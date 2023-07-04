The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby on Pablo Picasso
The humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby has much to thank one of the twentieth century’s titans of art. By placing him in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the Australian was picking the easiest target and avoiding the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal, and play the man with such indignation, is the first refuge of the talentless.
While Gadsby’s Netflix run known as Nanette happily dabbled with Picasso as the problem figure for women, a mere phallic “kaleidoscope filter” who was “rotten in the face cavity”, another frontier needed to be conquered. Art graduate credentials stirred. Dangerously, Gadsby felt that it was worthwhile to actually move into a field her target was infinitely far more gifted at than her, though not a fact she would ever dare admit. (Patriarchy tends to operate as a one-word pejorative, much like communism to the red baiter or cosmopolitanism to the Stalinist.) Enter the Brooklyn Museum art exhibition It’s Pablo-matic: Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby, curated by Gadsby with the assistance of Catherine Morris and Lisa Small.
This chaotic, streaky effort keeps company with something like a dozen exhibitions and events intended to mark the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death in 1973. Artists in the exhibition have been selected to provide feminist ripostes to the misogynist ogre, with some the pieces coming after the artist’s death. The work of Betty Tompkins, Joan Semmel, Kaleta Doolin, Kathe Köllwitz and Maria Martins find room, but they do so within the gravitational pull of Picasso’s own stifling gravitas, which seems to exert a dwarfing effect.
Discordantly for Gadsby, the choice artists are not exactly in accord with her art-artist divide, one which holds that decent art comes from decent souls. Semmel is happy to admit loving Picasso’s work, marvelling “at the ground it has broken, opening new doors into seeing.” Kiki Smith holds much the same view. “As a printmaker I know very few who can get anywhere near the depth of his understanding and his playfulness.”
The textual and audio contributions from Gadsby are cringingly childish. Beside Reclining Nude (1932), itself a Picasso feature, she finds the image uncomfortable because the breasts “can look like a sideways owl and two doughnuts – at the same time.” And forget anything valuable about the sketch selections from the Vollard Suite. “I’m not going to sell these works by contextualising them in terms of PP’s technical prowess because I just don’t care.”
As Alex Greenberger writes with damning precision, the choices have little to say about Picasso per se, and suggest the impossibility of re-centring art history if the man being centred remains Picasso. What is neglected is the work of such figures as the late Françoise Gilot and Dora Maar, at times tormented lovers of Picasso who would have provided ideal counterpoints of modernism to the man. “It would’ve been nice to have more artists who were thinking about Picasso, or whose work, at least, has something to do with him. But this seems like too much to ask from the curators, especially Gadsby, who greets that line of thinking with a big, fat raspberry.” As the audio guide accompanying the exhibition says, “We are unsettled. That’s a little joke. Or is it? I don’t know.” Indeed.
It would be churlish to ignore the fact that Picasso the man has been very much in darker news columns, both artistic and more general, over the decades. That he was a brute, uncharitable, and dismissive at points about women is a point so obvious as to be almost dull. The nasty produce good art. Discuss.
Of greater interest were those feminist revisionists in the vanguard, ready to pounce. Linda Nochlin readied a Molotov cocktail in her 1971 ARTnews essay and hurled it at his reputation with full force. Precocious he may have been, and adept as to make it to the Academy of Art in Madrid at the tender age of 15, but what if he had been born a girl? The making of art, she suggested, had been rendered into a “semi-religious” form, tying art historians, critics and artists themselves to a credo and cult. But there is nothing of that subtlety or relevance to feature in Gadsby’s puerile effusions, which never move much beyond the anger of undergraduate resentment.
The curators have been trying to defend their shabby choice of Gadsby and the selections. For them, any criticism is bound to be a confirmation of their choice, an affirmation of their mountain bound wisdom. If men make a point about art, then they are merely being “Pablo-matic”. Well done: make another audio, and whilst you are at it, pop a video on TikTok. Gadsplainer, rise!
Gadsby might be mortified (who knows? Who cares?) about another curious parallel, but her attack on Picasso takes the form much in keeping with those habitual philistines who populated the various art galleries of Australia between the two World Wars. There were also a few truly salty critics doing a particularly vicious line in anti-Semitism. When it came to art commentators such as Sir Lionel Lindsay, Picasso was to be hated as that “Jew from Malaga”, very much part of a broader disease of “modern art” peddled by a sinister cabal of Jewish art dealers and their accomplices.
We can be thankful that Gadsby merely hates Picasso for supposedly not supplying adequately informed perspectives of women and merely focusing on the phallus as a kaleidoscope. What proved more telling was her mistake in not picking the works of women who could rightly challenge his standing by giving him a good serve of their own artistic merit.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
3 commentsLogin here Register here
While I’m quite a fan of Dr Kampmark’s writing, on this occasion, I am very disappointed. This condemnation of Hannah Gadsby, and written in such a smartarse style – is just plain wrong.
On this occasion, I do feel that I have a tiny bit of clout – as I did Fine Arts as my major for an Arts degree at Melbourne University. Prof Joseph Burke ran the show, and he was very good, as was the other lecturer, a woman, whose name I cannot now recall. The thing was, when it came to artists who were my very favourites – these lecturers more or less rubbished them – dismissed them as not really artistic. My favourites were the Pre Raphaelites, and Eugene von Guerard. They dismissed von Guerard as “chocolate-box pictures” – when I thought that his paintings were spiritual and beautiful.
It wasn’t until Hannah Gadsby ran her series of art programmes on the ABC that at last I heard and saw an art historian that I could understand and really enjoy.
And, by the way, I’ve always loathed Picasso’s work.
Opinions are bound to vary and to differ in degrees ranging from the merely mild or tepid & possibly indifferent to the passionately vitriolic in both senses of advocacy for and against the protagonists. The subject of Hannah Gadsby was last raised in this forum on the passing of the late Barry Humphries, and included an embedded Twitter tweet from Gadsby which was noted for its discourteous misandry. While nobody denies her her right to hold whatever views she feels entitled to lay claim to, or for that matter, express publicly, the question of wider acceptance of those views is another matter altogether.
I noted at the time that in terms of overall contribution to the arts, as a prolific performer, humorist, satirist, along with other endeavours such as painting, writing, along with taking part in talking fora, Humphries outranked Gadsby by a very generous country mile and it was, on balance, highly unlikely that her limited appeal would ever come close to even a fingernail’s worth of the output of Humphries when measured across his very considerable career span.
Tall poppy syndrome perhaps, or perhaps merely an angry dyke with an axe to grind.
Such would also appear to be the case with respect to Gadsby’s effort to satirise and denigrate Picasso in her underwhelming effort currently on display in Brooklyn. Reviews are less than gushing. No doubt she’s put her best foot forward, but as Binoy Kampmark points out, Picasso’s problematic personality and misogynistic treatment of women is hardly breaking news, and although no justification for his behaviour, perhaps a more nuanced awareness of the Spanish genius’s background and heritage might go some way to explaining why it was that he behaved as he did, being born in late 19th C. in Malaga and raised in typically Latin macho culture.
Explanation might provide context but doesn’t excuse abysmal behaviour, but nevertheless, when taken as an artefact of the explosive creativity of the 20th century’s most famous and feted artist, where does one draw the line? Is Gadsby’s ill-tempered view a function of an unrealistic expectation that Senor Picasso ought to have behaved like a timid accountant’s clerk, quietly tucked away in the back office, poking his work out from under the door, and meekly seeking the views of others as to how they rated. If so, and I’m not suggesting that is her view, but if so, it suggests a seriously deficient understanding of the nature of pure genius and the forces at work in such an individual.
All are entitled to their own views, and for what it’s worth, mine is that no-one has earned the right to criticise the the work of others when the critic sits at the foot of the mountain and views his target and their works perched aloft on the summit. Such that choose to so do will be judged accordingly and generally in a negative light.
Uhm ….. who is Hannah Gadsby and what has she painted recently?