Are you listening to the Voice and what it’s really saying?

The muddying of the waters has begun. As did Howard and Abbott with the Republic referendum, Peter Dutton and others have taken another step-in dirtying what was once a crystal-clear attempt to give our First Nations peoples a say in matters concerning their future.

The proposed constitutional change requires only that the government receives and considers consultation from the Voice. There is zero obligation on the government to follow the Voice’s advice, only to consider it. A challenge is only viable where the government hasn’t consulted.

The go-to tool of the provocateur is fear. And although we have nothing to fear but fear itself, we have witnessed, of late, all the signs that signal a fear campaign from Dutton and his acolytes against the Voice.

Extreme anger, outrageous indistinguishability and narcissistic behaviour usually accompany fear. We should have no fear of the extent those who oppose the Voice will go to prevent any advancement of Aboriginal norms.

Does fear work? My word, it does, provided people are fearful.

We recently had the spectacle of a former Australian Prime Minister, Multiple Ministries Morrison, the debaucher of Westminster conventions, defending them when applied to the Aboriginal race. On top of that, Dutton shirt fronted the “divisive, disrupting and democracy- alterating Canberra- based Voice”, saying it would “re-racialize Australia“.

All this fear against a proposal overseen and designed by the Parliament. So ridiculous and fearful was Dutton that he went further. An outburst of shrill mouth syndrome occurred on May 31.

“It would have an Orwellian effect where all Australians are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

What scintilla of evidence supports this statement? Is he telling us that his party is officially further to the right under his leadership? He went on to say.

“… instead of being “one” we will be divided, in spirit, and in law.”

When asked, but a few months ago, Dutton couldn’t explain just where his mind was regarding the Voice.

Now he thinks he knows the mind of the entire nation.

Maybe this sudden burst of outlandish language is meant to tell the truth about his walking out of Rudd’s 2008 Apology to the Stolen Generation. Was he wiping the table clean, waiting for this opportunity?

All this anti-Voice propaganda is being fed to us on social media in bulk – shitloads of it, daily racist thoughts for the unthinking citizen feeling intimidated by fear itself. I am tossing up between my country’s history and its future.

The drivel flows thick and fast on muddy waters sullied by racism.

“Sorry, can’t support racism in any form. #VoteNo.”

“I cannot support the mechanism of slavery.”

“Being a good citizen means saying no to racism and apartheid.”

“Safety first, Vote no for a better future.

The subtlety of these seemingly innocent words would seem harmless, but they are full of racism. The sort that Vance Packard might call “Hidden Persuaders“.

Good moral leaders wouldn’t go near these sorts of unethical propaganda methods, but as Howard and Abbott did in 1999, Dutton has no misgivings in doing so.

Dutton, of course, has a long history of antagonism when it comes to putting down disadvantaged people. He has form, as they say. Here’s an example of his ‘form’, courtesy of Wikipedia:

Inappropriate rising sea jokes, comments on Muslim Lebanese immigration, Manus Island and his lie about a 5-year-old boy.

He granted a visa to another au pair, despite his department warning him that she was at risk of breaching her work conditions on her tourist visa.

In 2015, Dutton denied claims made by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young that she was spied on during a visit to Nauru. She was.

Before the 2016 election, Dutton said of refugees, “Many… won’t be numerate or literate in their own language, let alone English.”

In a 2015 poll by Australian Doctor magazine, based on votes from over 1,100 doctors, Dutton was voted the worst health minister in the last 35 years by 46 per cent of respondents.

In March 2018, Dutton made calls to treat white South African farmers as refugees, stating that “they need help from a civilized country.”

As both Immigration Minister and Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton has defended an amendment to the Migration Act 1958 that facilitates the denial or cancellation of Australian visas for non-citizens on “character” grounds.

New Zealand nationals living in Australia were disproportionately affected by this “character test”, with over 1,300 New Zealanders being deported from Australia between January 2015 and July 2018.

Professor Patrick Keyzer and Dave Martin of La Trobe University criticized Dutton’s pedophilia remarks as misleading. He contended that most deportees from Australia had spent most of their lives in Australia and had little ties to New Zealand.

In September 2019, Dutton called the two children of the Biloela family “anchor babies.”

In October and November 2019, Dutton expressed his views on protesters and police response. He stated that when protesters break the law. “There needs to be mandatory or minimum sentences imposed.

In November 2019, Dutton said that the States should make protesters pay for the cost of police response to demonstrations.

In December 2019, Dutton announced that airport security measures would be increased to detect, deter and respond to potential threats to aviation safety. Measures include greater use of canines and the deployment of extra protective services personnel armed with MK18 short-barrelled rifles.

In March 2021, Dutton was appointed Minister for Defence. On May 21, 2021, Dutton directed the department and serving military personnel to stop pursuing a “woke agenda” and cease holding events to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia, where staff wore rainbow clothing.

In November 2021, he branded former Prime Minister Paul Keating as “Grand Appeaser Comrade Keating.”

On June 16 2021, in the Federal Court, Justice Richard White ordered Dutton to attend mediation over a defamation suit he brought against refugee activist Shane Bazzi over a tweet calling him a “rape apologist”. In August 2020, it was announced this mediation had failed.

In January 2018, Dutton said that people in Melbourne are scared of going out because of “gang violence” involving African Australians but were “ridiculed” for it by people who live in Melbourne.

Dutton opposes any changes to negative gearing, which offers tax breaks to property investors, saying in May 2017 that changing it would harm the economy. He owns six properties with his wife, including a shopping centre in Townsville.

He opposes the Australian Republic and supports Australian school kids taking the Oath of Allegiance in schools, as new Australian citizens do.

His actions publicly have been in opposition to same-sex marriage.

Dutton supports the intake of white refugees fleeing the South African farm attacks. In 2018, amid pressure from the South African Australian community for a unique immigration intake for their family members, he declared that Afrikaners required refugee status in Australia because of the high level of violent crime in South Africa and “the horrific circumstances they face” in South Africa.

My backgrounding of Dutton is to highlight the character of the man leading the NO campaign in this referendum.

The Opposition Leader is orchestrating a not-so-thinly disguised plan to con the Australian people into believing they have something to fear from amending the constitution. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Continued tomorrow: How Dutton plans to scare the shit out of you.

My thought for the day We dislike and resist change in the foolish assumption that we can make permanent that which makes us feel secure. Yet change is part of the very fabric of our existence.

