Tin pot dictators, timid sycophants, and corporate schills – is that the best we can do?
“There is,” said an Italian philosopher, “nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.”
When the world needs inspiration, courage, integrity and resolve, we are dished up leaders like Trump, Boris and ScoMo – a bunch of buffoons completely unworthy of the title ‘leader’.
I recently read a speech from a leader that I consider truly inspirational, parts of which I would like to share with you, where he outlined in general terms the dangers we face.
“First is the danger of futility; the belief there is nothing one man or one woman can do against the enormous array of the world’s ills – against misery, against ignorance, or injustice and violence.
Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.
The second danger is that of expediency; of those who say that hopes and beliefs must bend before immediate necessities.
…. idealism, high aspiration and deep convictions are not incompatible with the most practical and efficient of programs – there is no basic inconsistency between ideals and realistic possibilities – no separation between the deepest desires of heart and of mind and the rational application of human effort to human problems.
A third danger is timidity. Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields most painfully to change.
For the fortunate amongst us, the fourth danger is comfort; the temptation to follow the easy and familiar path of personal ambition and financial success so grandly spread before those who have the privilege of an education.”
These words resonated with me, eloquently articulating my despair and frustration with our current leadership. They were spoken by Robert Kennedy at the University of Capetown, South Africa, in 1966.
This is the same man who reminded us a couple of years later at the University of Kansas:
“the gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate or the integrity of our public officials.
It measures neither our wit nor our courage, neither our wisdom nor our learning, neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country, it measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile.”
Less than three months later, he was assassinated.
Did courage and inspiration die with him?
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
10 commentsLogin hereRegister here
Return to home page
Karen Kyle Jack Cade Michael Taylor Jack Cade Michael Taylor Kaye Lee Andrew J. Smith Matters Not Max Gross wam
I hope not.
This article could have been written at any time in Australia after WW2, apart from a very brief interlude between 1972 and 1975. Nothing has changed; in fact it has worsened.
And Sycophantic as Menzies was, at least he didn’t plunder the public purse or allow any of his party to do so. Biden’s ascent won’t make any difference – he will soon have a pair of Blundstones poking out of his arse. The only problem Morrison may have is his membership of the sort of Fundamentalist cult that Trump relied on. Biden’s Catholicism might mitigate against allowing Scummo to lick his arse.
Jack, Morrison would fly halfway around the world to get a photo op with Joe Biden.
Michael
..and he’d take his corrupt tongue-speaking mentor with him…
Jack, and he’d also take 412,000 photographers with him to make sure the photo is flashed across every screen or plastered in every newspaper – hard copy or online – in Oz.
(Don’t know if Joe’s into the thumbs-up pose though).
I find it hilarious, and vomit-making, that ScoMo has an “official photographer” (ex-News Corp of course) who distributes ‘candid’ (but very obviously staged) shots for us all to….I dunno….’like’ or sumfin?
“There was the PM, standing in his shorts, looking at his phone, with his thongs clearly on. There he was on an exercise bike while in Covid isolation after returning from his trip to Japan. And an extreme close-up, his nose, face and polo shirt, waiting patiently for the Covid-19 test swab to plunge in.”
Perhaps someone needs to tell him that he isn’t a celebrity?
Just f’ing do your job and stop with the ridiculous photos.
It’s interesting how the ‘leaderships’ of the Anglosphere i.e. the US, UK and Australia (latter two mostly following) are bad cartoonish knock offs of real tin pot dictators and/or ‘illiberal democracies’, who they wish to emulate, but more about autocratic tendency to retain power ‘whatever it takes’ and legislate on behalf of corporates, the real power.
The major difference is the US obsession with God, guns and evangelical Christianity, but even the US is following secular liberal democracies with a decline in religious practice and belief; but all manage to adopt economic damaging to their respective nations.
First common strand is autocratic radical right libertarian economic ideology (inspired by von Mises, Hayek, Buchanan, Friedman, Rand et al. and the Austrian/Chicago Schools plus their ‘experiement’ in Chile) exemplified by Brexit* on behalf of corporate entities to avoid EU standards, regulations and its supposed bureaucracy to become ‘Singapore on Thames’; forgetting their biggest market on their doorstep, the EU, that’s working out well?
(*Australia has been trying to have its own i.e. ‘Chexit’ under orders from the Trump White House for an Anglospehere trading nirvana led by the US)
Backgrounded by NewsCorp etc. agit prop, dog whistling the EU and immigrants for decades, drawing inspiration from US based Koch linked think tanks whether economic IEA Institute of Economic Affairs, TaxPayers’ Alliance etc. (IPA in Oz) or ‘immigration research’ (Paul Ehrlich’s mate) John Tanton for Migration Watch (also informs SPA, ON et al. others too numerous to mention in Oz).
Again NewsCorp etc. dog whistling the latter to ageing monocultural electorates observing and becoming anxious about demographic change, then using their existential angst in ‘wedging in’ observant political ‘leadership’.
Leaders are doing the bidding of corporate power while watching the hollowing out of liberal democracy e.g. policy making (think tanks), communications (NewsCorp, Crosby Textor etc.) and legislature or parliament (disrupt often and make unfit for purpose ex. tv content), while they carry on and present like Keystone cops….
One would like to think this time will pass as it has been very dependent on electoral demographics of above median age voter and right wing media, hopefully to be balanced out with more diversity to follow; using some of the white nativist cliches the ‘tipping point’ and ‘great replacement theory’ will come into existence while MPs start looking like society 🙂
Re that introductory (partial) quote from Niccolò Machiavelli, best known for The Prince, written in 1513.. The remainder of this ‘thought’ then becomes the lesson(s) soon learnt by Ministers bent on significant reforms as well as other change agents.
Ah yes – the incredulity of the citizens; particularly as they age.
As for Ministers and their media support, broadly defined, it’s only going to become wider and deeper. And because Menzies has been mentioned it might be pointed out that he was a great off the cuff speaker who had nowhere near the support available today. Most of his BS (and there was much of that) was self-generated. He didn’t need any help.
Suggest that all Ministers will have their own U-Tube Channel in the immediate future because currently in Australia, it’s provided by SKY and that may not last.
Sideshow Scott isn’t a leader, he’s just another Liebral
Yes, kaye, it appears so but bobby was going to be the donkey nominee who would defeat the elephant. My atrocious theory is sirhan acted to remove the catholic threat to nixon(loss in 1960 to JFK) Anja-Maria Bassimir and Elesha J. Coffman August 21, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. CST White evangelicals voted 84 percent for Richard Nixon in 1972 and 80 percent for Donald Trump in 2016. And many of the leaders stood by Nixon as scandals swirled around him, just as they have with Trump. The three murders of the 60s were men of action with King and Bobby the way out of racism and vietnam. Scummo is not worthy of being on the same page nor will he achieve anything worthwhile. But doing nothing has won 3 elections and a 4th is on the cards. I think he would sink if his christianity could be exposed as the instrument of recognition of homophobia or his sexist talk over anne ruston or his fossil fuel fetish.
ps ming had the cold war he needed no other help but he got santa maria and 7 years of two wongs don’t make a white