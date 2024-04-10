New home starts sink to 11-year low
The latest building activity data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has confirmed there is still a long way to go before Australia overcomes the housing crisis.
Master Builders Chief Economist Shane Garrett said work started on just 163,285 new homes during 2023, a 10.5 per cent reduction on the previous year.
“During 2023, detached house starts dropped by 16.4 per cent to 99,443. This is the lowest in a decade.
“The final three months of the 2023 quarter saw higher density home starts drop for the third consecutive quarter.
“A total of 62,720 higher density homes were commenced during 2023 overall – the worst performance in 12 years.
“The mismatch between the supply of new homes to the rental market and demand for rental accommodation is particularly worrying.
“Rental inflation continues to accelerate at a time when price pressures across the rest of the economy have been abating,” Mr Garrett said.
Chief Executive Denita Wawn said today’s result means that 934,400 new homes have been started across Australia over the past five years.
“Yesterday, Master Builders Australia released its latest industry forecasts which showed we are on track to fall over 110,000 homes short of its Housing Accord target.
“When it comes to signing new contracts, the pen is not making it to paper as the investment does not stack up.
“Since 2019 we have seen the cost of home building increase by 40 per cent.
“Governments need to work to change this. The cost of delivering projects needs to go down and the time to completion must be shortened.
“To achieve these targets, builders are ready to take on the challenge, but clearing the barriers on the road is necessary to get the job done,” Ms Wawn said.
What the hell was the Coalition doing during its years in power for us to now be facing a national housing crisis???
The Co-and-far-Can-Lition, led by mad maggoty misfit, mentally merdey Morrison, a subterranean skill- less cesspit, suppurated in Canberra for nine years of waste, lies, deception, laziness, incapacity, duncery, deviations, podpolishing, penalties on ALL OF US. And now, Peter Duckwit- Futton, A gold medal brain farter, has said he can oppose all things by permanent chronic opposition. We’ll all have thermonuclear toasters and jugs, wheelchairs, T V’s, vibrators, the bloody LOT. Just you wait, until after the money is delivered…we have to satisfy the donors, crawlers, patrons, coercers, funders, ploltters, schemers, media masters…
Rosemary, both Coalition & Labor treat their real estate portfolios as of national significance numero uno.
Every way possible to unfairly increase the value of that asset class is permanently on the table. It’s the denial of the reasonable opportunity for successive generations of ordinary Aussies to buy a family home that damns the actions of both major parties. I remember once years ago, when Labor’s Tanya Plibersek was Minister for Housing, I went onto her dept website to see what was happening. 18 months into the job and the website message to the public was to the effect: ‘Site under construction’. We are supposed to believe they are busy creating a stable economy with sufficient homes to live in and they couldn’t be effed creating a website. They are freeloaders, plain and simple.
Ask young people about Labor’s immigration policy that’s increased inflation pressures this last year.
The property debacle is deliberate, with the major parties, the banks, the media, all on the same page.
There’s a lot to do, and it’s a head-spin trying to manage the horse and cart matters, as well as sweeping the mindless blather of the RWNJs, the LNP and their moron media flunkies out of the way.
Throughout history famine has occurred and wars have been fought principally because of and for acquisition of land. This persists today, and we remain threatened by collapse due to misuse and abuse of the global environment.
Factors at play:
Population: ……… 1950 2.5bn 2023 8.0bn 220% increase
Arable land pp: .. 1950 1.5ha 2023 0.6ha 60% decrease
It is notable that cities are mainly constructed on the most productive arable land
LAND USE
OVER TIME:
……Year………………1950 ……………… 2023 ……….. % change
Cropping ………..1.20 bn ha ……… 1.63 bn ha ……… 35.8%
Grazing ………… 2.49 bn ha ……… 3.20 bn ha ……… 28.51%
Built-up Area … 20.53 mn ha …… 83.16 mn ha …… 305.06% (incl cities towns villages & infrastructure)
HABITABLE LAND:
Livestock: . 38m km2
Crops: …… 10m km2
Forest: …. 40m km2
Scrub: ….. 14m km2
Cities: …… 1m km2 (incl villages & infrastructure)
NON-HABITABLE LAND:
Glaciers: .. 14m km2
Barren: …… 20m km2 (incl beaches)
LAND FOR FOOD:
…………………………………………………… per 100g protein ……… per 1000 kilocalories ……….. per kg of product
Lamb & Beef ………………………………….. 348.4m2 ………………… 236.15m2 ……………………… 696.02m2
Dairy ……………………………………………….88.8 m2 …………………. 43.44m2 ………………………. 227.77m2
Coffee & Chocolate ………………………….. n/a ………………………… n/a ………………………………. 90.58m2
Nus groundnuts peas pulses grains ….. 26.7m2 ……………………11.59m2 ……………………….. 39.12m2
Pigs ………………………………………………. 10.7m2 …………………… 7.26m2 ………………………… 17.36m2
Poultry ……………………………………………. 7.1m2 ……………………. 6.61m2 ………………………… 12.22m2
Fish & Seafood (farmed) …………………… 5.7m2 ……………………. 7.58m2 ………………………… 11.38m2
Eggs ………………………………………………. 5.7m2 ……………………. 4.35m2 …………………………. 6.27m2
Fruit & Veg ………………………………………. n/a ……………………….. 15.38m2 ……………………….. 5.10m2
With a baseline at 1961, for crop land due to tech and efficiencies we needed only 70% of the land to yield the same amount of crops. Albeit, by today that yield improvement is likely to have peaked. And with the rapid increase underway in anthropogenic climate change, their are hugely increasing risks on crop (and grazing) yields giving rise to global food shortages. Anyway, from the lists, it would be reasonably clear what types of food we should eat.
And all that is not to forget the main agricultural problems, and those are a massive lack of fresh (incl potable) water. With much of it being increasingly consumed by production of fossil fuels. The need to eliminate ultra-toxic use of nitrogen based fertilizers. The almost complete depletion of the world’s phosphorous supply. The accumulation of massive amounts of FF-based chemical toxins in the world’s agricultural soils. Extreme actions of climate change increasingly blowing and washing soils off the land and into the oceans.
All that said, it is fairly easy to see that the standout issue is burgeoning population growth. Nevertheless, the population fertility (replacement rate) is falling significantly, and old-age survival rate increasing, so until they balance in say 50-100 years, there will remain a significant lack of ‘productive / working’ people. So increasingly there will be pressures on population redistribution (emigration / immigration), and dare I say fleeing / arriving refugees. And even with the achievement of peak-tech, AI and automation, what state would dare be the first to introduce a Universal Basic Income?
So much for a dusting of background information, back to Oz housing shortage ….
Seems Oz has lacked insight and forsaken pulling the right levers.
We must:
stop building mega-houses:
wasting of resources for construction
wasting of energy for construction
wasting of energy for operation & maintenance
more stringent controls on sustainable resource usage
use better more recyclable products
promote more modular housing components made in factories
all new dwellings to have self-sustaining built-in energy systems
stop occupying more land than is necessary per occupant
have better land planning schemes
smaller single dwelling allotments
more and better planned common use land
more and better planned vertical density where appropriate
better planned retail / community service centres
better planned public transport interlinks
less mega-roads
less incursion to arable land
other schemes
moderation of negative gearing and capital gains concessions
better end-to-end insurance schemes for building
more training for building trades and professions
develop / fund govt / social housing design & construction teams
more integration of aged care
mandate for green concrete – low energy & emissions – cement making
better design of concrete / mortar regarding aggregates / fines shortage
mandatory glass recycling re shortage of silica sands
more and better use of ceramics in building
cease logging old-growth native forests
rapidly increase planting of forests for building & paper products & CC abatement
And so on and so forth. It goes on, and so do the vast complexities and conundrums, such as in the energy pivot to renewables from FFs; for solar panels substantial swathes of land are needed in reasonable proximity to towns / cities, but clearly such swathes of land are also needed for agriculture and/or forestry. Which ever way one looks at it, the biggest need is clean air and clean fresh water and no toxins in the environment, so the balancing paradigm has to be that vs energy preservation / production. And strong, fit people to put them in place.
All parliaments across the world know these things. But in pluralist democracies in particular, they may find themselves entrapped by the influences of greed and toadyism of those privateers with more combined wealth than the states. So governing and legislating walks a fine line between getting it right incrementally, and those in an alternate government that just may want to suck on the teats of the privateers.
Clakka,we can shout into the void all we like,most people won’t give a fuck until the herd of elephants slams through the front door.As long as money and materialism rules, we’ll sleepwalk into the abyss.Yes, I know,politics is embedded into the corporate/neoliberal juggernaut.Wonder why we’re fucked? Hope we don’t have to sit an exam on your latest dissertation..the dog is sure to eat my homework.