Peter Dutton’s nuclear fantasy equals soaring power bills

Solutions for Climate Australia today called out figures provided by Peter Dutton on the future cost of power from nuclear reactors as expensive and a failure to tackle climate pollution.

“While we are waiting decades for Mr Dutton’s nuclear reactors, the Coalition proposes to pour money into propping up expensive, ageing coal power stations that are already failing, and massively increasing climate pollution.

“CSIRO’s optimistic estimates of the costs of nuclear reactors last week show them as twice as expensive as the renewable energy pathway. Somehow Mr Dutton claims using the most expensive source of electricity will bring down consumer costs.

“Even more bizarrely, the federal Coalition’s plan relies on Australians using 45% less electricity than the independent electricity operator forecasts.

“What matters to consumers in the cost of living crisis we have here and now is the cost of electricity, and yet Mr Dutton is proposing a fantasy to build hugely expensive nuclear reactors on the taxpayer’s dime, decades from now.”

“Yesterday the Liberal Tasmanian Government made a joint announcement with the Labor Federal Government for an offshore wind zone that will produce 20 GW of electricity.”

“It’s time the federal Coalition gets serious about deploying the sun and wind power we have right here and now to bring down power prices and keep the lights on.”

