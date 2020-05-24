A letter to Michael Sukkar from a Deakin constituent
Dear Michael
I saw you on the 9 news last Saturday evening telling us the $60 billion overestimate, if used to help people excluded from JobKeeper support, like casuals, people in the Arts and university people, is money our grandchildren will have to repay.
You are an intelligent man. You can’t be that ignorant of how federal government money is raised. If you are, you need educating. This money has been, or would have been, created out of thin air by the RBA. THAT IS HOW ALL FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SPENDING IS MADE.
It is not borrowed, nor are taxes used.
To offset spending that exceeds tax receipts, as a guard against inflation, The Australian Office of Financial Management issues a bond tender which, under normal circumstances, is purchased by individuals, banks, super funds, foreign interests and others.
For the buyers of bonds it is no different from buying shares or opening a term deposit. Bonds are issued for a set period, one year, two years, three years and on maturity are retired to the bondholder’s deposit account with the RBA. It is an automatic process and has nothing to do with our grandchildren. The RBA just moves the money from one account to another.
As of today, 23rd May, 2020, the AOFM has $649.2 billion of bonds on issue.
The last $100 billion of these bonds were purchased by the RBA. They had to do that because no one wanted to buy them. To suggest that this money has to be repaid is to say the government is borrowing from itself and must repay itself. I’m sure you can see the absurdity of this suggestion.
Federal government bond issues ARE NOT DEBT. A Federal government currency issuer CANNOT owe itself money.
So please, next time you are in front of a camera speaking to your constituency, or to the nation, don’t treat us like fools.
If you are truly perplexed by what you are reading here, I’m happy to meet with you and explain modern macroeconomics in greater detail.
Have a nice day,
John Kelly, a Deakin constituent.
-
OldWomBat
-
Ken
-
Jack Cade
-
Phil Pryor
I believe your assumption that michael zukkar is intelligent is misplaced and that below the well-presented exterior there is very little depth. Having stated that he would support his electorate in the same-sex vote, he instead chose to walk out.
Once again John you have explained things properly. Pity we dont have members of our government with the same talent.
Any politician who votes against – or abstains from voting on – an issue that is supported by a majority of voters In his electorate should remember that he or she is in parliament in lieu of the people in that electorate, representing his electorates wishes and not those of his party, or his church, or his investments. Otherwise his or her presence in parliament Is a sham.
This rotten, lying, self deceiving, propaganda saturated, doctrinaire, donor seving government of creeps, crawlies, crooks, cronies and assorted cretins in not vaguely intelligent, except in duplicitous appearance. Sukkar, the featured fool, is a blob in a suit, entirely similar to a scrotum in a jock strap or a boil in a bandaid. Can he count or add up? He is merely covered in superficialities for appearances. They, the the Head Moron (add your own ris in the middle) and his dragooned loyal team of yassir types, cannot tell the truth if it conflicts with policy, which itself is carved out of dishonesty. Trick? We have a society in which a greedy, ambitious, slimy, moneyseeking, preferment demanding, posing perverted political class of operators, in money, mining, media, financial rorting, development scheming, government white anting, throat clamping, threatening and coercing, will retain controls of society which is geared to consumerism overkill, endless waste and emissions, pollution creating, dud gig jobs, uncertainty, threats, a new kind of prostituted slavery and serfdom. You are with them ,in them ,up them, behind them or you are one of us, the Australian people needing decent government.