Panic in Kooyong: The Threat to the Australian Liberal Party
He has been seen, not always accurately, as the more moderate in an otherwise conservative Liberal Party, which has governed Australia since 2013 in an at times troubled alliance with the Nationals. He has served as party deputy to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and proudly promotes his role as the country’s treasurer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Josh Frydenberg is nervous. There is also reason to suggest that he might even be panicking. The electorate he represents – that of Kooyong – is not quite so warm towards the sitting member as it has been in the past. The sitting MP has resorted to his home party base for comfort. “Incredible sea of Liberal blue at our Kooyong Campaign Launch, with more than 1,000 people present,” he tweeted on May 1. “So much energy in the room.”
The sitting member was certainly correct about the energy, in so far as it went to the head of one of his supporters in attendance. After voicing public approval for Frydenberg (“Liberals will win because of Josh”), volunteer Phil Elwood proceeded to become an impromptu “birdman”, imitating the sound of a Kookaburra and Sulphur-crested Cockatoo with gusto. Many political candidates have feared the distractions of the eccentric, dedicated supporter.
The seat has also been given licks and lashings of Liberal blue, with posters, placards and paraphernalia saturating the suburb. But all this extravagant expense of reminder in a seat traditionally held by the Liberals, there is a nagging feeling that a rude shock awaits on May 21.
That rude shock comes in the form of independent candidate Monique Ryan. “A vote for Dr Monique Ryan,” runs the standard line, “is a vote for climate action, integrity and a strong economy.” From her perspective, and those of similar candidates in other safe Liberal Party seats – Goldstein, Wentworth, North Sydney – the first two priorities, which have tended to find their way at the bottom end of the government’s list, stand out.
The Morrison government has made a name for itself in the field of corruption and a lack of accountability verging on the grotesque. Its members have shown little contrition on being exposed. In December 2020, when it was revealed that Morrison and Frydenberg had run up a bill of almost $5,000 for using the PM’s jet to attend Lachlan Murdoch’s 2018 Christmas party, it barely stirred a murmur.
Writing with some disgust about the episode, Nick Feik asked the relevant question: “How did we get to the point where the misuse of public money by our two most senior politicians provoked neither contrition nor embarrassment, and it scarcely even registered as a scandal?”
This is certainly not the case for the “teal independents”, who are insisting that the Liberal Party account for its sins and call out scandals and sleaze. They also support the establishment of an integrity commission with fangs, something which, according to a poll conducted by The Australia Institute, is endorsed by three in four Australians.
The momentum of such candidates has caused an outbreak of sweat among the sitting members. Frydenberg, for one, has resorted to attacking Ryan in a coarse, personal way. A central strategy, one fabulously juvenile and ill-informed, is to assume that an independent candidate can never, by definition, be independent. She would, for instance, have been incapable of flirting with various sides of politics in the past, to have voted for different and differing parties at different elections. She could not have been a swinging voter, but instead an unwavering member of a tribe from the outset.
This ossified veneration of the unchanging political mind came to the fore in remarks made by Frydenberg about Ryan’s own alleged lack of independence, telling his supporters that he was not “up against a true independent. I’m up against a political party.” Dark forces, he insinuates, lurk, and he risks being a victim of puppetry – the workings of the Climate 200 group created by clean energy advocate Simon Holmes à Court, or the “Voice of” movement.
He has even gone so far as to throw in anecdotes of desperation, including a chance meeting with the independent candidate’s mother-in-law, whom he had apparently bumped into at a “local café”. On receiving the good news that she would be voting for him, he recalled the answer: “Because you know what you’re doing and you’re a nice person.”
This march of the independents has terrified other former politicians such as John Howard, Liberal Prime Minister of Australia between 1996 and 2007. He has made it his personal mission to convince voters that the independent candidates are “anti-Liberal groupies” who do not represent the “middle ground”.
Showing a total lack of understanding as to how reactionary his own party became, largely due to his own demagogic handiwork, Howard could only wonder why the independent movement had not expressed an interest in running candidates against the Labor Party. “The only consequence of a victory for one of these will be to reduce the prospects of the Liberal Party forming the next government. It’s simple as that.” That, you would think, is the point of the matter.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
2,434 total views, 2,434 views today
10 commentsLogin here Register here
Many political observers and commentators have correctly identified Little Johnnie Howard as arguably among the worst Prim Monsters ever to hold office for too long. His political demise at the strategy of Labor successful LABOR candidate Maxine McCue (?) was a stroke of political genius and despatched Howard and his self-serving Liarbrals to Opposition.
It is a real shame that Howard should receive all the benefits of post-incumbency given the enormous damage his time in office caused to the nation.
” Howard could only wonder why the independent movement had not expressed an interest in running candidates against the Labor Party. “The only consequence of a victory for one of these will be to reduce the prospects of the Liberal Party forming the next government. It’s simple as that.” That, you would think, is the point of the matter.”
The answer to the above rhetorical question is very straight-forward – STOP THE LIES VOTE LABOR
The author writes of Jack Howard’s total lack of uinderstanding about his party’s reactionary backwardness. Jack was always backward, egofixated, desperate to be noticed, obtuse, ill informed and rather non social. A dud suburban invisible solicitor used every means foul or fair to climb the greasy pole of ambition, desperate to get into the books. He set standards, unknowingly, lower than a bug’s botty, and clear attitudes of diving have ensued, with the current crop of conservatives grabbing, filching, abusing, in between the rorts, drinks, pokes, pukes and party antics. Frydenberg has no clear grasp of his material and fails to convince with easily determined facts. So, he smiles and lies, basic conservative policy. As for the P M, drenched in the suppurating filth of superstition and self deception, he creates a sick world of posing to cover his eternal childish laziness and failure to work or succeed. How this nation got taken over by subnormals, sub-Trumpites, sub-Capones, substitutes for humans, is beyond belief or amusement.
Isn’t it all a heart warming state of affairs to see the likes of Fraudenburglar flotching his jocks at the prospect of seeing his delusions of the Prime Ministership evaporate in a cloud of his rampant mediocrity.Like Birmingham,he’s more of a forked tongued weasel than anything remotely ‘moderate’The Liar’s government is demonstrably worse than even that of the Lying Rodent,no mean feat.The ‘broad church’ has become a smoldering ruin centred around mendacity Morrison’s bloated ego.
Good article Dr Kampmark.
I’m really enjoying watching Frydenberg panic about loosing his seat.
Harry Lime,
The Lying Rodent was one of Frydenberg’s political mentors, a man who modelled for him the art of political deception, and the finest of machiavellian tactics. Furthermore, in Frydenberg, we see the sheer absence of public spiritedness and a commitment to the wider public good, that so characterised Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in their respective nations, yet two 20th century leaders whom young Joshie has proclaimed he so much admires.
Yes, and despite the ‘ nice person ‘ plaudit Frydenberg has conveniently applied to himself after reading the Herald Sun glowing recommendations about him this past weekend, I suspect he has learned well from The Lying Rodent.
The best outcome for Australia on May 21st would be if Frydenberg’s fate is similar to that of The Lying Rodent, whose electorate unceremoniously voted him out of office in 2007.
Thanks Binoy, good to see a bit of panic in COALition ranks. Touch wood the end is nigh for Scooter and his crew of miscreants.
Does Binoy live in Kooyong? Because he doesn’t know much about Monique Ryan.
* Unlike Zoe Daniel, Monique avoids answering questions she finds inconvenient. She deleted/blocks people who ask. She answers tame Dorathy Dixers, not ones about her political orientation.
* Monique appears disingenuous. She neglected to disclose her past political affiliation, even when asked about organisations and causes she had supported in the past. Instead she talked about her hockey club.
* She refuses to say anything about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The only people that are silent are marginal anti western democracy, anti NATO types. Those types aren’t numerous in Kooyong.
* Monique has been asked whether she supports MMT, or whether she considers public debt a problem. That’s another question she declined to answer.
* People are entitled to understand Monique Ryan’s general political orientation by getting answers, but she doesn’t disclose it.
Monique Ryan is policy free and disingenuous.
Don’t bother.
I hope Frydenberg holds the seat, just as I hope Jim Chalmers, Chris Bowen, Penny Wong, Tanya Plibersek all remain in parliament.
Losing capable potential leaders of either party isn’t in the interests of good government.
And Binoy, there was no attack, and it wasn’t coarse and personal.
Monique Ryan’s mother-in-law approached Frydenberg unsolicited.
If Monique Ryan can’t even persuade her mother-in- law to support her candidacy, why would anyone else?
Our commentator should become a candidate, with his sweet reasonableness, broad minded summations and generous nature. He’d be better than Barnaby Drunken-Roota. We need fresh blood, spilled or flowing.
A C,
“there was no attack, and it wasn’t coarse and personal.” and there was no need to bring it up for smug political purposes and expose a vulnerable person to the subsequent brouhaha.