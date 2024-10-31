Home building approvals hit 15-month high

Media Release Building approvals rose by 4.4 per cent in September and 6.3…

Virtuous, Smug and Venal: British Electoral Interference in…

The British cannot help themselves. They are a meddling island people who…

State of the climate 2024: increased fire weather,…

CSIRO News Release The State of the Climate Report 2024 has found Australia’s…

2024 QLD State Election: Where to From Here

By Callen Sorensen Karklis  The Queensland state election over the weekend has brought…

Build more prisons or close some down?

He was 18 years old, didn’t have a driver’s license but had…

Marian Street Theatre Endorsed by Local Liberals, New…

By Jane Salmon Marian Street ACTION welcomes action by Councillors on redevelopment of…

Response to COVID-19 inquiry report on HomeBuilder

Master Builders Australia Following the release of the COVID-19 inquiry report handed down…

In New Scandal Albanese Took Pen He Didn't…

It's interesting what constitutes a scandal these days compared with just a…

«
»
Facebook

Home building approvals hit 15-month high

Image from realestate.com.au

Media Release

Building approvals rose by 4.4 per cent in September and 6.3 per cent over the quarter, indicating a recovery in the home building market, according to new ABS figures.

However, Master Builders Australia’s Chief Economist Shane Garrett said there’s still a long way to go to meet the Housing Accord’s goal of 1.2 million new homes.

“September saw a 2.4 per cent increase in detached house building approvals while those for higher density homes rose by 8.4 per cent.

“Total dwelling approvals are now 6.8 per cent higher than a year ago.

“Over the same period, detached house approvals have expanded by 16.3 per cent.

“For new home building approvals, September was the best month we’ve seen since May last year.

“Detached house building approvals enjoyed their strongest month since August 2022.

“Home building approvals seem to be finding some momentum – but the challenge of ending the housing crisis is still formidable.

“The past year has seen less than 168,000 new homes approved for building, well below the 240,000 homes needed per year.

“More action is still needed to bring down the high costs and timelines associated with building to encourage even more people into the new home building market.

“Addressing labour shortages, speeding up planning approvals, ending housing legislative stalemates in the Senate are some examples of how to improve the investment environment in new home building,” Mr Garrett concluded.

 

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

Post Views: 203

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page