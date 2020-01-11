Libspill – Does Dutton Have The Numbers?
Let’s be quite clear here: Thanks to a change introduced by Scott Morrison after he assumed the leadership, a two-thirds majority is required to trigger a spill in the Liberal Party. This only applies to leaders who win an election. One presumes that the Dutton supporters who voted for it weren’t expecting that it would apply to Morrison, but there you have it! It would be very, very difficult to force a spill and so Scottie seems to be safe because he’d have to have a clear majority turn against him.
However, rememebering that almost nothing in politics is predictable these days, so picking the most unlikely thing and asserting that you’re almost positive that this will happen is a surefire way to seem like a genius. “No, no, Joe Hockey won’t win. Abbott will get up and then almost beat Julia Gillard in the election. Yes, yes, I know that Rudd is popular at the moment, but the polls will turn and then they’ll replace him with Julia, who’ll eventually lose to Tony. This will be followed by Britain leaving the EU, Trump being elected President… Yes, of the USA, and Boris Johnson will complete the trifecta of complete morons. Oh, sorry I forget to mention that Turnbull replaces Abbott and then gets replaced by Morrison… What do you mean I’m completely insane and you’ll give me good odds about any of those things happening?”
So given anything is possible, let’s take a quick look back at the Morrison versus Dutton contest.
Looking at a list of those MPs who are believed to have voted for Morrison, one sees that there are a number of departures. Julie Bishop, Malcolm Turnbull, Craig Laundy, Kelly O’Dwyer and Christopher Pyne all decided not contest the 2019 election, while Ann Sudmalis lost her seat to Labor. Mitch Fifield and Arthur Sinodinos were moved onto other jobs by Morrison, which may not have been the wisest move. Menzies and various other leaders used to move their rivals on to other roles, but I guess Slowmo didn’t feel that any threat was likely.
On the other side of the ledger, Dutton lost Tony Abbott and Jim Moylan. Moylan was returned to the Senate as a replacement for Arthur Sinodinos. Giving his first appointment was a replacement for Fiona Nash, he may be the only person to serve in two Parliaments while be pretty much unelectable having lost both attempts at winning a place at an election.
Anyway, working on the hypothetical assumption that all votes stayed the same, this would mean that the result of the spill would now be 37 to 39 in Dutton’s favour. Of course, this completely overlooks the fact that there were various new MPs elected and makes it a ridiculous hypothetical but, hey, hasn’t politics been littered with ridiculous analysis in the mainstream media? I mean, why should they have all the fun…
But, ridiculous or not, let’s consider the fact that a number of people only voted for Morrison because they were Turnbull supporters who thought that Dutton shouldn’t be rewarded. Ok, they still might harbour ill-feelings toward the Minister for Dark Arts, but that doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t jump ship once they realise that they’re on The Titanic.
And, of course, there is the possibility that another contender could emerge. While Angus Taylor may be thought to be electorally risky for all the reasons which I can’t list because I don’t have a good lawyer, the Liberals have plenty of ministers with the talent to match Morrison’s skills. Unfortunately, they seem sadly lacking at anyone who might be vaguely competent at anything apart from saying, “It’s Labor’s fault!” or “The Greens did it!” or “I had a dream about coal last night, and it loved me back…”
So will Christian Porter get to carry the party into the next election? Can Josh manage to make another video where he walks AND talks at the same time? Will Spud the Dud win by having ASIO detain all his opponents?
Yes, I know there’s the matter of the two thirds majority. But it’s a rather silly safeguard. I mean, if you called for a spill and it was only defeated by slightly over a third, you’d have to think that the leader was on borrowed time. From that point on, the question would be not can he hang on, but rather, “Do we have to go with the idiot who called the spill or do we actually have someone that the electorate’s never heard of so we can pretend we’re a whole new government?”
No, this is all just silly and I am sure that there won’t be a spill and that Morrison is safe. Given the past ten years, that means it’s 100% certain he won’t last the summer.
New England Cocky
Grumpy Geezer
Matters Not
Peter
Geoff Andrews
Sadly Rossleigh I agree with your analysis.
The key to power in the Liarbral nat$misgovernment is incompetence because that makes the truly incompetent feel secure by comparing their own inadequate traits, lack of leadership potential and inability to dream for the good of their communities, with the public disasters of others covered up by the too large Parliamentary Public Relations Corps, but gossiped in the corridors by the political elite.
Perhaps the optimal solution would be to require the public reporting of political donation over $1,000 per person or entity, with commercial entities disclosing the names of the individual directors to prevent multiple donations to overcome the threshold.
Yes, the new rule was that 2/3rds had to vote for a spill. But is 2/3rds required to overturn that rule? What about a newer rule that introduces new conditions – “In the event of….”? Only 50%+1 is then required.
Herr Kipfler and his nodular acolytes will have been war-gaming over the break.
You can hear him re-doing his arithmatic – 1 potato, 2 potato, 3 potato, 4….. (boom-tish)
I have a slab riding on him having a go before the next election. Doesn’t mean i want Tuber to win, I just want the Tories to be set on fire and a moron like Dutton could be the match made in heaven.
Re – “Ann Sudmalis lost her seat to Labor”
Don’t think so. Took her own political life as it were. Jumped without a parachute – which is not the Liberal thing to do.
As for Dutton, no doubt he has buckets of dirt and a big spade.
https://www.afr.com/politics/federal-liberal-mp-ann-sudmalis-quits-over-branch-stacking-undermining-20180917-h15gi0
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-17/liberal-mp-ann-sudmalis-to-quit-politics-at-next-election/10254602
Australia goes from one catastrophe to another. One thing is for sure though. Murdoch’s evil flying monkeys who take the form of the Liberal and National Party would rather see the country burn to the ground before accepting the science of man-made climate change.
Grumpy, the Tubercolossus won’t challenge this year: he’s got to let Morrison floubder around in the cesspit a bit longer AND he knows the less time he has before the next election as PM means he’s still on honeymoon. Can’t afford a slab but I’ve got $5 on any time after May 2021.
Found this reference on Dr Google: “Colossus is a mutant with the ability to transform his entire body into a form of “organic steel”, with properties similar to osmium but of still unknown composition.”