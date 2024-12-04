Monash experts: South Korea's political crisis

Monash University South Korea was plunged into political chaos overnight when President Yoon Suk…

Billions of people to benefit from technology breakthrough…

University of South Australia Media Release A novel approach to make seawater evaporate…

A Global Crisis and Australia’s Unique Opportunity

How Community Independents Are Redefining Democracy and Offering Australia a Path Away…

Political Challenges: More Progressive Responses to Ongoing Culture…

By Denis Bright   The LNP certainly knows how to frame its commitments to…

Neocolonialism is alive and flourishing. The human cost……

My People When you gonna leave My People Give them room to breathe My People Stop…

Albanese Government leaves skilled construction machinery workers in…

Master Builders Australia Media Release After the long-awaited release of the Federal Government’s…

Australia’s War History: From Britain’s Wars to Neutrality

By Denis Hay Description Australia’s war history. Explore our history of supporting Britain’s wars…

The Syrian Civil War: New Phases, Old Lies

A new bloody phase has opened up in Syria, as if it…

«
»
Facebook

Monash experts: South Korea’s political crisis

Protests against martial law in South Korea (BBC photo)

Monash University

South Korea was plunged into political chaos overnight when President Yoon Suk Yeol shocked the country by imposing martial law before agreeing to lift it six hours later. The move resulted in soldiers on the streets, protests and a dramatic late night vote in parliament to overturn the declaration.

Gil-Soo Han, Professor Communications & Media Studies, Monash University, says:

“This is not a surprise. The President has been in conflict with parliament for months – using his veto to stop bills, and he has struggled to get his own bills through.

“He has finally been pushed into a corner over the corruption allegations involving him and his wife.

“But he will not resign willingly. And although there are enough reasons to impeach him, it will be difficult because the opposition is eight seats short of the 200 required to win a motion in parliament.”

Andrew David Jackson, Associate Professor, Korean Studies and Director, Monash University Korean Studies Research Hub (MUKSRH) said:

“This is a worrying flashback to the bad old days of the 30-year-long military dictatorship in South Korea.

“Yoon’s justification for introducing martial law is very similar to General Chun Doo Hwan’s justification for extending martial law in May 1980, which led to a further seven years of authoritarian rule. 

“These historical parallels will not go down well with a lot of South Koreans – whether they are progressive or conservative.”

 

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

Post Views: 225

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page