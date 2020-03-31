The speech we need, but will never hear ..

“I am your Prime Minister. I am the elected leader of the Australian people.

It has been said, and said many times over, that we do indeed, now, because of COVID-19, live in unprecedented times.

The political divide that has riven our country for the last decade must end now. No more is there room, in our current circumstance, for the pettiness of point-scoring, or for the ideological need to be ‘right’.

I stand on a mandate given to me by roughly half of the Australian people. And I do realise, that I cannot speak for all of you, I realise that I can only speak for a percentage of you.

We now, as a nation, need the combined voices of reason to steer our country through a period that represents nothing less than a direct challenge to everything that we as a society hold dear. We now, as a nation, need the best that all of us have to offer.

So effectively tonight, in the immediacy of this moment of now, the National Cabinet will be re-constituted to fully represent The Australian People.

The leader of the ALP, and the leader of the Greens, will now sit in the National Cabinet, with full and equal input.

All of us, as political leaders, and as representatives of you, The People, listening to the best of the advice of our health and economic experts, will endeavour to steer our country through these unprecedented times.”

Yeah, I know, some of you are going to say ‘dream on’. But we sure as shit need for something like this to happen in the current circumstances. The decisions that are being made at the moment are being made by people who do not fully represent the Australian people, they only represent a percentage of The People.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



