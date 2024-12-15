Why Labor and LNP Are Failing Aussie Citizens

By Denis Hay Description: Discover why Labor and LNP fail Aussie citizens, align in…

Site migration update

Some of you may not be able to open the link to…

The Mythologies of Musk

By James Moore   Living in the Rio Grande Valley in the mid-70s was…

The Perils of Political Capture

The Perils of Political Capture: When Vested Interests Hijack Progress By Sue Barrett In…

Australia’s coming Dutton-deluge of nuclear propaganda

By Noel Wauchope There's something dramatically splendid about King Louis XV of France's…

Climate Change: Why Your Voice Matters More Than…

By Denis Hay Description: Climate Change Discover how young Australians can reshape climate change…

Finding the Unmentionable: Amnesty International, Israel and Genocide

It was bound to happen. With continuing operations in Gaza, and increasingly…

"When Labor Run Out Of Money, They Come…

“You understand, he said to me, the ability and the art of…

«
»
Facebook

Site migration update

Image from makemoreplacements.com

Some of you may not be able to open the link to this post. For that I apologise. As we migrate the site to the larger server a small percentage of people are still being directed to the old server, which we’ve learned – frustratingly – is often the case during the migration to a new server.

To those who can access the current site you’ll notice the homepage looks like a skeleton of its former self. Namely, that all the pictures are missing. Again, this is a hiccup during the migration process.

Moving everything from a very large website such as ours is akin to moving from a very large house: everything has to be packed and once moved, be unpacked and put in the right place in the new house.

Some people have informed me that when they access The AIMN all content from June 2024 is missing (though the pictures on the homepage are visible). They too are being directed to the old server. Again, one of the mishaps of a site migration.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience the migration has caused to all our valued writers and readers. The site migration could not be avoided, simply, because we had outgrown the previous one.

I’ll be speaking to the migration team on Tuesday, when I hope to receive some good news.

In the meantime, bear with us. We share your frustration.

 

Post Views: 236

2 comments

Login here Register here
  1. tess lawrence

    Thanks for letting us know Team. And congratulations on your
    upgrade. Many of us can identify with tech woes and how frustrating it can be.
    It will all work out.

  2. leefe

    You have my sympathy, Micahel and team. I am currently un dergoing a similarly frustrating and ridiculously drawn-out process on a very different matter and tearing hair out in unison.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page