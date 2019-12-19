Scomo of the Hash #Smoko
I had written him a letter which I had for want of better,
Knowledge sent to where I met him down at Maccas years ago.
He was knifing when I knew him,
So I sent a letter to him,
Just on spec, addressed as follows,
“Scomo of the Hash #Smoko”
And an answer came directed,
In a writing unexpected
(and I think the same was written in potato wet with starch)
‘Twas his numbers man who wrote it
and verbatim I will quote it
“I still can’t count to forty, and we don’t know we’er he’s Marched
In my commitment to all God-Bros,
Visions came to me of Scomo,
Hopping off on a some big jet plane as the fires burned down below.
As the troops are fiercely sprayin’,
Scomo flies above ‘em Prayin’’
For a PM’s life has pleasures,
That the townsfolk never know.
And Trump has friends to meet him
And their kindly voices greet him,
In the murmur of the beaches and the luau under stars.
And he sees the vision splendid,
Of the Rapture now extended,
To Oz, the wondrous glory of great fires now seen from Mars.
I am sitting in my dingy – little office,
Where a stingy
Ray of sunlight struggles feebly,
Down between the plumes so tall,
And the fetid air and gritty, of the fiery ravaged city,
Through the open windows floating,
Spreads the foulness over all
And in the place of lowing cattle,
I can hear the fiendish rattle,
Of the fire trucks and their hoses making hungry down the street,
And the language uninviting
Of the Twitter children fighting,
Comes fitfully and loudly through the thunderous click of Tweets.
And the screaming people daunt me
And their pallid faces haunt me
As they shoulder one another in,
Saving koalas in their haste.
With their eager eyes now bleedin’,
And their stunted forms now heavin’
For townsfolk have no time to go,
Taking Shelter, no time to waste.
And I somehow rather do know,
That I’d like to change with Scomo,
Like to take a turn at hiding,
As the crises come and go,
While he avoids Questions eternal,
From the Walkleys and their Journals,
Cos he knows he don’t suit The Office,
Scomo of the Hash #Smoko.
An adaptation of Clancy of the Overflow. By A.B. (Banjo) Paterson
Bravo
Brilliant.
Disappeared without a trace. Not even a message of support for the firefighters, and those who are in the face of the fires, and those injured and those who have lost everything. Not even a tweet of support.
As for the Media, they are equally silent on Morrison’s silence.
It is as if he has done a Harold Holt.
Outstanding, Trish. Poetic juices run deep.
Interesting. Great poem BTW. I can only vent my spleen in prose. On the one hand, Morrison is entitled to a holiday (sorry, I refuse to buy into the Scomo schtick – that is no more than pandering to the PM’s pathetically needy ego and his attempt to craft a false persona). On the other hand, we also know he is a person who doesn’t like to be challenged. He believes he is a “chosen one” and he can’t abide anyone who doesn’t accept that – you can’t challenge Morrison on anything without being a blasphemer. He craves unequivocal and total veneration . When he knows he will be asked about climate change and he knows we don’t like his non-answers, his prototypic response is “flight”. We, the people, won’t ever know for sure, but Morrison the Messiah has form on this.
A great effort, but maybe you should also acknowledge A B Patterson for the mighty poetic framework.
Is anyone really surprised.
Eek, that photo! He looks proud of his work.
I bled salty tears to hear that my fellow strayans are still being nasty to each other on the twittersphere.
I offer my thoughts and prayers to all those currently afflicted by twitter-burn.
The sad truth is it will rain eventually and the next election will come around and all will be forgotten,
The Oil’s had it right all those years ago “short memories”.
And that turd knows it……
The love of wealth and power,
Of coal seam gas and mines,
Of working without unions
Or carbon output fines.
Strong love of Gina Rinhehart,
Murdoch and their IPA
We recognise who’s talking
When Scotty has his say.
Scourge of my heart, my country!
Being sold for a pot of Gold,
For flood and fire and famine,
Will now increase threefold –
Over the burning forests,
Watch, after many days,
The smoky veil of pollution
That thickens as we gaze.
Scourge of my heart, my country!
Ignoring the experts cry
When sick at heart, around us,
We see the planet die –
But rather than take action,
So we can breathe again
You head off on a holiday
While we must “pray for rain”.
I love a mined out country,
a land of tailings drains,
polluted holes expanded,
for base financial gain,
Grey dusty moon-scaped craters,
once wastes of ferns and trees,
now rapidly enriching,
investors overseas.
Whilst to her far horizons
(beyond the cotton channels)
her sunlit plains extended,
cry out for solar panels.
(Ps, sorry Dorothy)
Trish, Kaye, cb, well done to you all. Very good.