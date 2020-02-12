Connie Fierravanti-Wells hits peak weird
Backbench Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has just raised, or is that lowered, the bar on fake news.
In a painfully obvious attempt to move the conversation from climate change and emissions reduction to national security and law and order, Connie has used a speech in the Senate and her twitter account to warn us all of a “sinister collective” of ecoterrorists who are responsible for the bushfires and to reassure us that our tough pollies on the beat will save us by looking at metadata – seriously!
Extreme activism & perhaps “eco-terrorism”? With satellite data showing 87% of #bushfiresAustralia man-made (40% deliberately lit), it’s time to use communications meta-data in the investigation of arsonists. Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective? #auspol
The police have tried in vain to point out to the politicians that most of the people cautioned or charged with fire-related offences were for failure to comply with fire bans (e.g. lighting BBQ grills or campfires in ban areas) or reckless disposal of lit cigarettes or matches or trying to do unauthorised hazard reduction burning on their own property.
The fire chiefs have said arson has played a very small role with dry lightning and fallen power lines starting most of the fires.
Regardless of the ignition source, climate change has unquestionably contributed to the ferocity and extent of these fires.
As for the Senator’s conspiracy theory that environmentalists are deliberately lighting the fires in a co-ordinated attempt to….what Connie? Destroy ecosystems? Drive species to extinction?
It’s you guys who are doing that, and unlike Keating, you aren’t doing us slowly.
The ecoterrorists are those who rape and pollute our environment for their own profit. They are not oblivious to the harm they are causing – they just don’t care.
Do the Coalition draw straws in the morning to see who will take one for the team by doing or saying something so weird it deflects attention from the real disasters?
Anyway, Connie, you get the Pathetic Piffle award for today. Congrats.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
3 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Terence Mills
-
Aortic
-
Phil Pryor
Connie once again, as with Dutton, overlooks the simple fact that the cause of the ignition (a match, a fag end or lightning strike) is not the point .
The point remains, the drought, the early start to the fire season and the intensity of the fires needs to be investigated together with the connections to climate change.
I think it may have been H L Mencken who said, ” it is the aim of all practical politics to keep the populace alarmed, thence clamorous to be led to safety.” Put her inside a telephone booth with Gash or is it Cash and try and get a sensible or indeed any other word in. Honestly who votes for these people? The so called quiet Australians I suppose. Well here’s an old Loud Australian calling you out for what you are, a bunch of gullible losers. Think about it.
Fierravanti-Wells is one of the most obvious, obnoxious, totally ignorant fascist fraus around. Further off, the fat frau of the west is always scheming quietly, greedily, obsessively, to promote her type of filthy scraping and gouging and pocking , but the other fascist fraus are mostly media tarts of ignorant intrusiveness. Why are we cursed with these filthy deliberate stupid liars? Adolf and Josef and Benito would smile, enjoying this little display of self inflated erection of the ego in career conservative cranks and crooks.