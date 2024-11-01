Ignorance – can it continue?

By Andrew Klein

Only the ignorant can speak with absolute certainty. This can be a dangerous folly when it starts to spread.

Today the western media model does not provide ‘News and Information’ that can be relied on to make informed decisions. Facts are often confused with opinion pieces or items prepared by the ‘Doctors of Spin’.

This would be amusing if not for the fact that countries live and die depending on the capricious whim of media owners and agenda-driven editing. People are either newsworthy or they simply slide onto to back page into the pulp fiction of history. Ignorance of World Affairs, ignorance of humanity in general allows people to be manipulated to suit short-term political agenda.

Absolute certainty about one’s’ worldly neighbours creates whatever image these pedlar’s of truth desire. Having created these images they can be justly attacked, destroyed and wiped off the face of the earth.



Once you fight images, you forget that they are also human. Mainstream Media is dead. The world really cannot afford the spread of ignorance.

Long live the alternatives and citizen journalism and all those speaking truth to power, such as @AusIndiMedia @BelindaJones68 @independentaus and @johnmenadue.

