Don’t Forget Me. Inside I Scream

A poem about the impact of natural disasters on mental health and a plea to us all to be there for the long haul.

Don’t Forget Me. Inside I Scream.

By Trish Corry

When the last ember dies in a wet embrace.
Don’t forget me. See my face.
As the smoke wisps away to kiss Venus and Mars.
Don’t forget me. For I am scarred.

When you no longer smell burnt earth and hollow bough.
Don’t forget me. My heart, it races now.
As the flames stop burning as hot as the sun.
Don’t forget me. In my mind I run.

When the blades of grass breathe green new life.
Don’t forget me. My anxiety runs rife.
As the sky smears away lipstick of scarlet red.
Don’t forget me. I’m drowning in dread.

When the cool air gently plays upon your ear.
Don’t forget me. Closed spaces I fear.
As the stars dance around a moonbeam so bright.
Don’t forget me. I’m flight, flight, flight.

When my life is no longer a tweet and a meme.
Don’t forget me. Inside I scream.
As the rain washes away the soot in my hair.
Don’t forget me. I’m deep in despair.

When the happiness returns of a brand new day.
Don’t forget me. I push everyone away.
When the birds sing, creatures nestle, and furry eyes peep.
Don’t forget me. I’m in a hole oh so deep.

When my story fades behind other lives on screen.
Don’t forget me. My anger causes a scene.
As my resilience is treasured for the fight I gave.
Don’t forget me. I don’t feel so brave.

When the dew drops fall onto luscious ground.
Don’t forget me. Even my fingertips pound.
As you see new leaves upon sunlight’s kiss.
Don’t forget me. Why am I like this?

When you fly high above me and see colour, not grey.
Don’t forget me. Why won’t these feelings go away?
As the perfume of the bush is a sensory delight.
Don’t forget me. My eyes snap wide open three times a night.

When the fire roared all around me and stole my breath.
You were there when I faced uncertain death.
I have inner scars like tentacles that twist and bend.
I need you for the long haul. Just be my friend.

Help and Recovery – Natural Disasters

“Natural disasters like bushfires, floods, cyclones, drought and other traumatic ‘natural’ events are extremely challenging for the people directly affected. The stress caused following a natural disaster can lead to ‘burnout’ and physical, mental and emotional exhaustion. Some people will be able to manage the stress but for others it may be difficult to cope. Most people eventually heal and recover and go on to rebuild their lives.” (Lifeline)

Please call Lifeline 13 11 14 or see toolkits information and and helplines here –

Recovering After a Natural Disaster

 

5 comments

  1. RomeoCharlie29

    Trish, 45 years ago Cyclone Tracy destroyed Darwin. It being a different time such things as PTSD were unidentified, if not unknown. Counselling or other mental health help were unknown. As you note, different people handle traumatic events in different ways. There is a Cyclone Tracy site where those affected can post. All this time later the posts indicate there are many Australians still profoundly affected whose anxieties increase every December 24th. We briefly faced the possibility of a Cyclone (Claudia) this week but it has been downgraded to a tropical low so possibly high winds and heavy rain. Those who experienced Tracy, and several subsequent but less dramatic cyclones, empathise with those now experiencing what I feel must be even worse than a cyclone, the bushfires. Sorry but I couldn’t read the poem.

  2. Vikingduk

    A poem for a poem. Thank you Ralph Steadman.

    City Trader:

    Many years and many taxes
    Oval dreams and endless faxes
    The time has come to pay our dues
    Taken in, moulded in time putty
    Graven slices of pierced flesh
    Open wounds tomato sauces
    Able bodied human spirits
    Laugh outrageous taunts in perfumed lemon groves
    Rattlesnakes don’t rattle like they used to anymore.

    A better way to forget
    Community care
    Throw yourself into the system and milk it dry
    Grind hellos into spent goodbyes
    Piercing the surface of our own appearance
    Shouts of abuse ugly and true
    Cancerous trials of a guilty loner
    Convict on sight
    Shuffling off, unable to reason
    Mumbling screams into black sponges of friendless nights
    Grovelling for help inside capsules of plastic heaven
    Rattlesnakes don’t rattle like they used to anymore

    Hitching en route, guttering into side issues
    Sinking in ditches
    Casting jagged shadows across broken worlds
    Making bridges over ugly gaps
    Between problems and solutions
    Mind gone, nothing there
    Printed circuit voices chatter naked details
    Over plugged in airless webs
    Broadcasting secrets for everybody
    Bouncing off walls
    In punter’s heaven
    Rattlesnakes don’t rattle like they used to anymore

  3. Keitha Granville

    For all of us who have lived through a bushfire event, thank you, to all those who are there to support and who do their best to help.

    It is impossible for anyone to understand, you had to be there.

    To all those currently struggling – you will make it through to the other side, you will. When all seems hopeless, when it seems a hill too steep to climb, lean on your friends, find a forum online, talk to others in your situation.
    United you will stand.

  4. Trish Corry

    That’s fine Romeo and I completely understand if you can’t read it. It comes from a place how I have been feeling having a bush fire just a block or two from home a few years back and cyclones Debbie and Marcia. And numerous major floods. It was Marcia a cat 5 cyclone I won’t ever recover from. I really felt passionate about expressing we need to be there for people for the long haul. I hear you. Take care.

  5. Pilot

    Yes, as a distant observer I remember Cyclone Tracy RC29, what a horror! Our AR Unit was placed on 12hr compulsory standby ready to go, and as Gov employees, we were also on 24hr hot standby, tools ready to go.

    A beautiful poem Trish, absolutely beautiful. The part that pushed it, imo, was not part of the poem, but the lead in:
    “and a plea to us all,
    To be there for the long haul.”

    Thanks.

    RC29, yes it was hard to read, I beg you, please try and read it. It brought tears to these old eyes, but I’d regret it if I didn’t read it.

