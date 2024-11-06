To Putin or not to Putin

By Daniel Raynolds

A fierce debate has been ongoing within the international community both in favour and against the UN Chief’s attendance at the BRICS summit in Russia.*

Critics, like political scientist Professor Alexander J. Motyl, argue that the UN Secretary-General’s cordial engagement with Vladimir Putin compromises the moral authority of the UN, and the call for Secretary-General’s resignation underscores a belief that leaders must take clear stances against tyranny to uphold justice and accountability.

Conversely, risk analyst Bahauddin Foizee defends the UN Chief’s approach as essential for fostering dialogue and potential peace. He posits that engaging with controversial leaders is necessary to avoid sidelining key players in conflict resolution efforts.

His argument emphasizes the complexity of global diplomacy, where rigid moral positions can hinder meaningful progress.

The contrasting perspectives on Secretary-General’s actions at the summit raise critical questions about the UN’s role in a fractured international landscape: Should the organization be a moral arbiter, or prioritize pragmatic engagement?

*”The BRICS is a forum for cooperation among a group of leading emerging economies. The BRICS includes 9 countries – Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.” (International Labour Organisation).

Daniel Raynolds writes opinions and reviews about various topics, including human rights violations across the world. He has been published, among others, on The New Federalist, Foreign Policy News, Eurasia Review, International Policy Digest, GAC European Union Politics, Washington Politics Blog, OnLine Opinion (Australia).

