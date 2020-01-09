A poem about the impact of natural disasters on mental health and a plea to us all to be there for the long haul.

Don’t Forget Me. Inside I Scream.

By Trish Corry

When the last ember dies in a wet embrace.

Don’t forget me. See my face.

As the smoke wisps away to kiss Venus and Mars.

Don’t forget me. For I am scarred.

When you no longer smell burnt earth and hollow bough.

Don’t forget me. My heart, it races now.

As the flames stop burning as hot as the sun.

Don’t forget me. In my mind I run.

When the blades of grass breathe green new life.

Don’t forget me. My anxiety runs rife.

As the sky smears away lipstick of scarlet red.

Don’t forget me. I’m drowning in dread.

When the cool air gently plays upon your ear.

Don’t forget me. Closed spaces I fear.

As the stars dance around a moonbeam so bright.

Don’t forget me. I’m flight, flight, flight.

When my life is no longer a tweet and a meme.

Don’t forget me. Inside I scream.

As the rain washes away the soot in my hair.

Don’t forget me. I’m deep in despair.

When the happiness returns of a brand new day.

Don’t forget me. I push everyone away.

When the birds sing, creatures nestle, and furry eyes peep.

Don’t forget me. I’m in a hole oh so deep.

When my story fades behind other lives on screen.

Don’t forget me. My anger causes a scene.

As my resilience is treasured for the fight I gave.

Don’t forget me. I don’t feel so brave.

When the dew drops fall onto luscious ground.

Don’t forget me. Even my fingertips pound.

As you see new leaves upon sunlight’s kiss.

Don’t forget me. Why am I like this?

When you fly high above me and see colour, not grey.

Don’t forget me. Why won’t these feelings go away?

As the perfume of the bush is a sensory delight.

Don’t forget me. My eyes snap wide open three times a night.

When the fire roared all around me and stole my breath.

You were there when I faced uncertain death.

I have inner scars like tentacles that twist and bend.

I need you for the long haul. Just be my friend.

Help and Recovery – Natural Disasters

“Natural disasters like bushfires, floods, cyclones, drought and other traumatic ‘natural’ events are extremely challenging for the people directly affected. The stress caused following a natural disaster can lead to ‘burnout’ and physical, mental and emotional exhaustion. Some people will be able to manage the stress but for others it may be difficult to cope. Most people eventually heal and recover and go on to rebuild their lives.” (Lifeline)

Please call Lifeline 13 11 14 or see toolkits information and and helplines here –

Recovering After a Natural Disaster

