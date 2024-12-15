Site migration update

Some of you may not be able to open the link to this post. For that I apologise. As we migrate the site to the larger server a small percentage of people are still being directed to the old server, which we’ve learned – frustratingly – is often the case during the migration to a new server.

To those who can access the current site you’ll notice the homepage looks like a skeleton of its former self. Namely, that all the pictures are missing. Again, this is a hiccup during the migration process.

Moving everything from a very large website such as ours is akin to moving from a very large house: everything has to be packed and once moved, be unpacked and put in the right place in the new house.

Some people have informed me that when they access The AIMN all content from June 2024 is missing (though the pictures on the homepage are visible). They too are being directed to the old server. Again, one of the mishaps of a site migration.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience the migration has caused to all our valued writers and readers. The site migration could not be avoided, simply, because we had outgrown the previous one.

I’ll be speaking to the migration team on Tuesday, when I hope to receive some good news.

In the meantime, bear with us. We share your frustration.

