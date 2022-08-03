Nancy Pelosi, was that the right move?
Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s visit to Sarajevo in 1914 was an instructive lesson on how the dumb do, at some point, ask for it. Bosnia, then part of the Austro-Hungarian empire, was desired by the Kingdom of Serbia. With the Serbs also well represented in Bosnia, a visit by the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne was always to be tricky, if not downright foolish.
This was not all. Already unpopular, Ferdinand took his cue to visit on a day regarded with mournful reverence by Serbs: Vidovdan (or St. Vitus’ Day). In 1389 on that blood-inked day, the Serbs fought the Turks in the Battle of Kosovo with catastrophic losses. Myth and fact commingled, thereby producing legend.
Few security measures were taken for this provocative trip. The drive through Sarajevo was made in an open-topped car. In the ensuing farce that followed, the Archduke and his wife, the equally unpopular Countess Sophie, were clumsily, even miraculously butchered. The Serbian nationalist group, the Black Hand, was initially foiled. The lobbed hand grenade by Nedjelko Čabrinović failed to strike the intended target, injuring the occupants of the car behind.
Instead of lying low in humbled terror, the Archduke and his wife continued to the planned reception at City Hall. They then made themselves inviting targets by wishing to see members of the injured party in hospital. On the way to the hospital, the driver took the wrong turn, presenting Gavrilo Princip with a juicy target. The couple were shot and killed by a Browning pistol.
Riots and protests followed, with Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia on July 28. This set the trains of war in motion across Europe, leaving millions of dead and a continent primed for the next global conflict. The dumb had gotten a gotten a good number of Europe’s populace killed.
Like the doomed Archduke, Pelosi has shown, and continues to show little awareness about what her trip to Taiwan entails. This is not a harmless visit to the village vicarage for a cup of a tea, or a casual stop by to see old chums. The Biden administration forgives it as an independent decision made by a person independent of government. This is a lawyer’s explanation and far from a good one, given Pelosi’s position as House Speaker. Should Biden shuffle off the mortal coil, she will find herself, after the hungry Vice President, second in line for the White House.
Pelosi has been merrily hawkish in stirring the PRC. “Our visit,” she tweeted, “reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific.” In travelling to the province, the Speaker was honouring a commitment to democracy, “reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan – and all democracies – must be respected.”
Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/2sSRJXN6ST
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022
By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan — and all democracies — must be respected.
Read my opinion piece in the @washingtonpost on why I’m leading a Congressional delegation to Taiwan.https://t.co/tLhIzvfkTH
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022
This is all a bit rum, given that Washington does not, in principle, recognise Taiwan’s independence. National Security coordinator John Kirby, back in Washington, reiterated the point in a press briefing. “We are clear that nothing has changed about our One China policy which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We do not support Taiwan’s independence.” The Biden administration continued to be “clear with the Chinese about where we stand on the issues and the One China policy and our support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Despite stating that position, Kirby was being decidedly two-faced about the Pelosi jaunt. President Joe Biden had noted in late July that the then rumoured trip was not prudent, at least in the mind of some voices in the Pentagon. “The military think’s it’s not a good idea right now.” He then went on to say that he knew “what the status of it is.”
Unfortunately for those outside the US, such a status is simply not clear. While Kirby did say that the President had “made clear that Congress is an independent branch of government and that Speaker Pelosi makes her own decisions, as other members of Congress do, about their overseas travel,” those unacquainted with the US political system will take no notice. The visitors are from the governing political party in Washington, which would normally suffice in most cases.
Nor should it be forgotten that Biden has taken three shots against the strategic ambiguity of the One China policy by suggesting at various points that US forces would be deployed in a battle over Taiwan. It was a point that has not escaped students of the field, and certainly not China’s President Xi Jinping. Pelosi’s visit will simply be seen as consistent with such a change, a blast of clarity when, before, there was ambiguity.
Rather than admitting this development, the Biden administration has hidden behind the trappings of US political protocol. Let Congress decide what it wants, and we will have our own policy. Focus, instead, on Beijing’s bad faith and refusal to understand. “We expect to see China use inflammatory rhetoric and disinformation in the coming days,” chirps Kirby. And not just that, given that China was “positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and, perhaps, over the long-time horizon.”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi threatened ahead of the visit that US politicians who “play with fire” with respect to Taiwan would “come to no good end.” Officially, Beijing’s officials have warned of “serious consequences.” Spokesman Zhao Lijian’s warning came with a note of theatrical indignation: “If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take strong measures to resolutely respond and counteract.” So far, Chinese war planes have flown close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, while Beijing has imposed a number of import bans on select Taiwanese products.
The political arithmetic is clear. Pelosi’s arrival, along with a delegation from Congress, risks sparking a fourth Taiwan strait crisis. The locals, for the most part, showed little initial interest. There has been much chat about heatwaves, the usual celebrity gossip, and discussion about local elections.
But the arrival at Songshan airport of the most significant US political figure in years signalled something of a shift. Protesters gathered at the Grand Hyatt where she was due to stay, accusing Pelosi of being a warmonger. Other protesters preferred to vent their ire at the CCP itself. All it takes now is a bullet, a misfire, an accident, and the dumb will be dead, again, taking the rest of us along with them.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
2,226 total views, 730 views today
17 commentsLogin here Register here
While I totally agree in the stupidity of poking the Panda, I must protest at the term “biddy”.
It’s 2022 Binoy!
Such sexist ageist slurs are no longer acceptable amongst progressive, educated commentatorsPelosi is a successful politician who has risen to and maintained a position of respect and authority.
Her mis-use of those skills does not make her an ageing twit.
I see your point, Kerri, and I agree with you.
I have changed the title.
I’m a big fan of Nancy Pelosi, but this performance is Duttonesque.
I see your point but i also think the Chinese are bluffing us. They will spit fire for a while
and then calm down. They have been good at bullying other countries but i am afraid their bluff has been called.
The battle for Ukraine has shown the world that a well defended country can truly bloody a bully. I am sure China
is studying this as we speak. Its one thing to invade a defenseless poor country, its another thing getting your face blown off by
real tiger in the corner.
I dont believe the chinese are stupid enough to start a war. They need the word as much as we gave it to them.
The best result is china stops being beligerent in wanting control of a country that clear doesnt want them.
Countries that have merged, ie EU are friendly to each other. Never happened voluntarily when one side is a bully.
If the chinese dont want missiles parked on their footsteps, the solution is in their hands, stop acting like arseholes.
I am no fan of stupid americans, but in this case, i think the big finger is what is required.
If china does start a war, it wont be by some small accident and my bet is they wont have the last laugh being thrown back to the mao era.
The CCP has proven to be a bully, and as is typical of bullies, anything other than cloying brown nosing is regarded as an insult.
The CCP overreacted to some clumsy comments from Australian politicians, and promised all sorts of retribution.
Apparently we were about to become a “cold and lonely place”
Nothing much happened.
It’s time that western democracies stopped sucking up to every autocratic regime around.
Xi is no fool yet exhibits the “born to rule” mindset, which has a “how far can I go” element. Unfortunately the world has responded to bullying and thrown gauntlets with a mixed bag.
Annexing Crimea, to which the world gave Putin a slap on the wrist, emboldened him to think that changing the leadership in the Ukraine to a pro-Russian puppet government by simply rolling up with overwhelming force one day was going to get the same response. Clearly this was a miscalculation, but in the face of intense resistance he still continues believe Russian control of the Ukraine is a good thing. Part of the BTR paradigm is the complete lack of empathy and he cannot understand the Ukrainians don’t want his rule. He is still buoyed by the fact the world hasn’t intervened militarily although annoyingly is providing long range precision weapons. I don’t see the point of razing an entire country just to take ownership then have to rebuild it, but greater minds…
One only needs to look at Hong Kong and how the Uighurs are treated to see what is intended for Taiwan. It is understandable that it would engender a “fight to the death” in a portion of the population. All of the death and destruction as a result of “taking control” serves what purpose other than stroking the ego of a despotic dictator. AC is correct, we should not kowtow to these anomalies. Xi might be smart enough to let posturing and threats be the actual end game because China relies on the world for raw materials and to buy the stuff they make. A war would change the trade dynamic for the worse.
It’s not unusual for a politician to go on an overseas trip prior to retirement. Pelosi at 82 is probably planning for her retirement but just chose a controversial stopover in Taiwan.
She also called in to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan – not clear why she didn’t call into Australia.
This could be her swan song before she departs the world stage.
I wonder if she will go to Ukraine, that would probably give them a boost at this time.
The USA has proven to be a bully, among many bullies, and expects brown nosing from underlings who may be expended as skirmishers, e g, Australia. Clumsy comments from Australian conservative politicians in office recently have irritated the Chinese, who dislike fleas, as we do. Nothing much happened, as we are useless and the Chinese are diplomatic but testy. It’s time that western nations acted diplomatically, encouraged discussion, sought peace, ended supremacist posturing, stopped runaway arms production, sales and distribution. We deserve peace as the reward for our considered comments.
China has a poor record since WW2, as shown by its actions in Tibet, the murdering of its own people (the Falun Gong), firing the odd missile or two at Formosa (now Taiwan) in the 1960s – just to let them know who’s boss – and now the rattling of its sabres at said country, and threats to anyone who stands in their way. They aren’t just a barking dog, but one who also bites.
There are two courses of action that the world can take: ignore them, or stand up to them.
Me? I’d go with diplomacy. It’s not so much Nancy’s visit that bothers me, but her talk of publicly stating her country’s support of Taiwan. Whilst is good to show that support, I think her timing is well out.
When you realise that everyone in the Pub shares the view that “a good man with a gun beats a bad man with a gun”.
And does God talk.
Then its time to find another Pub.
Thanks for the title edit. I couldn’t believe that a term like that would get through in this day and age.
I’m torn. War between China and the US would be a nightmare for the entire planet, but I have to agree with AC and Phil about them being bullies and the only thing to do with bullies is to stand up to them.
Low key visit is one thing, but Pelosi does appear to be deliberately fanning the flames.
Last week I caught sight of a Zombie. A 5 star general on ABC will so many gongs on his chest that It was tricky to see the colour of the uniform.
Our Pub,our shout.
Then proceeded to let us know that his mission was to carry out the commands of his President to the letter. Thats how you get to wear 5 stars BTW,
He was then asked “regardless of the sanity?” I think the interviewer had Trump in mind.
“Oh yes”, he replied, “and we expect all Australians to stand shoulder to shoulder with us”
Now maybe you dont see this as bullying, maybe its just a wee bit of intimidation, but the message is LOUD and CLEAR..
By default we become the target, like Taiwan, and like Ukraine.
Maybe you have never lived near a US forces base. I have. Its not nice.
You have this on the agenda as long as we continue to sleepwalk on this relationship
China is a sovereign country whose people fought and died for the type of governance that they chose to have. It is time the West respected other countries sovereignty and their peoples choices. The USA and Australia are making a mockery of Democracy. Democracy is being gamed by big media. The Murdoch media/business empire is the most complicit. Murdochs biiased media manipulates and influences the voting public who vote against their own best interests and shows how far media has strayed from holding those in power to account to putting those they want into power. This is what “Democracy” has come too. It is not only insulting to a proud independently sovereign nation but just plain hypocritical and problematic to expect China to act like a quasi Democracy when it sees the obvious failings.
Not to initiate a diatribe against the pros & cons of language usage but per the word biddy:
An older woman who is seen as annoying or interfering
Adult female chicken
Young bird especially of domestic fowl [WordNet database, Princeton University 2021]
biddy – noun (plural biddies) informal a woman, especially an old one.
ORIGIN: C17 (originally denoting a chicken): of unknown origin. [Concise OED]
slang – woman (esp. old biddy), a form of the name Bridget [the Pocket Oxford Dictionary]
(informal) gal, dame, hen, biddy, skirt, jane, broad, doll, babe, chick, wench, bird (and more) [Roget’s Thesaurus]
My take on Binoy’s use of the word is that he chose it accurately, in the context of annoying or interfering, in the full knowledge that Nancy Pelosi’s actions were exactly that and designed to both annoy the Chinese and interfere in their domestic politics.
Others may disagree.
Further to that, and apologies for not picking it up in the above post: with reference to the two Twitter posts embedded in Binoy Kampmark’s essay; weasel words and disingenuity on full display in both. This is typical of American politicians… they speak the language of partnership, and of respecting democracy… when it suits their agenda.
When it doesn’t, these words are replaced with the unsheathed swordsmanship of threat, malice, ill-intent.
Examples? Chile was a democracy in 1973, when the CIA instigated a coup against Allende and ushered in years of dictatorship and murderous brutality under Pinochet’s jackboots – supported by this so-called champion of democracy, the USA.
The list of American-instigated regime changes for their own benefits, political or commercial, is extensive.
Pelosi’s choice of words in her tweets are, unfortunately, typical American political doublespeak. Taiwan is no more an ‘important partner’ than Sri Lanka or Madagascar; more to the point is Taiwan’s readiness to participate in America’s avaricious arm’s market, and its utility as a chess-piece in America’s aggressive counterpoint game against China.
Canguro, I was 50/50 on the use of the word “biddy.” Whilst I believe that Binoy didn’t deliberately use it in a sexist manner, I do appreciate that people in Australia could nonetheless be offended and I was more than happy to promptly change it.
It is interesting how certain words have different meanings in English speaking countries.
Take, for example, the Rodgers and Hammerstein song “Don’t marry me” which had a line “splinters in their little fannies.” No way, absolutely no way, would that be acceptable in Australia.
And another: “You silly ol’ sausage” is almost a term of endearment in England and is often used in good humour in Australia. But don’t dare say it to an American. I once did, and what resulted was the greatest threat to world peace since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The more I think about this article, the more I have a change of mind. My latest take is… if China wants to behave like a thug, then they should be treated like one.
I’ll probably come back tomorrow with something different.