Australia where people have been unable to obtain information about their risk status during the fires because communications have not been adequate?

Are we running out of water, not only to drink, but also to dowse the fires, because foreign interests are making profits out of growing water-hungry cotton and rice using water bought from increasingly wealthy water traders?

Who is responsible for land management to ensure that the crops grown benefit all Australians?

This government has been totally asleep at the wheel as regards the interests of the electorate.

Environment groups have to fight in the courts to ensure justice for communities while the government supports its corporate mates and donation roll into political coffers.

Extinction Rebellion groups are being formed all round the world. They have met with opposition because people object to being made to feel uncomfortable.

Well – believe me! We are going to be feeling a hell of a lot more uncomfortable if this government is allowed to go on its merry way, ignoring the need for, not just action, but seriously rapid and well-planned action in an increasingly limited time frame.

Did no one realise that the driest continent on earth, suffering prolonged drought, was going to run short of water for just staying alive? And to have water-bottling companies draining bores dry to make a profit from selling the water is just the cherry on the cake!

Throw in continuing drought and continuing fires and we are really up the creek!

COME ON AUSTRALIA!

Don’t suck it up!

Get out there and force action!

You have heard all this before. So why is nothing being done?

Where is the land of the Fair Go?

Or has it just been cremated?

