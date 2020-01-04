The Liar from the Shire, caught out again
In May 2016, when Scott Morrison was Treasurer, the National Aerial Firefighting Centre called for a “national large air-tanker” fleet to confront a growing bushfire threat. Despite a Senate inquiry backing the proposal, the government rejected it in September 2017, “noting that bushfire responsibility is a matter for each state and territory.”
Are firetrucks or planes to come to a screeching halt at the border? Do we ignore another state’s need to keep our resources in case we need them?
Smoko has defended his decision not to meet with former fire chiefs last year, who were also calling for more aerial firefighting capability, saying he chooses to listen to those ‘in their jobs now’.
Then up pops NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons who says the federal government has sat on a business case for a boosted national aerial firefighting fleet for at least 18 months.
Former fire chief Greg Mullins confirmed that.
“The Prime Minister keeps saying that whatever the fire chiefs request, they get, but that’s not true,” Mr Mullins said. “The business case has been on the desk for two years. Had the fire chiefs had certainty with the $25 million, we would have more aircraft in the sky.”
Last November, Mullins was saying that, not only had the government refused to meet with former fire chiefs, but those currently in the job were not included in discussions and were told not to mention global heating.
“This government fundamentally doesn’t like talking about climate change,” Mullins said. “We would like the doors to be open to the current chiefs, and allow them to utter the words ‘climate change’. They are not allowed to at the moment.”
Our leader (cough) has gotten the international attention he craved but I don’t think 2GB and the Murdoch rubbish are going to help this time.
Those who know are calling bullshit, Scotty.
And it’s only gonna get louder.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
7 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Keitha Granville
-
New England Cocky
-
Kaye Lee
-
Kerri
-
Vikingduk
-
Ivo
-
Vikingduk
It HAS to get louder, we need to keep it growing for another two and a half years. People must not be allowed to forget that Scummo fiddled while the country burned.
Uhm It is reporter elsewhere on AIMN that McDermott Airlines has access to a VLAT water bomber on 24 hour call. Why have the NSW and federal governments failed to call on this asset?
An estimated 500 aircraft from more than 150 operators are available to the emergency effort this summer, according to an update from the National Aerial Firefighting Centre on Friday.
The centre has added one large DC-10 air-tanker in the past two months as well as four Airtractor planes and six Airtractor “Fireboss” aircraft capable of landing on water.
The states and territories contribute about $140 million to the national centre and some have added their own capabilities, with NSW arranging a Boeing 737 and a DC-10.
Mr Mullins called on Mr Morrison to contact leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek access to aircraft such as the Canadair CL 415, a much bigger water-bomber than the Airtractors.
Can we just turn a blind eye while this bastard buggers off to some other country??
PERMANENTLY,!!
New England Cocky
Because surplus.
Yep, that’s right, NEC, local (Cooroy based) McDermott Aviation, in a joint agreement have access to the 747 VLAT capable of dropping 74,000 litres a load, can be here in 48 hours if requested.
Thanks Kaye – did you notice from The Guardian fire coverage yesterday that NSW assistant fire chief Rob … , when asked if he agreed with Bob Mullins that we need more serious aerial firefighting aircraft availability said ( in effect) ” NO, we don’t – we have ALL the resources we need now and can get water bombing aircraft from interstate if we need them. Too many water water bombers can get in each others way and can’t operate in heavy smoke.”
Then Today and yesterday the NSW premier assured us that we don’t need more ADF involvement and that we have never been so prepared for a catastrophic fire situation as we are now.
I guess no wonder the Murdoch press is downplaying the seriousness of the fires then, and dismissing climate change as “crap” if everything is under control ?. As Mr Morrison keeps assuring us – ” If you have a go you will get a go” ( no exceptions for those who have lost homes and loved family and pets?)
NEC, heard from sister-in-law Bolivia fire taken off and Mount Mitchell fire out of control. How are things in your neck of the woods?
Just watched the liars press conference, mostly on mute, can’t stand to hear this motormouth bullshit. Tuned back in for the questions, waste of time, obviously nothing will wipe the sanctimonious smirk from this fucking jerk’s face. Sickening, disgusting, shameful that this sack of shit, this cane toad dribble is the prime monster. As the Washington Post says, a nation ruled by cowards. And we can’t forget the albanese I love coal tour of FNQ. Rotten to the core bunch of self serving, ego tripping psychopaths. The fucking lot of them, all scrambling for relevance in this dead democracy, none of these fuckwits have what is needed to address this current preview of the apocalypse.
We don’t have the luxury of time, the luxury of the next election, the luxury of hope that a difference of leader will take the actions necessary.
A nation ruled by cowards populated largely by the braindead. Happy fucking new year.