Labor and LNP Cooperation in Unpopular Policies

Explore Labor and LNP cooperation, how bipartisan deals harm democracy, and how Australia can reform using monetary sovereignty.

Introduction

The Australian Labor Party has long stood as the champion of workers and the underprivileged. Yet, in recent years, it has become increasingly common to see Labor aligning with the Liberal National Party (LNP) on policies that Australians oppose.

This collaboration undermines Labor’s values and reinforces a belief that both major parties prioritise corporate and political expediency over public interest.

This trend brings to mind the saying: “If you lay down with dogs, you get fleas.” Labor’s alliances with the LNP may be politically expedient, but the consequences of adopting neoliberal and corporate-driven policies tarnish its reputation.

This article explores the historical and current implications of Labor’s cooperation with the LNP, its consequences for democracy, and pathways for reform.

Historical Context of Labor and LNP Cooperation

Examples of Bipartisanship

Labor and the LNP have often worked together to push through controversial policies, including:

1. The AUKUS Agreement

Labor and the LNP joined forces to commit Australia to decades of nuclear submarine deals.

The lack of public consultation and the massive redirection of funds from pressing domestic needs has led to widespread criticism.

2. Privatisation Initiatives

From utilities to transportation systems, both parties have supported privatising public assets, leading to increased costs for everyday Australians and decreased service accountability.

3. Restrictive Welfare Measures

Programs like the Cashless Debit Card, supported by both parties, restrict welfare recipients’ autonomy and stigmatize vulnerable Australians.

The Roots of Labor and LNP Cooperation

Political Expediency: Labor often aligns with the LNP to speed up legislation, particularly in a divided Senate.

Corporate Influence: Both parties receive significant donations from industries that receive help from neoliberal policies.

Media Narratives: Mainstream media often portrays bipartisanship as pragmatic, sidelining public opposition.

The Relevance of ‘If You Lay Down with Dogs, You Get Fleas’

This proverb highlights the inevitability of consequences when associating with questionable entities. For Labor, aligning with the LNP on unpopular policies tarnishes its identity as a progressive force. Here’s how the proverb applies to Labor’s current trajectory:

Labor’s Loss of Integrity

By aligning with the LNP, Labor increasingly adopts neoliberal values that contradict its traditional principles of fairness, equity, and public welfare. This compromises its integrity, leaving voters questioning whether the party still stands for their interests.

Public Distrust and Voter Disillusionment

When voters see Labor agreeing with the LNP on contentious issues, they perceive both parties as indistinguishable. This erodes trust, drives disillusionment, and fosters voter apathy. Bipartisanship may appear efficient, but it often sidelines the very citizens these policies should serve.

Reinforcing the Status Quo

Labor’s cooperation with the LNP allows neoliberal policies to dominate Australian politics, reinforcing economic inequality and limiting progressive reforms. This results in policies that prioritize profits over people, deepening the societal divides Labor once looked to bridge.

Damaging Long-Term Reputation

Labor’s willingness to “lay down with dogs” risks long-term damage. As the proverb warns, such associations leave indelible marks. For Labor, the “fleas” come in the form of diminished public trust, alienated progressive voters, and a tarnished legacy.

LNP’s Role in Unpopular Policies

The LNP plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving bipartisan policies that harm the public. Its neoliberal agenda prioritizes corporate interests, often compelling Labor to follow its lead to avoid political isolation.

Political Opportunism

The LNP uses bipartisan agreements to deflect criticism:

Shifting Responsibility: By gaining Labor’s support, the LNP portrays controversial policies as collective decisions, reducing accountability.

Framing the Narrative: The LNP justifies unpopular policies as being in the “national interest,” pressuring Labor to align to avoid appearing uncooperative.

Exploiting Media Influence: The LNP leverages its media allies to present bipartisanship as a necessity, suppressing dissenting voices.

Neoliberal Ideology as a Driving Force

The LNP’s policies are deeply rooted in neoliberalism, which prioritizes market solutions over public welfare:



Privatisation Push: Selling public assets reduces government responsibility while increasing costs for citizens.

Austerity Measures: The LNP’s obsession with budget surpluses leads to reduced funding for essential services.

Welfare Stigma: Restrictive welfare measures, framed as “fiscal responsibility,” marginalize the most vulnerable Australians.

Impact on Democratic Institutions

The LNP’s influence goes beyond policy:



Corporate Lobbying: Both parties rely on donations from industries like mining and defence, leading to policies that help the few over the many.

Stifling Alternatives: Electoral laws and funding structures limit the influence of minor parties and independents, perpetuating a two-party dominance.

The Costs of LNP-Driven Policies

Economic Inequality: Privatisation and austerity measures disproportionately harm low-income Australians.

Erosion of Public Services: Cuts to health, education, and welfare leave Australians struggling to access necessities.

Public Disillusionment: Citizens grow increasingly distrustful of political institutions dominated by two-party compromises.

Reclaiming Labor’s Core Values

Rethinking Priorities

Labor can restore its credibility by:



Investing in Public Services: Fully fund education, healthcare, and housing to meet citizens’ needs.

Utilising Monetary Sovereignty: Embrace Australia’s ability to issue currency to fund public welfare instead of supporting neoliberal austerity.

Reforming Tax Policy: Reintroduce progressive taxation to ensure corporations contribute fairly.

Rebuilding Grassroots Connections

Labor must re-engage its voter base:

Host public forums to listen to citizen concerns.

Empower grassroots campaigns to influence policy decisions.

Promoting Democratic Reform

Strengthening Accountability

Donation Transparency: Mandate real-time reporting of political donations to limit corporate influence.

Independent Oversight: Set up a robust anti-corruption commission to hold politicians accountable.

Expanding Representation

Proportional Representation: Allow greater parliamentary diversity by enabling minor parties and independents to influence policy.

Reforming Electoral Laws: Simplify pathways for citizens to challenge entrenched political power.

Why This Trend Matters

Implications for Democracy

Weakened Trust: Voter disillusionment with bipartisan compromises undermines democratic engagement.

Stifled Innovation: Entrenched power in two party’s limits Australia’s ability to adapt to changing societal needs.

Long-Term Risks for Labor

Progressive voters may shift to the Greens or independents, weakening Labor’s electoral relevance.

Labor risks becoming indistinguishable from the LNP, alienating its core base.

Conclusion

The proverb “If you lay down with dogs, you get fleas” warns of the inevitable consequences of associating with problematic entities. Labor’s alignment with the LNP on unpopular policies compromises its integrity, erodes public trust, and reinforces neoliberalism.

To regain its standing as a progressive force, Labor must embrace bold reforms, rebuild grassroots connections, and champion policies that prioritize public welfare.

By breaking free from these associations, Labor can reclaim its identity and offer Australians the representation they deserve.

