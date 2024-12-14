The Perils of Political Capture: When Vested Interests Hijack Progress

By Sue Barrett

In a free market, businesses that fail to adapt to changing circumstances and innovation typically collapse, making way for new ideas and technologies. But when it comes to the fossil fuel industry, the normal rules don’t apply. Instead of evolving, these companies cling to outdated business models, relying on political patronage to keep themselves alive – even as renewable energy proves its viability and urgency in the face of the climate crisis.

The fossil fuel industry has known about climate change for over 60 years, but rather than adapting, they have chosen to double down on denial and deception. By pouring billions into lobbying and campaign donations, they’ve bribed politicians and governments into delaying climate action, prolonging their profits at the expense of humanity’s future. Under the guise of “protecting jobs” or “economic stability,” these businesses have secured policies that sustain their unsustainable practices – despite the catastrophic consequences for the planet.

Fossil Fuels: A Catastrophic Sunk Cost

The sunk cost of fossil fuel assets is enormous, with trillions of dollars invested in infrastructure that must be abandoned if we are to meet climate targets. This looming financial loss drives the industry’s aggressive lobbying, as they seek to offload their stranded assets onto the public or delay their obsolescence by any means necessary. But the world cannot afford their survival. Their business model is fundamentally incompatible with humanity’s need for a livable future.

The Cost of Subsidising the Past

Australia spends an eye-watering $11.6 billion a year subsidising the fossil fuel industry. These handouts come in the form of tax breaks, fuel rebates, and public funding for infrastructure that props up a failing and harmful business model. To put this into perspective, that’s money that could be invested in renewable energy projects, public health, education, or disaster resilience. Every dollar spent on keeping fossil fuels afloat is a dollar stolen from our collective future – a future that urgently demands investment in clean energy, job creation, and climate adaptation.

History will not be kind to the so-called business leaders, lobbyists, and politicians who have sold out humanity for a bag of money. In 10, 20, or 50 years – if we have a history to tell – these individuals will be remembered not as innovators or visionaries, but as saboteurs of progress who gambled with the survival of the planet for short-term gain.

Industries That Failed to Adapt

Throughout history, industries that resisted change have faced extinction. The horse-and-carriage industry faded with the rise of automobiles. Kodak, once a photography giant, collapsed because it ignored the digital revolution it actually invented. Blockbuster failed to adapt to streaming technology and was replaced by Netflix. The difference is that these industries accepted their fate or tried to evolve. They didn’t rely on politicians to shield them from innovation.

Yet the fossil fuel industry refuses to let go, even as renewable energy technologies like wind, solar, and battery storage prove not only viable but cheaper and more efficient. Unlike industries of the past, they’ve captured governments to slow the transition, using politicians like Peter Dutton as spokespeople for their outdated business model.

Peter Dutton: Fossil Fuels’ Political Representative

Peter Dutton has become a mouthpiece for the fossil fuel industry – not Australians. His promotion of nuclear energy – a far more expensive and slower option than renewables – is nothing more than a smokescreen designed to keep his mates in the fossil fuel industry profitable for far longer than the planet can afford. Nuclear is not a solution; it’s a deliberate distraction to delay the renewable energy transition and allow fossil fuel projects to extract every last dollar at the expense of our future.

Dutton’s attacks on the CSIRO, one of Australia’s most trusted scientific institutions, further demonstrate his disregard for evidence and alignment with fossil fuel interests. By opposing policies that prioritise renewable energy and delaying urgent climate action, Dutton isn’t leading Australia forward – he’s holding it back. This isn’t leadership; it’s allegiance to billionaires like Gina Rinehart and others who call the shots from behind the scenes. In a world where renewable energy represents the future, Dutton’s politics cater to a privileged few while jeopardising the well-being of the majority.

Mainstream media, particularly outlets owned by powerful interests like Rupert Murdoch, plays a pivotal role in propping up the fossil fuel industry and the politicians aligned with it. By framing fossil fuel narratives as “news” and amplifying misleading claims about renewable energy, these media outlets shield outdated industries from scrutiny while legitimising compromised politicians like Peter Dutton. Instead of holding leaders accountable or spotlighting the benefits of clean energy, they serve as a megaphone for vested interests, undermining public understanding and delaying critical progress.

Political Failures: Lessons from the Past

When politicians back out-of-date technology, it often leads to national decline. In the mid-20th century, America’s over-reliance on coal delayed its transition to cleaner energy, costing jobs and global competitiveness. In Eastern Europe, subsidies for failing industries in the Soviet era led to economic stagnation. These examples show that clinging to the past doesn’t just harm the environment – it damages economies and undermines democracies.

Why Australians Are Looking Beyond the Two-Party System

This is why more Australians are looking beyond the two-party system and embracing the rise of Community Independents like Zoe Daniel, who has already demonstrated the power of effective, community-driven representation by securing the government’s commitment to treating the 43% emissions reduction target as a floor, not a ceiling. When people ask what Independents like Zoe have achieved, this is a clear example of good governance – holding the government accountable and pushing for stronger, more responsible climate action that benefits all Australians.

At last count, 21 community-backed Independent candidates are standing in the next federal election in 2025. These candidates are stepping up to fight for policies that put people, the common good, and the planet first, offering genuine representation for communities across the country.

That’s why you won’t hear anything meaningful from the Liberal Party or their candidates at the next election. They can bleat all they like about being “for our community,” but when you look beyond the rhetoric, it’s clear they are wedded to the fossil fuel industry and vested interests. Their actions speak louder than their words – they don’t care about communities – not one bit. If they did, they wouldn’t be spruiking nuclear and fossil fuel industry. That’s the real test.

More Australians are waking up to this reality and turning to leaders who will stand up for our collective future, not sell it out for short-term profits.

What We Can Do

Countering the influence of fossil fuel billionaires and their political allies requires action on multiple fronts:

Transparency in Politics: Demand full disclosure of who is lobbying politicians and funding political decisions.

Accountability in Politicians’ Investments: Require politicians to publicly disclose their share registries and financial investments to ensure transparency and prevent conflicts of interest that could influence policy decisions.

Invest in Renewables: Support policies that accelerate the transition to clean energy, creating jobs and ensuring energy security.

Public Accountability: Call out politicians like Peter Dutton who prioritise vested interests over public good.

Community Leadership: Support community independents and progressive leaders who are free from corporate ties and committed to evidence-based policies.

The Future We Choose

When politicians back outdated technology and align themselves with vested interests, the consequences are catastrophic for democracy, the economy, and the environment. The fossil fuel industry’s stranglehold on politics threatens not only the planet but also our ability to govern fairly and transparently.

Countering this influence requires bold action: demanding transparency in campaign financing, accelerating investments in renewable energy, and supporting independent candidates who prioritise people over profits.

Renewable energy isn’t just the future – it’s the present solution. Peter Dutton’s allegiance to fossil fuels makes him a politician of the past, not the future.

We cannot afford to let his politics dictate our path forward. If Australians continue to reject spin, lies, and disinformation, and instead prioritise leaders with vision and integrity, we can secure a sustainable, prosperous future for all. The stakes are too high to do anything less. Let’s ensure we have a history worth celebrating – not one defined by greed and missed opportunities.

