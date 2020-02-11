Deaf, Dumb and Stupid

Last night’s ABC Q & A program (10/02/20) was, IMHO, brilliant!

It highlighted the extent to which intelligent people are fully aware of the problems we face as a result of climate change, which is finally being openly recognised as being anthropogenic.

The speakers – whether the questioners or the panel – demonstrated that we have solutions which, if put in train, might give our grandchildren a hope of a future, and they showed acute awareness that much more could be done, and sooner, if we did not have a government paralysed by the fear of losing popular support in (to them) key areas of the political landscape.

I find it positively nauseating that a significant number of our elected leaders can allow their personal and political affiliations and financial interests to override their stated purpose of governing for the benefit of the country, that they can pervert the government’s policies to their own ends – and in so doing, breach their oath of office.

The fact that they are – through general ignorance – supported by an also significant number of the electorate is no excuse for ignoring the fact that their role is to lead – particularly in a situation like the current emergency.

First the drought.

Then the fires.

Now the floods.

Plus, I guess the coronavirus comes into the category of pestilence.

Maybe the locusts are lining up to complete the catalogue of disasters on a truly Biblical scale.

Did Josh Frydenberg take all these disasters into account in drawing up his budget? After all, following decades of warnings, he has no excuse for not realising that these eventualities were becoming increasingly likely – if not absolute certainties!

No country in the world can afford not to reduce emissions. The fact that some major culprits are lagging behind does not excuse the rest of us from facing up to the truth and actually makes it even more necessary for us to put our shoulders to the wheel.

The ABC is often criticised as being run by a bunch of lefties.

If being aware of problems adversely affecting people’s lives, and seeking to expose them and stimulate effective action, makes you a leftie – then thank goodness they are stepping up to the plate!

Most State and Territory governments are more advanced in their forward planning than is the Federal government.

Our present Prime Minister shows a complete lack of understanding of how to compromise and work with others for the benefit of all.

To fail to recognise an emergency and stand back, waiting to be asked to give a hand would be laughable – if it were not tragic.

When he, not exactly speedily, returned from Hawaii he seemed to feel that we had felt lost without him and would be relieved by his presence.

In truth, the fact of the matter was well summed up in the slogan he created – “Where the bloody hell are you?” in the context of his having gone AWOL! His very absence, when the bush fires were already blazing before he left, shows his inability to recognise that bearing high office means putting duty before personal matters.

When we are led by a person who sees his mission in life to be a leader – without the first idea of what the role of a leader is – then disaster is inevitable. And in the present circumstances, this is the last thing we need.

Is it possible to get the idea into his opinionated skull that time is of the essence and urgent action is the only priority?

Once more – this is my Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

The clock is ticking.

