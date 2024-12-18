MYEFO missed opportunity to fight housing crisis

Homelessness Australia has warned more ambition is needed to tackle the housing crisis after the federal government’s mid-year budget fell short in critical areas.

The latest official data shows 109,557 people sought help from homelessness services in 2023/24 needing long term housing; with just 4,937 provided with the home they need.

Meanwhile, rising cost of living and rental stress have left almost three million Australians at risk of homelessness, with services overwhelmed by soaring demand.

The Federal Government’s Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), released on Wednesday, contained no new investments in social housing or homelessness services.

Homelessness Australia CEO Kate Colvin said:

“It’s disappointing the federal government has missed an opportunity to make desperately needed investments in social housing and homelessness services.

“Homelessness services are being swamped, there’s a dire shortage of social housing and almost three million Australians are at risk of homelessness.

“Despite welcome commitments to build social housing, even factoring those in, the country is still facing a social housing shortfall of more than 600,000 homes.

“Homelessness services are in the eye of the housing storm and the mid-year budget update provided no new resources to respond to the overwhelming need we’re seeing on the ground.

“We need the Government to provide the housing and support that millions of Australians desperately need.

“This should include major new investments in social housing to build on the Housing Australia Future Fund and other commitments, along with a greater investment in homelessness services so no one is turned away, and more income support so people can pay their rent.

“With a federal election just months away, it’s absolutely crucial our leaders address the number one issue affecting voters: housing and homelessness.”

